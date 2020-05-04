Colgate-Palmolive: Business Remains Stable Amid Market Pressure

However, I take the view that the long-term outlook for the business remains stable.

In the event of a broader market decline, this stock will almost certainly see a decline of some sort.

Colgate-Palmolive has continued to see demand for its products throughout this pandemic.

Last July, I made the argument that Colgate-Palmolive (CL) could have a significant upside ahead. My main reason for taking a bullish view on the company was that the company had been seeing an increase in demand even with an increase in product prices.

The coronavirus pandemic has clearly changed the usual order of business for the vast majority of companies, including Colgate-Palmolive. Accordingly, we did see a sharp decline in price to just under the $60 range before recovering to $70.77 at the time of writing:

Valuation

When examining this stock on an EV/EBITDA basis, we see that the ratio has remained more or less constant over the past three years, while we have been seeing a drop in EBITDA itself:

On this basis, the recent decline in EBITDA would suggest that the stock is more expensive than previously.

With that being said, Colgate-Palmolive and its peers are largely popular with investors that are prioritizing income over growth - it is only natural that earnings growth for large blue-chip companies in the household and personal products industry would see a moderation of growth over time.

In this regard, let's compare Colgate-Palmolive with its peers on the basis of price to free cash flow:

We can see that of the six companies, Colgate-Palmolive has the second-lowest price to free cash flow ratio. That said, it is also notable that Colgate-Palmolive has shown the lowest growth in free cash flow per share on a five-year basis:

Moreover, the stock also has the second-highest payout ratio at the time of writing.

In this regard, Colgate-Palmolive seems to be trading at a more favorable valuation than its peers on a price to free cash flow basis, but growth in free cash flow itself has been more conservative and the company is also paying out more of its earnings to investors as evidenced by its payout ratio.

While I envisage that Colgate-Palmolive will continue to be a stable income stock, investors would do well to keep an eye on earnings growth itself - as there is always the risk that a company starts to show weak earnings growth while enticing investors to hold the stock through higher dividend payments - which is not sustainable over the long term.

With that being said, Colgate-Palmolive's recent performance gives me a reason to be optimistic on this front.

Performance

Notwithstanding the fact that subsequent earnings performance will likely be revised downwards due to COVID-19, the first quarter 2020 results were quite encouraging for this company.

Organic sales growth is up by 7.5%, while GAAP EPS grew by 28% to $0.83.

Source: Colgate-Palmolive 1Q 2020 Press Release - Final

Personally, I quite like the fact that Colgate-Palmolive operates in a business with quite high profit margins. The company's GAAP gross profit margin came in at 60.2% for this quarter.

In a recessionary environment, companies with low profit margins have come under huge pressure. Nowhere is this more true than in the airline industry, where the large costs of operating means that airlines stand to make a gross profit margin as low as 5%. The ramifications of this have become clear - with most airline companies set to run out of money without government assistance.

On the other hand, companies that are able to retain a larger portion of their revenues are less likely to have cash flow problems and, in my view, are in a better position to weather an upcoming recession.

When comparing gross profit margin growth to the company's peers on a 10-K growth basis, we see that Colgate-Palmolive has shown the second-highest growth in gross profit margin over the past five years:

Colgate-Palmolive continues to retain its status as the world's leading toothpaste provider, with global market share standing at 40.5% according to the latest earnings report.

Market Outlook

In spite of this, any future market downturn as a result of COVID-19 would invariably have a negative effect on Colgate-Palmolive.

One particular trend to bear in mind as a result of COVID-19 - far less people are visiting their dentist. As it stands, the American Dental Association had advised dental businesses to remain closed for nonessential visits for the month of April. While it is not clear whether dental businesses will now reopen, there is still great uncertainty over the perceived safety of dentistry in the current pandemic given that the nature of dental work involves close proximity between dentists and patients.

In this regard, we may see a situation where patients continue to delay a visit to the dentist, even if businesses officially reopen.

As for how this will impact toothpaste demand going forward remains uncertain. Of course, consumers are still going to buy toothpaste even if a trip to the dentist remains out of their reach for now. However, while toothpaste sales along with that of other cleaning products have been up as a result of COVID-19, Colgate-Palmolive has withdrawn its prior 2020 guidance owing to uncertainty regarding future conditions.

Moreover, given that Colgate-Palmolive's portfolio is highly concentrated in toothpaste sales (accounting for 46% of the total), the company is exposed to a high degree of product risk in this regard.

With that being said, Personal Care, Home Care, and Pet Nutrition still account for 20%, 18%, and 16% of sales accordingly - and the general market for household supplies has seen a significant increase throughout this pandemic.

In this regard, I am cautiously optimistic that this company can continue to keep its business stable throughout this crisis, even if exposure to a broader market decline may be inevitable.

Conclusion

To conclude, I take the view that Colgate-Palmolive has the capacity to keep its business on a stable footing throughout this crisis. As I mentioned, it is almost inevitable that the stock would take a hit in the event of a broader market decline, and therefore, I am not specifically rating the stock as a buy at this time. However, I would take a more optimistic view on the company's long-term prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.