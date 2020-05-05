BoA: It's Now Or Never

The bank is much better prepared to withstand an economic downturn and will play an important role in the recovery.

Thesis Summary

The recent market crash has taken an unjustified toll on bank stocks compared to the broader market. We must understand this is not a financial crisis and, far from being the problem, banks will be the solution. Bank of America Corp. ("BoA") (BAC) stands out as a great investment with the triple threat of growth, value and dividend.

(Image Source)

A compelling investment opportunity

Since the financial crisis of 2008, I have adamantly held off from owning bank stocks. The inherent risks in the financial system simply did not seem to outweigh the returns. However, while the sector has certainly undergone some volatility, time has proven that buying the 2009 dip would have netted one some stellar returns.

(Source: YCharts)

Unsurprisingly, the banking sector led the fall in the 2008-2009 market crash. BoA shares fell as low as ~$3. But 10 years later, the shares stood at over $30 and would have netted anyone buying at the lows a juicy 1150% total return price, according to YCharts. That would be, of course, if one had sold before the COVID-19 outbreak.

When the market began to tumble two months ago, financials once again seemed to lead the charge, which seemed justified. As I discussed in a previous article, the outbreak brought to light weaknesses in the repo and corporate debt markets. But since then, the market has rebounded strongly. To the surprise of many, the S&P 500 has rallied quickly and now sits around 15% below its peak. Meanwhile, BoA still trades 35% below its peak price.

As many have mentioned before, the COVID-19 outbreak should be seen as a health crisis rather than a financial one. While banks were hit hard at the beginning, there are a few key factors that make a compelling argument for a swift recovery, highlighting this moment in time as a great value investing opportunity.

How things have changed

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, since the implementation of Basel III, banks have become increasingly well-capitalized, making them much more resilient to shocks, as we have just witnessed. BoA is a prime example of this.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

As seen above, since 2009 BoA has greatly increased its capital, balance sheet and liquidity. Perhaps the most compelling difference we can see is the “Improved Credit Quality,” where we can see the difference between charge-offs during the last quarter and the fourth quarter of 2009. On top of all this, BoA boasts a relatively “strong” balance sheet with a CET1 ratio of 10.8%, which is over twice that required by Basel III.

And while some things have indeed changed, what surely hasn’t changed is the unconditional support that the Federal Reserve has and will continue to extend to American banks and, in a broader sense, dollar liquidity. Whether you like it or not, the banking industry works as a quasi-monopoly, so we might as well put some money on the winning side of the equation.

BoA: Growth, Dividend and Value

As far as what the future of BoA looks like, the three points in the title pretty much sum it up perfectly. Granted, revenue growth has not been outstanding in the last three years. This is to be expected when stricter capital and loan requirements are applied, but growth is far from over in the financial sector.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

First off, as we can see, while revenue growth has declined, BoA continues to attract new customers and increasing deposits. As the economy grows, so will the bank. If the V-shape recovery is to be believed, BoA will be hitching a ride.

Furthermore, despite not being a new, up-and-coming fintech startup, BoA, like all the other major banks, is also leveraging technology in its core business offerings. CashPro continues to grow at an alarming rate, as it offers value to both customers and the company. We can expect this trend to continue, and I strongly expect BoA to benefit from this not only with increased deposits but also with increasing profitability.

The next point I would like to cover is the dividend, which currently has an implied forward yield of 3.12%. This, combined with a five-year growth rate of 40%, makes BoA a great company for income investors. Plus, given the strength of the balance sheet and the payout ratio of just over 40%, the dividend is incredibly secure. At this price, BoA offers one of the best dividends out there in terms of risk/reward.

Speaking of price, what makes BoA a great investment now is the fact that it seems to be trading at a discount compared to the broader market and even within its sector. The P/E (TTM) for BoA stands at 9.28, well below the SNP average and also below some of its main competitors such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), 10.48, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), 9.59. The most compelling metric, however, is that of Price-to-Book, with BoA trading below its intrinsic book value at a ratio of 0.83.

BoA seems undervalued even within its sector. Considering the higher Net Income Margin and the superior EPS growth in recent years, you would expect it to trade higher. However, this can be in part explained due to the lower relative yield the company offers compared to JPM's 3.86% forward yield or Citigroup Inc.'s (C) at 4.48%.

Overall, the sector seems to offer great value, and within it, BoA stands out as a great mix of value, growth and dividend.

Risks

The financial sector is exposed to the same risks as any other business, but no more than any other sector in the economy. Of course, banks will suffer in a recession, but that can be said for most other businesses. In fact, COVID-19 poses a much more meaningful risk to other sectors, such as retail and consumer discretionary.

The fact of the matter is, banks are the solution, not the problem. The 2008 crisis was a shock created by bank mismanagement which spread to the “real” economy. In this case, it is the real economy that is under threat, and this is affecting banks. But now, banks are going to be more necessary than ever. Already with the help of governments, banks have been helping companies and households by extending loans and delaying interest payments.

Banks are now more necessary than ever, and that is, in my book, the definition of value.

Takeaway

The bottom line is banks are under no real harm of going under. This is not a financial crisis, and yet, the valuations seem to represent that. To the more savvy investors, this offers a great opportunity to buy at fire-sale prices. BoA is a bet on the American economy, and I, for one, intend to be a part of it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.