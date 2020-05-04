Kirkland Lake Gold: Assessing If Q1 Earnings Can Catapult Shares To $50

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are now up a whopping 82% since bottoming out on the 9th of March last. There has been plenty of triggers which have aided the rally over the past 7 weeks or so. Initially, it was that fourth quarter $0.88 earnings per share beat which definitely helped shares bottom before the precious metals market in earnest. Then, the firm increased its quarterly dividend to $0.125, which was a significant increase. Huge dividend increases have been the order of the day for multiple gold miners of late as rising gold prices continue to meaningfully bolster cash flow numbers.

Many investors falsely believe that sectors such as the consumer defensive sector or the utilities sector remain the only "go-to" sectors for sustained dividend growth. Well, the precious metals mining sector at present is making a statement that it wants your investment dollars, and it will reward you in return. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), another large cap gold miner also made a sizable increase to its dividend only recently. Despite the massive increases, the dividend yields of these companies are still pretty low. Kirkland's yield, for example, which is now $0.50 per year over a forward-looking basis comes in at 1.19%. This number, despite the huge increase, will not attract dividend orientated investors in droves just yet.

That may change, though, if Kirkland keeps its momentum going. In an update last month, we read how first quarter production increased by a whopping 43% primarily due to the Detour Gold purchase as well as Fosterville growth in Australia. Achieving this type of growth when the gold price is soaring is the perfect combination for rising prices. With official numbers to be announced tomorrow, if the firm meets consensus, we will see an increase of $0.18 per share over the first quarter of 2019. We most likely will see further gains in the share price if earnings can exceed $0.71 for the quarter. If KL, for example, were to hit $50 a share by year's end, it could be given growth stock status. The question then becomes do we ride this wave or looker for "cheaper" pastures. We give our views.

If shares of KL were indeed to hit $50 by year's end, it would mean that shares would have more than tripled in the space of three years. However, let's look at Kirkland's present valuation as we head into Q1 earnings. The miner's earnings don't look that expensive (earnings multiple of 15.8), but the firm's assets (p/b of 4.8) and sales (p/s of 6.4) look way overvalued compared to the industry in earnest.

Growth investors, though, will state that the stock is not expensive if shares keep on rallying. This is the mindset of the growth investor, and over the past few years, this mindset has definitely been paying dividends. Kirkland's growing production as well as the firm's very high margins have been powering Kirkland forward over the past few years. The key return on assets metric (26.25%) as well as the firm's return on equity metric (36.37%) have increased significantly over the past few years, leading to a spike in the share price as a result. Suffice it to say, if the market can consistently foresee rising profits on the horizon, it will value the share price higher.

There are two ways one can look at Kirkland at present from a valuation standpoint. We all know it is hitting it out of the ballpark with respect to its operations at present, but here is how Kirkland can be views against its peers.

Because the industry fell to multi-generational lows back in early 2016, present valuations are still low compared to their long-term means. We can see this point of view on long-term chart of the HUI Gold Index which contains a weighted index of popular gold mining companies. Furthermore, Kirkland bulls would state that this firm is very much the best of the bunch, which is why it has been leading the field - especially with its margins, for example, in recent quarters.

Kirkland's book multiple, for example, is at its highest point since 2011. History tells us, sooner or later, we need to see some type of reversion to the mean event here with respect to the stock's valuation.

Therefore, to sum up, it will be interesting to see what number Kirkland posts tomorrow and how the share price reacts as a result. We are dealing with a quality operation here, which would definitely interest us at the right price. Q1 earnings are being announced on the 5th before the open.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.