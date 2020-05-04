4 Reasons Why The S&P 500 Looks Precarious

The S&P 500 is only down 9% YTD at this point, with the recent rebound driven by valuation multiple expansion and V-shaped recovery expectations.

The sharp sell-off in equity markets bottomed on March 23rd, and since then equities have staged a sharp recovery. The S&P is up c.31% from its March lows, now hovering at 2940 (at the time of writing, 30 April 2020) - at this level, the index is only down 9%/13% YTD/from peak respectively. I want to talk about four reasons why I think the risk-reward ratio at these levels looks unfavorable.

Reason #1: Markets are pricing in a blue-sky scenario

Dissecting the source of the rebound into valuations vs. earnings estimates, we see that for the S&P, the 31% rebound from March lows has been driven by a i) sharp increase in the forward P/E ratio to recent highs of about 22x and ii) this rebound happened despite a c.26% cut to FY20 earnings so far.

You could interpret this in two ways. The first interpretation is that equity investors are now willing to pay much more per dollar of earnings (perhaps due to the increasing lack of alternatives given declining yields in the fixed income space). The second interpretation is that the market believes that the 26% cut in earnings will be short-term in nature, and we will see a V-shaped recovery in earnings. The reality probably lies somewhere in between. Whichever interpretation you ascribe to, it seems clear to me that at this price level, the market is already pricing in a blue-sky 'back to normal' scenario.

Reason #2: Lessons from China - consumer 'balance sheet recession' ahead?

Looking to China as a First-In-First-Out case study, while activity levels across a broad range of metrics have rebounded strongly, Chinese consumers in particular have proven hesitant to resume spending. A survey conducted by Alipay released in the third week of April showed that about half of Chinese consumers would cut back on spending post-COVID (contradictory to the 'pent-up demand' that some pundits expected would be unleashed), and only 9% would increase their spending.

With US GDP being 68% consumer-driven, the lesson from China does not portend well for those expecting a V-shaped recovery once the US emerges from the coronavirus crisis. As someone living in a developed economy myself, I find that the Chinese consumer's behavior resonates with my anecdotal experience, as i'm sure it does for many of you as well: so many people have had their incomes affected by the virus, in particular the self-employed and those working part-time or in retail/hospitality. People will inevitably prioritize building up their cash buffers once the economy restarts. This is akin to the "balance sheet recession" (coined by Richard Koo from Nomura, who correctly predicted that monetary policy would be much less effective post-2008 because corporates would funnel excess cash towards repairing their balance sheets rather than spending it) that we saw post the global financial crisis, only this time, it is the consumer's balance sheet that is in question.

Reason #3: Let's not forget we were already in a late stage of the credit cycle

This is the most important point I wish to make in this article.

With interest rates 'lower for longer' since 2008, investors and lenders have had to move away from safe assets like US Treasuries (which used to yield >4% pre-2008 but now yield just 0.6%), and into riskier assets that pay higher yields. These include lower-grade corporate bonds, leveraged loans, and Collateralized Loan Obligations ((CLOs)).

Leveraged loans outstanding have doubled since 2008, and anecdotally speaking, in recent years an increasing quantity of these loans have become 'covenant-lite' as well, meaning they are also lower in credit quality. We see a similar trend in the CLO space.

Additionally, within the Investment Grade space, the proportion of BBB-rated bonds (one grade above junk) has been rising from ~30% in 2008 to almost 50% currently.

The gradual deterioration of overall credit quality since the global financial crisis has resulted in a wobbly house of cards supported by central banks who maintain loose monetary policy, and as we have seen in recent weeks, are increasingly willing to venture into unprecedented territory to support the economy and asset prices.

This brings me to the topic of central bank stimulus and their seemingly 'infinite' ammunition box of fiscal and monetary bullets, given low interest rates and benign inflation. A friend of mine put it best: "We all breathe a sigh of relief (markets rebounding) when we see the fire truck coming (Infinite QE!), but we forget that the fire truck is here because the house is on fire (the economy)."

Indeed, while central banks like the Fed have increasingly ventured into supporting lower-grade assets (e.g., the Fed buying Fallen Angel bonds), there will reach a point where the Fed decides that the detriment of venturing lower down the credit spectrum due to moral hazard outweighs the benefits of economic support. If a wave of defaults begins in the lower-grade credit space, I don't think we can count on the Fed, or any other central bank for that matter, to offer significant support.

In my mind, given the sharp economic contractions we are seeing, this is a real risk to the bull story, and credit markets seem to agree. The ICE BofA US High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread is still at around 800bps, almost two times higher than the pre-COVID spread of ~400bps, albeit down from its March peaks of almost 1100bps. This indicates credit markets are still pricing in a substantial amount of credit risk. This fundamental dislocation between credit markets and equity markets is also another reason why I view the the risk-reward story for equities to be unfavorable.

Reason #4: Are we really sure the coronavirus is subsiding?

Thinking back to the second week of February this year, markets breathed a sigh of relief when China's COVID-19 cases peaked; the S&P recovered all its YTD losses over the next two weeks. Then in early March, cases began to spike in the rest of the developed world, triggering the great coronavirus crash. This was the second wave.

What if there's a third wave? This could come from developed economies like the US re-opening too early; from emerging markets who lack the resources to keep the virus under control; from mutations of the COVID-19 virus; or from other areas that we lack the knowledge to anticipate.

A third wave remains a distinct possibility, especially as an approved vaccine remains months away.

Summary of macro view

There are a number of reasons why the economy may not see a V-shaped rebound, as I have detailed above. With this in mind, I ask myself - does it make sense if the S&P500 were to rebound in the next few weeks to its pre-COVID levels? The answer is a resounding no. There remain many risks that a prudent investor should price in. With the S&P500 at just 9% down YTD then, how much higher can it go? Not much, in my opinion.

What would I still buy now?

While put options on the S&P500 or inverse ETFs would be the straightforward way to play a bearish view, volatility remains elevated (which means buying options is expensive) and there are risks around inverse ETFs (which have been covered in great detail by other authors, and so I won't dwell on that here). Meanwhile, Quality stocks - those with secular growth stories, positive free cash flow, healthy balance sheets, good management etc - have rebounded sharply, some even passing their pre-coronavirus peaks.

While I am usually a secular growth/quality investor, my top idea at the moment would be to go long CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) (883 HK), given the lack of compelling alternatives. This idea is for investors with a longer-term horizon.

The double whammy of demand destruction due to COVID-19 and a breakdown of the OPEC+ agreement led to a sharp drop in oil prices this year, not just at the front end of the futures curve, but farther out as well. At these levels though, oil prices are still too far down the cost curve, and are not sustainable in the longer term. Thankfully, with Saudi Arabia and Russia back to the negotiating table, the outlook for oil has become a lot more positive as their willingness to cut a deal is the crucial factor (rather than the production numbers under the new deal, which some have correctly cited to be insufficient in the near-term); we have seen with the OPEC+ deal over the last few years how agreed output numbers can be shifted over time, as long as parties are on the same page. COVID-19 should also be a relatively temporal shock to the oil market (though high inventory levels would also take some time to clear, post-COVID. Hence my assertion that this is for longer-term investors).

Why is CNOOC the best oil bet?

One, the stock is still down about 32% YTD (for the HK ticker) reflecting demand-supply concerns but these would in my view be resolved in the medium-term. Two, the stock has historically been a good proxy for oil prices, given consistent production volumes, with the share price therefore being largely price-sensitive. Three, CNOOC benefits from implicit government support, as China has a strong desire for resource independence but is short on domestic oil and gas supply, and CNOOC is a major domestic producer of the oil & gas. Additionally, it has a strong balance sheet with a net cash position as of Dec-19 reporting. Hence, while the worry at many global upstream producers is credit risk related given a sharp shock to prices and demand in 1H20, investors in CNOOC can sleep more soundly; iv) with Shell (RDSB LN) having slashed its dividend by c.66% recently, investors may start to question the investment case for the integrated oil majors (which was largely centered around the resilience of dividends), and look to reposition in other 'safer' oil names such as CNOOC which are not as dividend-focused.

Thanks for reading! This is my first article, and I will be writing more equity idea-focused pieces soon. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.