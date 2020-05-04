IPO Update: Ayala Pharmaceuticals Launches IPO

For patient, life science-oriented investors, the IPO may be worth considering.

The firm is advancing programs for the treatment of various cancers.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has filed proposed terms for its $50 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) intends to raise $50 million from an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates for the treatment of various cancer conditions.

AYLA has produced promising results for its lead candidate and has a commercial collaboration for its second candidate.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the IPO looks reasonably priced.

Company & Technology

Rehovot, Israel-based Ayala was founded to to develop treatments for various cancers:

Recurrent/Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Desmoid, soft tissue tumors

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO at biopharmaceutical firm Chiasma and head of preclinical development of an oncology product at Adnexus Therapeutics.

Below is a brief overview video of adenoid cystic carcinoma:

Source: Hack Dentistry

The firm has acquired exclusive, worldwide rights to develop and commercialize its lead candidate, AL101, from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) who had performed Phase 1 safety studies prior to in-licensing.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $54 million and include Israel Biotech Fund, aMoon 2 Fund, Harel Insurance Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Novartis (NVS).

Primary Market Size

According to a 2020 summary report by Cancer.net, approximately 1,200 people are diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma in the U.S.

60% of those diagnosed are women and the disease is most often discovered in young and middle-aged adults.

The five-year survival rate is a relatively high 89%, while the 15-year survival rate is approximately 40%.

Late recurrence of the cancer is relatively common and is usually diagnosed at the metastatic stage, after it has spread to other parts of the body.

However, the cancer is typically slow growing, so patients with metastatic ACC may live for quite a while after diagnosis.

Financial Status

Ayala’s recent financial results are typical of biopharma firms in that they feature little revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with the development of their pipeline of treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $16.8 million in cash and $5.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

AYLA intends to sell 3.33 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $50.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. The absence of this typical investor support is a negative signal.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $165 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 27.5%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $13.0 to $14.0 million to advance AL101 through its ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY trial for the treatment of R/M ACC; approximately $11.0 to $12.0 million to advance AL101 for its planned Phase 2 trial for the treatment of R/M TNBC; approximately $6.0 to $7.0 million to advance AL101 for its planned Phase 2 trial for the treatment of R/R TALL; approximately $7.0 to $8.0 million to advance AL102 for its planned Phase 2 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, Jefferies, Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James.

Commentary

AYLA is seeking a slightly lower than normal IPO amount to fund its ambitious development pipeline.

Most of the proceeds will go toward advancing its lead candidate for the treatment of various cancers.

Initial Phase 2 trial results for its R/M ACC program have been promising, with a ‘69% disease control rate (total subjects who displayed either a response of stable disease), with an unconfirmed 15% ORR.’ (Overall Response Rate)

Management further expects to commence Phase 2 trials for the treatment of R/M TNBC and R/R T-ALL in the second half of 2020 for its AL101 treatment.

The market opportunities for these various cancers are significant and expected to grow as the global population ages and has less immune function to ward off cancers.

The firm also has a commercial collaboration with Novartis for its early Phase 1 stage AL102 candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Citigroup is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12

As to valuation, the proposed enterprise value at IPO is reasonable and slightly below a typical range of $250MM to $450MM for biotechs at IPO.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the IPO may be worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 7, 2020.

