Big Bounce Tries To Reverse SPY Sell Signals

As the SPY (NYSEARCA:SPY) moves ever higher, the temptation is to put money to work, because all the good news has ended this bear market. However, our analysis of the SPY Sell signals indicate that the bear is not dead yet. We expect the SPY to drop down and retest the bottom by October, if not sooner. Our analysis of the COVID-19 virus indicates the high probability of a second wave that will take the SPY back down to retest the bottom and could even go below $218.26. Our SPY sell signal is still very bearish and it has not improved to bearish, never mind bullish.

The market (SPY) is enjoying a tremendous bounce up from the bottom of this bear market, in a valiant attempt to reverse the sell signals that are in place. Good news, in fiscal and monetary policy, are driving the market higher. Also there's good news from the lockdown. The infection rate statistics and the number hospitalized each day are improving in New York. The death rate is dropping. Initial efforts to open up have started. The key question is whether or not all this good news driving the market bounce is enough to reverse the bear market sell signals? Our thesis is that the continued bad earnings reports and continued unemployment will slowly erode the good news and the SPY will retest the bear market bottom, especially if there's a second wave of COVID-19, after the country opens up. Right now the market is priced for the best-case scenario, namely no second wave and a vaccine by September.

Before we look at the actual sell signals that already are in place, let’s look at some factors other than earnings reports. The lockup in New York. has proven that this beast is controllable with draconian, lockdown measures. However, as we move to opening up, will the infection rate rise? This is clearly a very contagious disease. Tracking in South Korea showed one person actually infected over a thousand people by going to church and two different emergency rooms. Distancing and face masks will cut this infection rate down, but that depends on compliance. In subways and other transportation, distancing is not possible and masks only protect others from you. Most masks do not protect you from being infected by an aerosol virus. At restaurants masks and distancing are not practical. Food processing plants have a problem distancing employees on the production line. Likewise returning to work in an office presents distancing problems, especially in elevators. Bottom line, opening up from lockdown is going to be slow and the infection rate will start moving back up. There will be a second wave.

Even when the lockdown is over, some people will not return to subways, planes, restaurants, stadiums, theaters, malls or any crowded place. This means our consumer economy will have a very difficult time returning to normal. There's no vaccine available short term. There are employees working in supermarkets, hospitals, subways, planes, etc. They are taking risks and some are infected. More and more people will return to work and take this type of work risk. Inevitably, with higher risk taking comes a higher infection rate. At some point, everyone will be exposed and there will be “herd immunity.” Early indications in N.Y.C. indicate only about 20% were exposed so far. That means they have 80% to go and many times the existing deaths before there is herd immunity. Drugs like Gilead’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Remdesivir may reduce the fatalities. The experts say this could last for two years. Trump wants a vaccine by September and that is the best-case scenario. Something is needed before both the flu and COVID-19 return in the fall.

The market is trying to digest all of this data and come up with a guess as to when this market will return to normal. The first guess was the enormous drop to the existing bear market bottom. The second guess was that strong fiscal and monetary stimulus would save the market from a depression. Also good news out of N.Y. and other parts of the country opening up, as well as promising drugs and hope for a vaccine by September have given the market the big bounce back. The market is ignoring the lack of guidance by Apple (AAPL) and the big miss by Amazon (AMZN) and is looking to the long term future of these companies. It's also ignoring the depression in the oil patch where our shale oil edge is shut down by bankruptcy pricing, with Saudi Arabia flooding the market, while demand has fallen off a cliff.

All of this is reflected in the SPY monthly chart. It shows a bear market, with sell signals still in place and the failure of the big bounce to reverse these sell signals. Here's the chart with the Sell signals (and buy signals) identified by the red vertical lines. You can see how these signals worked in the past.

At the bottom of the chart is our trigger signal for the red vertical lines that identify the sell signals, and the Buy signals that reverse the sell signals. On the far right you can see the red vertical line identifying the latest sell signal. This is the signal that needs to be reversed. It will be reversed when the black line reverses direction. You can see it pausing at a very important dotted line tagged “very bearish.” The big bounce has caused this pause, but has not reversed the sell signal. We don’t think this will reverse because of the two negative signals at the top of the chart. The top signal is Chaikin money flow, showing a long downtrend, that made the market very vulnerable to any bad news like COVID-19. The signal just below that, the MACD, identifies a continuing sell cycle with monthly bars increasing below the horizontal line. Both of these signals need to reverse, and you can see they don’t reverse quickly.

If you now look at price action on the chart, you will see the support lines we have drawn. You also will see on the far right, retracement levels drawn from the bear market bottom. It's not unusual to see a 50% retracement of the sharp drop in price. As you can see this was a bullish, strong bounce to 61.8%, which surprised us. If you look at volume, you will see that this is a weak, low-volume bounce compared to the high volume sell signal. This supports our thesis that the big bounce does not have the volume to reverse the sell signals that are in place.

If the experts are right in viewing COVID-19 as a two year problem, then we need to look at a longer term, quarterly chart that highlights the long-term, uptrend of the market and normal tests of that uptrend. Here's that chart.

As you can see on this long term chart, the initial guess by the market was for the SPY to go down and test the price uptrend going back to 2009. You can see the thin, red line stretching down from the red body of the quarterly, price candle, and that thin red line touches the uptrend. We believe the next shock to the market, like a second wave, will force a retest of that uptrend. There's no assurance yet that it will not violate that uptrend. It all depends on when we have a vaccine. September is the best case scenario and 18 months the worst-case scenario. Our guess is the market bottom is reached in October based on statistics found in The Stock Trader’s Almanac. “October is a ‘bear killer’ and turned the tide in 12 post - WWII bear markets.” October also is infamous for the start of the 1929 crash.

We don’t like to guess. Instead, we just wait for the signals on the SPY chart to do what they have done in the past, namely we will see the reversal of the “very bearish” sell signal on the chart. Unfortunately, we don’t see that signal yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

