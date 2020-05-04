Tesla Delivers - But A Tweet Storm Ensues

After a 50%+ rally since my initiation, the shares were at risk of a correction. Indeed, they have pulled back since earnings.

Liquidity looks in good shape with enough cash on hand to see the company through this crisis. However, visibility is still extremely low.

I started writing this article immediately after the Tesla's (TSLA) 1Q20 earnings report, with the shares indicating up strongly as a result. The subsequent tweet from Elon Musk that catalyzed a reversal in the stock is a classic example of why I remain on the sidelines.

The content of my article had to evolve in real-time as a result, but the conclusions remain the same: TSLA is in an advantageous position longer-term as a pure-play on electric vehicles and environmental solutions, but the unpredictable and irrational behavior of the CEO makes the stock a riskier venture than it needs to be.

Since I wrote on TSLA in late March 2020 in my article Tesla: A Bear Turns More Positive, the shares had gained just over 50% into 1Q20 earnings, rapidly approaching my target price of $900. The company subsequently delivered a very solid quarter, considerably better than my own expectations that were already adjusted for COVID-19 impacts.

While the quarter was very strong, I was in the process of recommending profit taking as we approached $900 after a rapid increase in the share price. Elon Musk, however, beat me to it with his tweet:

Tesla stock price is too high IMO

The shares reversed an intra-day gain of 8%, correcting nearly 19% from the highs over 2 days. Needless to say, many investors were annoyed and many shorts delighted.

Strong Auto

My nature is to be conservative, and I approached my TSLA analysis in such a manner, attempting to account for the impacts of the global pandemic in my numbers as best I could. My model was originally built in mid-March, and even then I was expecting some harsh market impacts. My expectations had only deteriorated further as we made our way through April.

I had been forecasting deliveries in 1Q20 of 70,764 units, growth of 12% y/y. But TSLA reported deliveries of 88,496 for the quarter, growth of 40% despite struggling to fulfill deliveries in the final weeks of the period. Deliveries of all models beat my expectations.

ASPs were a bit lower than I had modeled, and this was not due to mix as far as I can see. The average unit delivered sold for $53,991, down 3% versus last year as the mix continues to shift away from the more expensive models to the Model 3.

While regulatory credits were up significantly (something management expect to grow going forward, though I assume to decline over the next few years, for the sake of conservatism), underling adjusted gross margins for vehicles were significantly better than I had forecast. The company delivered ex-credit gross margins of 20% versus my 17.3% target in the quarter. This was helped by general focus on costs, as well as a surprising positive gross margin on the Model Y. This is impressive - the company has never generated positive gross margins on any vehicle in its first quarter of production.

In Q1, we produced more Model Ys in the first quarter than Model 3s in Fremont in the first two quarters. Thus far, the Model Y ramp has been even faster than the Giga Shanghai ramp in Q1. Most surprisingly, as otherwise, we are ahead of the schedule that we were ahead of already. Most surprisingly, Model Y was profitable already in its first quarter of production, something we haven't achieved with any product in the past.

The following table shows my estimates for the quarter versus what was reported:

Auto Segment Estimates for 1Q20 Actual Results 1Q20 % diff Units Delivered 70,764 88,496 +25% Production 70,015 102,672 +47% ASP $57,041 $53,991 -5% Revenues ex-Credits $4,036m $4,778m +18% Gross Margin ex-Credits 17.3% 20.0% +270bp Gross Profits ex-Credits $697m $957m +37% Regulatory Credits $242m $354m +46% Total Revenue $4,279m $5,132m +20% Total Gross Profit $940m $1,311m +39%

As a former skeptic on TSLA, even I have to admit that this quarter was quite impressive, all things considered.

Consolidated Results

The other segments were weaker than I had modeled on the revenue line, but more profitable on the gross margin line. The overall impact on results was minimal. Consolidated revenues and gross profits smashed my expectations for the quarter, driven by the auto results above and the regulatory credits.

TSLA also beat my expectations on costs, with R&D and SG&A both coming in slightly below my expectations. R&D costs of $324 million in the quarter were down nearly 5% y/y, an accelerated decline versus the last 2 quarters. SG&A was lower by nearly 11% as the company responded to the crisis unfolding towards the end of the quarter.

EBITDA was therefore much better than I had hoped, coming in at $1.05 billion and more than 2x what I had modeled. This was not just due to regulatory credits, which most bears will immediately try to claim. EBITDA was $693 million before credits, versus my $217 million estimate. Yes, credits contributed nearly 34% of EBITDA, but this was less than I had expected.

Cash Flows were weak, but again the company delivered numbers better than I had forecast. I was already assuming inventory build on demand weakness and delays to deliveries, and this proved prudent. Inventories cost the company $942 million of cash in the quarter, roughly in line with what I was thinking. More importantly, the regulatory credits went straight into accounts receivable, so there was no benefit from the higher number in cash flows.

Operating cash flow of -$440 million was better than the -$533 million I was looking for, and with CAPEX maintained higher at $455 million, FCF was -$895 million. Is this worrying to me? No. TSLA, in one of the best timed (short-term) capital raises I can think of (was this luck or judgment?), raised $2.3 billion of equity in the quarter. As such, the company ended the quarter with $8 billion of cash on the balance sheet. My analysis suggests that this is more than adequate to see them through the crisis - while still affording them the ability to invest in future capacity and technology.

Are inventories something to worry about? Inventories rose around $900 million in the quarter, with car unit inventory rising by 14k. This of course was due to the delays in deliveries at the end of the quarter, and should prove to be a tailwind for 2Q20 as a result, benefiting cash flows too.

Interestingly, because of the better sales performance in the quarter the company's inventory days didn't move that much y/y. I was modeling a build in inventory days, so in the end inventory levels ended up almost bang in line with my expectations. This strikes me as a positive. Sales will be worse in 2Q20 and inventory days will jump sharply - BUT I expect absolute inventory levels to come down nonetheless, helping cash flows to the tune of around $900-1,000 million.

The rest of 2020?

Visibility is terrible and TSLA has, quite rightly, withdrawn their guidance. They have also pushed out production of the Semi into 2021.

Importantly, the company will continue to invest capital through the crisis to extend their leadership in the industry. This is absolutely the right thing to do if you can afford it - and I believe TSLA has the liquidity to do so.

I'm assuming that production starts to recover after a 2Q20 trough, approaching pre-crisis levels again in 4Q20. Gross margins will remain around the 20% level excluding credits, and then start to rise in 2H20 as production ramps up again.

As mentioned above, I have inventories providing a nearly $1 billion tailwind in 2Q20, helping to offset a significant headwind from payables. This results in another quarter of around -$440 million of operating cash flow, with a significant rebound in 2H20. I'm assuming CAPEX is maintained at ~$400 million a quarter, resulting in FY2020 FCF of just $318 million. While small, this is better than I had originally been modeling.

In terms of revenues, I have the company delivering -20% revenue growth in FY2020 to $19.7 billion. This doesn't seem like a big drop for the year given the circumstances, but remember that 1Q20 saw growth of 32%. My model is assuming 2 further quarters of 35-40% revenue declines, with -19% in 4Q20.

The result is adjusted EPS for the year of $0.40 per share - still positive. GAAP EPS is, of course, firmly negative, though I have that turning firmly positive from FY2021 onwards.

On the whole, my out-year earnings for TSLA have not changed all that much. In fact, I continue to see FCF growing to upwards of $6 billion by FY2024.

source: own models

Risks

Of course, TSLA is a risky stock and while my view on earnings and cash flows beyond the pandemic is bullish, there are many moving parts that can derail this opportunity.

Management and Governance is the main risk with which I am most uncomfortable. Elon Musk is no doubt a visionary, but the culture and governance he has created at TSLA is highly unorthodox, and in my opinion somewhat toxic. Entrepreneurship is important, but so is sensible planning, transparency of communication with investors and supply chains, and overall corporate governance structures. However, the CEO seems to have far too much leeway to do and say as he pleases, often to the detriment of shareholders and the business, and often to the ire of the SEC. His latest tweet on the stock price is no doubt going to raise many eyebrows, not least because of the other tweets it was accompanied by. None of this paints a picture of a rational, balanced leader. Finally, there is always a risk too that Elon Musk decides to divert capital from the business to other expensive projects, as yet unknown.

Competition is also a risk, though the current crisis most likely extends TSLA's advantage. Legacy OEMs are fighting for their lives and seem more likely to reduce their investments in future technologies, while TSLA has the wherewithal to maintain investments and extend their technological lead. News that the Tesla Model S now has a range of 400 miles is huge in my opinion and speaks to the lead that the company has over the competition. Few electric cars for 2020 have a range of over 300 miles. That said, I have no doubt that there will be better cars on offer from the legacy OEMs in future, and it would be foolish to think that TSLA can have the market to themselves.

The Pandemic is clearly still very much an unpredictable risk. The latest signs that countries are exploring ways to exit the lockdowns, if they have not done so already, are good news and could suggest that the worst is already over. However, there is still a significant risk of a resurgence in infection rates later in the year. Much depends on the effectiveness of track and tracing capabilities, testing volumes and accuracy, and the potential for a vaccine. A resurgence in cases would lead to another lockdown if out of control, and that would be disastrous for an already crippled global economy. In such an event, while TSLA's liquidity looks good for now, there is no telling what capital they might need in such an outcome.

Valuation

My targets for TSLA were for upside to $900 or more, with downside risk to $350-500. As of writing, the shares are trading at ~$700, so there is 28% upside and 28-50% downside. At the time of the earnings report and the subsequent short-lived post-earnings rally, there was only ~5% upside to my target. I would absolutely have been selling into that strength if I was an investor in the stock.

I use a combination of DCF and relative multiple/ FCF yield analysis to arrive at my target prices. My view is that the market will see big swings in sentiment, and to that end I can envisage the WACC for TSLA ranging from 8% to 10%. My DCF with an 8% WACC and a 5% growth rate in FCF yields a fair value in 2021 of $917, hence my $900 target.

In terms of P/E multiples, the shares have traded in a wide range, but the lows over the last few years have been around 40-50x forward earnings, rightly or wrongly.

Using a 40-50x multiple on my out-year adjusted EPS estimates and discounting back at 10% per annum, I get to a target of around $800-990, again supporting a bull-case target of $900.

In my DCF, using an 8% WACC and a 3% growth rate I arrive at ~$540-570, while using a 0% growth rate I get down to $350-370. These seem like reasonable downside targets for the stock, with the low-end representing around 30x my 2021 earnings estimate. Given I am expecting the company to grow earnings and FCF at more than 25% per year after 2021, I don't think these multiples are too aggressive.

As such, I am not changing my targets. With 28-50% downside and 28% upside from the current price, the risk/reward looks mediocre here in the short to medium-term.

I can see the attraction of the shares longer-term, but prefer to remain on the sidelines with a more NEUTRAL bias at these levels, given my hesitancy over management and governance. The shares would look much more interesting around the $400-500 mark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.