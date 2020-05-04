The Great Bear Trap (Bull Trap)

I have used this title twice in the past and is time to dust it off once again. It is actually a Bull Trap, but I sort of refer to it as a trap set by the Bear. The first time was early 2002 when the S&P rallied to about 1,200 in that bear market, the lows ended up around 800, giving up -30%. The second time was in 2008 when the market rallied back to around 1,400, and it bottomed around 700 in 2009 for a further -50% drop. If you see a trend here, this trap will be worse. I am using a chart of the Spyder ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which is 1/10 of S&P 500, to highlight volume. I predicted the bear rally on March 24th and in my March 29th update, predicted possible levels the rally could reach, shown below as around 280 and 300. This rally has been on low volume, not a good sign, and since the market has reached my upside targets, it is all down from here. I am not predicting straight down like the arrow, but eventually 120 to 140 on Spyder.

One of the best comments I have heard recently was from Leon Cooperman, famous hedge fund manager and self-made billionaire. He commented on the current crisis and monetary policy in a CNBC interview, saying,

“Consistently low interest rates are indicative of a troubled economy and should not be viewed positively. You have negative interest rates in Japan, you have negative interest rates in Europe, yet their price/earnings ratios are lower than the US price/earnings ratio.”

According to this article about research from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to last as long as two years and won’t be controlled until about two-thirds of the world’s population is immune.

April is slated to be the worst month on record for U.S. auto sales.

Edmunds forecasts that just 633,260 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 7.7 million. This reflects a 52.5% decrease in sales from April 2019 and a 36.6% decrease from March 2020.

You can pretty well look at any economic sector, and they have all fallen off a cliff. However, there is all this talk about a 'V' shaped recovery. This 'V' shaped recovery consensus is among the sell side analysts that need you to buy stocks and bonds. They will tell you that the economy will be turned back on and everything will recover. They have already described the bear market as going through a panic phase, that the bottom is in, and we are in recovery. The next bull market has begun.

There is a much more accurate description here. I call it the hope and denial phase of a bear market. These analysts and current investors are all denying the severity of the economic recession and hope that stocks have already witnessed the worse. You can find charts on the internet that will try to convince you that we have already had the panic sell-off, and the bear market is over. I believe these next charts will give you a better picture.

The selloff we had in February/March was anxiety about COVID-19 and the economy, and now, the market is in denial. On the chart below, I believe we are in the denial and bull trap. Markets are hoping as the economy is re-opened, there will be a return to normal. In fact, we have not even reached the fear, capitulation, and despair phases yet. That will start later this year and perhaps despair sometime in 2021.

To look at market examples today, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and US Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) show the 'V' recovery mentality or, more accurately, the hope and denial bear market rally.

Tesla has always been a popular retail stock, and in this chart, I compare it to Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM). For some reason that I can only describe as hope and denial, investors think Tesla will be immune to this recession. Auto sales are plummeting, but for some reason, those that buy Tesla cars will be immune to COVID-19 and the economic recession. Again, hope or denial, or both. My downside targets on Tesla are marked on the chart, and on a price chart, they would equate to $400 and then around $200.

Put Options are just too expensive to bother with. For example, the October $600 Put is going for around $80. The stock has to drop to $520 before it is in the money and you are even. Longs should sell the stock or to stay long, I would write covered Calls. You can write the October $750 Call and pocket about $140 per share. Of course, you need to own 100 shares or about a $74,000 investment.

These insane option premiums simply reflect the high retail trading in this stock.

This next chart is the US Oil Fund, and I highlight this as an example of hope. Investors can see on a chart that oil prices are way down and USO has dropped from around $80 to $35 in March and volume picks up. The spike in volume occurred the days USO was around $30 and the fall the next day to about $22. Investors hope for a recovery, and it goes back up. In reality, it has drifted lower, and it will be a long time for oil prices to recover. A lot of production will have to be shut in, and a lot of oil company bankruptcies before the oil market come close to getting in balance.

I believe the only oil type stock worth being long in - is tanker stocks. They are making all the money these days as floating storage, and the high storage levels will be around for quite some time.

My favorite here is DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) Recent Price US$7.36

52-week range $4.41 to $8.83

Shares outstanding 146.8 million

I first bought around $6.50, and the stock is down some now for a good entry level. Earnings are climbing, and the future looks bright. DHT reported the highest quarterly earnings in its history with a 32 cent dividend in Q4 2019. The company reported shipping revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $191.8 million compared to shipping revenues of $138.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. However, in the selloff, the stock declined from $8.50 to a recent bottom around $5.00, a -41% decline, farther than the S&P 500's -24% decline.

As of December 31, 2019, DHT had a fleet of 27 VLCCs. DHT has a very modern fleet with the oldest built in 2004 and 10 just added since 2015. The company is headed up by management from Norway, notorious around the world for their shipping expertise.

The current P/E is about 14, which reflects trailing earnings that are far lower than what I expect for 2020. The company has a record of paying out significant cash flow as dividends that were as high as $1.20 per quarter in 2010/11. I expect VLCC rates to come down, but even so, DHT will have higher earnings and dividends for the next few quarters at least. Assuming the 32 cent dividend is the same each quarter and it could easily go higher, that is $1.28 on the year for a 17% yield.

DHT took advantage of the high tanker rates and locked in six of their ships at an average of $67,300 per day. This is much higher than their other fixed rates around $31,500 per day. They also have a number of ships working on spot rates that are very high at this time, upwards of $200,000 per day noted in the chart below.

The stock chart shows a triple bottom and a new uptrend. The company will report earnings, tomorrow, May 5th, and I expect that could spark a move higher in the stock. I would like to see a break above $8.60 as a clear signal the uptrend will continue.

Conclusion

Markets are in a hope and denial phase, which is a current bull trap. Stocks like Tesla are a prime example, and this recent rally should be sold. It is too early to bet on higher oil prices, but with overflowing storage, tanker stocks like DHT Holdings are a good play for dividends and capital gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.