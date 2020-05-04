Crowdstrike: Strike Hard, Strike Fast

The stock is available at a fair valuation. I recommend CRWD as a buy at $66 and below.

CrowdStrike's platform is gaining traction in several industries (most recently ZM enlisted its services), and its success is mirrored in tremendous revenue growth and margin expansion.

CrowdStrike Falcon is a cloud-based enterprise platform for endpoint protection that servers more than 5400 subscribers (up ~116% yoy).

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a leading cybersecurity technology company as illustrated in Gartner's Magic Quadrant of Endpoint Protection Platforms in 2019.

Source: LinkedIn

Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (CRWD) offers endpoint protection services to enterprises through its flagship cloud-based platform, Falcon. With this platform, the company has reinvented cloud security, and its solutions are gaining traction in the marketplace.

According to Gartner’s 2019 magic quadrant, CrowdStrike is a leader in Endpoint Protection Platforms, second only to Microsoft (MSFT). CrowdStrike’s revenues actually accelerated from quarter to quarter recently, with higher gross margins highlighting the unique characteristics of its product.

Source: crowdstrike.com

Further, its net retention rate (also known as dollar-based net retention rate) of more than +120% is an excellent indicator of client satisfaction, as not only is the company retaining nearly all of its clients, it's also upselling current ones successfully. CrowdStrike’s projected 2020 $724M in annual recurring revenues indicates that it has a lot of room to grow as its touted total addressable market is $26.9 billion.

Business Overview

CrowdStrike began its journey in 2011, intending to reinvent security for the cloud era and was backed by Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) in its Series C funding round. The company has defined a new category called the “Security Cloud” (though there are other competitors, i.e., ZScaler (ZS) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW), attempting to keep/catch up) with the power to change the cybersecurity industry much the same way the cloud has transformed the CRM, HR, and service management industries.

Source: crowdstrike.com

CrowdStrike’s flagship product, "Falcon Platform", was launched in 2013. Its design basis is an open, interoperable, and highly extensible architecture. Because of CrowdStrike’s single data model, the company only needs to collect high fidelity endpoint data once from its agent, which it can repeatedly use for multiple use cases. Therefore, it can rapidly innovate, build, and deploy highly integrated modules to access additional market opportunities.

Source: crowdstrike.com

The company launched the “CrowdStrike Store”, the first open cloud-based application platform for endpoint security and the industry’s first unified security cloud ecosystem of trusted third-party applications. It has also built a rich set of APIs that allows the ingestion of third-party data into its Falcon platform and allows customers to expand the functionality of their existing security systems by creating programs themselves and accessing the data on the platform.

CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s ability to detect threats and stop breaches stems from a fundamentally new approach that utilizes the network effects of crowdsourced data applied to modern technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and graph databases. Cloud-scale AI powers the platform. To discover more about it, click here.

Source: crowdstrike.com

In summary, CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform is the first multi-tenant, cloud-native, intelligent security solution capable of protecting workloads across on-premise, virtualized, and cloud-based environments running on a variety of endpoints such as laptops, desktops, servers, virtual machines, and IoT devices. CrowdStrike’s Falcom platform provides comprehensive breach protection even against today’s most sophisticated attacks on the endpoint, where the most valuable corporate data resides. To understand Falcon’s functioning in detail, check out this video:

CrowdStrike’s Total Addressable Market

According to Crowdstrike, its total addressable market is currently valued at $26.9 Billion and could rise to $31.2 Billion by 2022, as can be seen below.

Source: crowdstrike.com

Now, the lowest valuation estimates of Crowdstrike’s primary market, i.e., the corporate endpoint security market, is $8.2 Billion, which is expected to grow to $13.3 Billion at a rate of 13% CAGR by 2024.

Source: Statista.com

It's obviously unrealistic to assume that Crowdstrike will capture a 50% to 100% market share, as even with a superior product, sales teams will prevent such from happening. Still, a current annual recurring revenue of only $600M (the last quarter's revenues * 4) means it could grow revenues at 50-100% for the next half-decade, as claimed here.

Customer Retention Rates And Net Retention Rates

So we can see the immense market opportunity for CrowdStrike, but how well does the product resonate with existing clients? (i.e., what do its retention rates look like?)

CrowdStrike has adopted a frictionless ‘land and expand’ sales strategy. The company claims that it offers customers compelling business value that includes ease of adoption, rapid time-to-value, superior efficacy rates in detecting threats and preventing breaches, and reduced total cost of ownership by consolidating legacy, siloed security products into a single solution.

Source: crowdstrike.com

The gross retention rate of 98% shows CrowdStrike's product stickiness is very high. At the same time, net retention rates in the previous quarter were 124%, which proves that CrowdStrike’s clients love the product and are buying more services, i.e., being upsold. To validate my claim that client satisfaction is high, look at how more than 50% of customers have subscribed to four (or more) cloud modules on the Falcon Platform. Just two years back, this figure was 0%.

Source: crowdstrike.com

With the Falcon platform, organizations can transform how they combat threats: from slow, manual, and reactionary to fast, automated, and predictive, providing visibility across the entire threat lifecycle. The technical superiority of CrowdStrike’s Falcon Platform over legacy systems due to the utilization of AI/ML layering reflects in the rapid expansion of the customer base. Take a look at the data below to see for yourself:

Source: crowdstrike.com

Considering the vast market opportunity, a technically superior product, and high client satisfaction, I firmly believe the company can continue growing at an accelerated pace in the future.

Income Statement Analysis

We have already seen that CrowdStrike has almost doubled its subscriber base in the last year. In line with that growth, TTM revenue has also gone up 93% from $249 Million to $481 Million. Most SaaS businesses utilize another metric for revenue measurement - annual recurring revenue [ARR], so we should look at that number too.

CrowdStrike’s ARR is up ~90% from $321 Million to $608.44 Million. That sure is some great growth!

Source: YCharts

Revenue Split

In the last three years, Professional services revenue has grown from $14.85 million to $45 million (3x times), while Subscription revenue went from $37.89 million to $436.32 million (11x times). Faster growth in Subscription revenue means it now comprises more than ~90% of CrowdStrike’s total revenues.

I expect this trend to continue as Falcon gets more traction in the industry. According to consensus analyst estimates, CrowdStrike's revenues will grow at 25% CAGR over the next five years. I feel this is a conservative number, and the growth could be anywhere between 25% to 50% CAGR. For valuation purposes, I will choose the conservative estimate.

So revenue is exploding, but as we all know, if revenue is growing while we sell a dollar for 85 cents (as we saw during the dotcom bubble), this is worthless revenue.

To the contrary, Crowdstrike's gross margins are expanding! Check it out:

Source: YCharts

The chart above further enhances my case for investing in CrowdStrike. The gross profit margins have expanded to 71.46% up from 65% in just a year. I believe this expansion in the margin is a result of the widespread adoption of multiple cloud modules by several clients.

We already discussed CrowdStrike’s product in detail and know that it is a highly differentiated product from its legacy competitors. The expansion in gross margins is just a reflection of CrowdStrike’s unique offering being valued correctly in the marketplace.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

CrowdStrike’s incredible growth has enabled the company to improve its balance sheet too. For a high growth company like CrowdStrike, it is imperative to look at short term financial stability to estimate the possibility of dilution. In the chart below, you can see that CrowdStrike is in a strong financial position and has ample cash & short term investments to cover all total current liabilities.

Source: YCharts

Hence, I do not see a shareholder dilution happening any time soon under normal circumstances. Also, CrowdStrike’s total long term debt is zero, thus it carries virtually zero bankruptcy risk. We can classify CrowdStrike’s balance sheet as conservative and prudent. Next, we shall analyze CrowdStrike’s free cash flows.

Cashstrike: Cash Flows Grow Exponentially

From a negative $60 million annual free cash flow reported last year, CrowdStrike’s free cash flow turned positive in the previous quarter.

Source: YCharts

Crowdstrike’s financial results published in March 2020 showed that free cash flow margin for the quarter at +33%. An investor looking to value CrowdStrike can utilize this number to predict future free cash flows.

Source: crowdstrike.com

Fair-Value Estimation For CRWD

Here, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here’s what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using the current stock price and the estimated stock price at the end of 10 years, we get a CAGR. If this beats our hurdle rate by a considerable margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better buying opportunity.

Now, let’s check out the results!

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $1.42 Free cash flow per share growth rate 20% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our “Next Best Alternative”) 9.8%

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, I determined that, very conservatively speaking, CrowdStrike’s fair value is $68.99, i.e., the stock is currently undervalued by 5.17%.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Now that we've answered the degree to which the company is presently undervalued, let's check out the returns one should expect were they to buy at a price of $66. The returns below are predicated on the growth of free cash flow per share. Our proprietary model calculates future free cash flow based on the assumptions provided above, then applies an assumed price to free cash flow per share, so as to account for the reality that the company will in all likelihood continue to grow at a rate of greater than 2% (our assumed terminal growth rate above).

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Therefore, if an investor were to buy at today’s price of $66, he/she can expect a cumulative annualized growth rate of about 14.86% on their investment, which is above our “hurdle rate”, which is our “next best alternative”, i.e., the 90-year annualized performance of SPY (9.8%).

Hence, I recommend investors to purchase CrowdStrike for their long-term portfolios at today’s price of $66 with firm conviction.

Analyzing Investment Risk

The biggest threat to CrowdStrike’s growth comes from external forces like its rivals (McAfee, Symantec (AVGO), ZScaler (ZS) etc.), introducing a similar cloud-based offering. Even though the TAM is $26.9 Billion, most companies have traditional systems in place (significant investments). These firms might decide to stick to their legacy systems, for the time being, slowing down CrowdStrike’s growth, and as a result, CRWD may fall short of its present forecasts for revenue, and correspondingly free cash flow.

Recently, Dmitri Alperovitch (co-founder & ex-CTO of CrowdStrike) left the company to launch a non-profit organization. The company promoted from within and appointed Michael Sentonas as the new CTO. A high-level managerial change could lead to disruption in business, and investors should keep a close eye on business activity at CrowdStrike throughout the next few quarters. We have already analyzed the balance sheet and see no concerns related to financial instability or bankruptcy. But when we consider free cash flow, it could be a different story.

In an uncertain economic environment with predicted unemployment numbers as high as 30% according to some estimates, there might be downward pressure on CrowdStrike’s subscription revenues in the short term. But, I still expect new customer acquisition due to the acceleration of digital transformation trend, to more or less, offset the loss in revenue.

Potential Beneficiary of Accelerated Digital Transformation

As many of my readers already know, we have been investing in stocks that fall under the investment megatrend that I coined as the “Digitization of Reality.” The world has been undergoing a digital transformation for years, but post-coronavirus, the trend is set to accelerate. As more businesses go online, CrowdStrike’s endpoint security services shall receive a higher demand for proper security

Source: Marketwatch.com

Recently, Zoom Video Communications (ZM), hired CrowdStrike to enhance its security after video meetings were hijacked by hackers. You can read about it here. Such events are a reminder of the necessity of high-quality cybersecurity at large scale enterprises, which Crowdstrike serves swimmingly.

Source: cnbc.com

In volatile markets, business at CrowdStrike could still be affected. Volatility can lead to lower stock prices. But long-term investors should look beyond the pandemic inflicted short-term pain, and invest in Crowdstrike - a company with strong business fundamentals and high future growth visibility. CrowdStrike’s best-in-class technology should ensure its rapid rise continues unabated for years to come.

Conclusion

CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a disruptive company that is defining “Security Cloud.” The stock aligns with the secular theme - “Digitization of Reality.” In this regard, CrowdStrike is similar to some of our top-performing stock ideas like ServiceNow (NOW), Paycom (PAYC), and Atlassian (TEAM).

Recommendation: Initiating coverage on “CrowdStrike” with “Buy” recommendation at $66.

Please provide your feedback in the comments section below; I would appreciate it. Thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

Beating the Market: Education, Returns, and Community Did you find our analysis compelling? Would you like more in-depth, institutional quality analysis, alongside many more incredible, potentially market-beating opportunities? At Beating the Market (my Marketplace Service), we find dividend payers, high-growth stocks, and a mixture of the two. My stock picks will not only help you achieve your financial goals, but also, they often beat the market. So start your free two-week trial today to begin beating the market and achieving your financial goals!



Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD, AVGO, PAYC, TEAM, NOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.