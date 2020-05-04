FX Weekly: Commodities Vs. Currencies

The speed of recovery in the Euro area has historically been much slower than in the US; the underperformance of the EA will continue to push the euro lower.

We think that the persistent increase in the Fed’s balance sheet will push participants into stocks, which could continue to levitate equities to new highs in the near term.

Macro News

US: While the 10Y US yield seems to have settled around 0.65%, the SP500 struggled to break through its psychological resistance at 3,000 and we could see the 200D SMA acting as a ST resistance level (200D SMA has historically acted as a strong support line for the ‘buyer on dips’). However, we think that the persistent increase in the Fed’s balance sheet will push participants into stocks, which could continue to levitate equities to new highs in the near term.

Euro: Last week gave us a little overview of where the Euro area is landing in the coming months. We saw that GDP growth contracted more than expected, particularly in Spain (-5.2% vs. -4.4% exp.) and France (-5.8% vs. -3.5%), and nearly a third of the labor force is already under some form of government-protection scheme (in other words, at risk). As for all the major economies, the whole service sector is going to experience significant layoffs even when the economy reopens as businesses will have to start paying their staff and will decide to make a lot of their employees redundant due to social distancing. There is no question that the unemployment rate is now expected to rise significantly in the coming months, to 20 to 30 percent based on consensus. However, we know that the speed of recovery in the Euro area has historically been much slower than in the US (figure 1, left frame), implying that the unemployment rate in the Euro area will stay high for a long period of time, leading to a poor performance in real GDP growth relative to the US. This will lead to a stronger USD in the medium term; the probability that the EURUSD exchange rate retests its low of 1.0340 reached in early January 2017 in the 6 next months is high.

UK: After recovering strongly in the last quarter of 2019 amid Brexit optimism, the CFO Deloitte survey fell to a historical low of -76.7 in Q1 2020 as business revenues are now expecting to collapse by 20 to 30 percent compared to pre-Covid19 plans. In addition, sentiment across the UK housing market has deteriorated significantly in the past two months; the RICS price expectations balance, which has historically been a good 3M leading indicator of UK house prices, has collapsed to the 2008 lows, pricing in a 5 to 10 percent correction in housing. On the other hand, the pound continues to ‘recover’ as volatility eases in all asset classes; however, we previously saw that GBP has been highly correlated to equities in the recent two years and is vulnerable to another market shock in the near term.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Short specs on US Treasuries increased slightly in the week ended April 28th, up by 67K to 759K contracts as the US 10 bond yield settles around 65bps. Even though economic indicators such as PMIs are currently pricing in a lower 10Y yield, we previously saw that the massive liquidity injections from the Fed could actually lift up the long end of the yield curve (i.e. higher term premium).

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The implied vol on the main G10 currencies has been constantly falling and EURUSD continues to trade within a narrow downward trending range. It could be interesting to sell the pair at 1.1030 (which corresponds to the 200D SMA) keeping a tight stop at 1.1130. We will also try to buy the dips at 1.0660 as it seems the euro is constantly receiving bids when EURUSD approaches its downward trending support line.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: The pair did not manage to break through its 0.8690 support in recent weeks (61.8% Fibo of the 0.8310 – 0.93 range) and has been trading within a narrow 130-pip in the past month. We are slightly bearish on the pair and would expect the ST support to fold. The main risk is a rising VIX, which should push EURGBP higher as we saw it during the Feb/Mar selloff.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: The pair has also been trading within a narrow band in recent weeks despite the positive momentum in equities. We are still long at 107 but we keep a tight stop at 106.30 as a sudden equity shock could increase preference for the yen. Our popular cross AUDJPY has been trending lower in the past few days and failed to break through its ST resistance at 70.20 (61.8% Fibo retracement of the 60 – 76.50). We remain slightly bearish on the yen in the near term.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD): In the short run, we could see a little consolidation in gold prices, but we would feel more comfortable in buying the dips in this current environment. Gold offers good protection against uncertainty and price volatility in the short run.

Chart Of The Week

The dramatic plunge in commodities since the start of the year (especially oil prices) has increased the selling pressure on most of the EM currencies and some DM currencies. As expected, commodity currencies such as the Aussie and the Canadian dollar have been sold aggressively, pushing the exchange rates to multi-year lows against the greenback.

This chart shows an interesting co-movement between the AUDCAD exchange rate and the BCOM index (Bloomberg Commodity index); the Australian dollar has been constantly weakening against the Canadian dollar since the start of 2017, which corresponds to the ‘pick’ in the BCOM index. Even though the Aussie has received strong support in the past 6 weeks (relative to CAD) due to the titanic drop in the front-month futures oil contract, the recovery in the oil prices in the coming months amid the supply cuts and the reopening of the economies could send the cross rate to new lows in the medium term.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDJPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.