Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) CEO Doug Murphy-Chutorian on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Good afternoon, everybody and thank you for joining the Semler Scientific first quarter 2020 financial results call. I'd like to introduce you to Dennis Rosenberg, our Chief Marketing Officer who will begin our presentation today. Dennis?

Dennis Rosenberg

Thanks Doug. We always like to begin our calls with a reminder about Semler' strategy. Semler is a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Our mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products that assist our customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases.

We believe that our technology and software solutions enable our customers to identify when preventive care options are appropriate and to intervene before events like heart attacks and strokes occur. We're pleased to report that the company's financial performance during the first quarter of 2020 based on revenue and pretax net income was the best quarter in our company's history.

Comparing results from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2019, the highlights of today's report are as follows. Number one, revenue grew 39% to $9.4 million. Number two, pretax net income grew 86% to $3.5 million. Number three, net income grew 44%. Number four, earnings were $0.41 per basic share and $0.33 per diluted share, which compares to $0.29 per basic share and $0.23 per diluted share. And number five, cash was $11.2 million at quarter end compared to $4.5 million one year ago.

During the quarter, compared to the same period last year, we saw increased orders and usage for our QuantaFlo product from our current insurance company customers and from our home risk assessment customers. We also received orders from new customers.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Andy Weinstein our Senior VP of Finance and Accounting to describe in more detail the ongoing improvement in financial performance. Andy?

Andy Weinstein

Thanks Dennis. Please refer to the financial results described in the press release that was distributed at market close today. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, revenue was $9.4 million, which was an increase of $2.7 million or 39% from $6.8 million. Operating expense, which includes cost of revenue was $6 million, an increase of $1.1 million or 22% from $4.9 million.

Pretax income was $3.5 million, which was an increase of $1.5 billion or 86% from $1.9 million. Our net income was $2.7 million, which was an increase of $800,000 or 44% from $1.9 million. Our net income per share was $0.41 per basic share and $0.33 per diluted share and that compares to $0.29 per basic share and $0.23 per diluted share for the same period last year.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, weighted average basic share count was 6,533,369 and our diluted share count was 8,065,813. Analyzing expense categories and earnings in the first quarter 2020 as a percentage of our quarterly revenue, our cost of revenue was 9% of quarterly revenue, engineering and product development expense was 9%, sales and marketing expense 29%, general and administrative expense was 17% and net income was 28% of our quarterly revenue.

As of March 31, 2020, Semler had cash of $11.2 million which was an increase of $6.7 compared to $4.5 million at this time at March 31, 2019. This change was primarily due to cash provided by operations from net income as adjusted for such items as accounts receivable, which provided $1.9 million, reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operations, which provided a $1 million including tax deferred expense of $700,000.

This was partially offset by cash used for accrued expenses melting to $1.5 million, prepaid expenses amounting to $500,000 and the purchase of inventory and other capital expenditures amounting to $272,000. As a result of these items, our stockholder's equity is now $15.8 million at March 31, 2020. Our quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which include our cash flow statement and more discussion when our cash and liquidity the Form 10-Q be filed with the SEC shortly.

Our two largest customers comprised 46% and 21% of quarterly revenues. Fixed fee license revenues were approximately $6.5 million for the quarter, variable fee license revenues were approximately $2.7 million and equipment and other sales were $270,000. In the first quarter of 2020 new installations produced an overall net gain and fixed fee license contracts. Request for changes in billing arrangements due to COVID19 pandemic amounting to less than 1% of the total fixed fee license revenue for the quarter.

Because we started to experience the effects of COVID19 late in the first quarter, results in the first quarter are not indicative of any future quarter or the full fiscal year. Test volumes have decreased due to social distancing and other executive orders mandating shelter in place or similar restrictions. This affects revenue from our variable monthly fee arrangements, which are based on usage largely occurring during home visits.

In April 2020 compared to March 2020 our fixed fee monthly license revenues decreased by approximately 4% and our variable fee software license revenues decreased approximately 97%. Although we do not provide formal guidance, Semler Scientific intends to manage its expenses and other costs in line with these changes in revenues to conservatively preserve cash during these uncertain times. We believe customer interest in our QuantaFlo product and related services will return or exceed the pre-COVID19 activity at such time that the shelter in place or similar restrictions are lifted and nonemergency medical services resume.

Operating expenses are expected to decrease during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of cost-cutting measures that included vendor fee reductions and decreased spending on consultants. To date staffing, salaries and inventory have been maintained at our usual levels. Travel expense has been decreased.

Cash at April 30, 2020, increase compared to the cash at March 31, 2020, primarily due to these spending adjustments. Until the effects of the COVID19 pandemic on our business are more quantifiable, we do not plan to make any material changes to our business plans or operations.

Now I'll ask Dennis to continue the discussion and provide concluding remarks, Dennis.

Dennis Rosenberg

In the first quarter of 2020 Semler again expanded its infrastructure and headcount to 78 employees or an increase of 11 employees. We plan to hold that number for now. As we have been a virtual company for 10 years, we are comfortable communicating and working out of our homes. Also we have web-based training in place and our experience in using it.

There is also no plan to raise additional capital at this time. We reserve the right to change our financing plans as opportunity or as need arises. For the time being we don't plan to up list to the NASDAQ exchange. Our goals are to continue to upgrade the existing product and data services and to invest in new services and products. We continue to invest in R&D and also look at potential products to license in order to provide enhanced services that our customers will value both now and in the future.

We believe Semler Scientific is well positioned because we deliver cost effective wellness solutions for the care of patients with chronic diseases. We may improve health outcomes for patients by identifying those who benefit from preventive health measures. We provide economics that work for the providers, facilities the insurance plans, the government and the patient.

In conclusion the first quarter of 2020 was an achievement record for the company in terms of both financial performance and the number of patients being tested with our products. As we discussed, we have seen a decline in our business in April, but I want to reiterate that we believe customer interest in our QuantaFlo product and related services will return to or exceed pre-COVID19 activity at such time as shelter in place or similar restrictions are lifted and nonemergency medical services resume.

Thank you for your interest in the company and your continuing support. Now operator please open the lines, Doug, Andrew and I will be happy to address your questions.

Brooks O'Neil

Good afternoon, guys. We appreciate all your commentary and congratulations on another terrific quarter. So I guess I have a number of questions, but I'll start with Dennis, I think you think you mentioned being very familiar with virtual operations. Can you see any opportunity to turn quantum flow into more of a virtual type product or service. My sense is right now it's still pretty dependent on I think the base interaction between some kind of a medical provider and patient?

Dennis Rosenberg

Yes. We certainly are looking at that. I would agree with you that at this point it is dependent on a face-to-face provider encounter.

Brooks O'Neil

Okay. Secondly, I'm curious if you could give us any color, I am not meaning customer-specific color, but any kind of color about the type of communication our interaction you might have had with customers on fixed fee side of your business or customers on the variable fee side of your business as it relates to how they view the market conditions now and how they see themselves adjusting over time?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Andy kind of answer the question about the fixed fee customers, Andy?

Andy Weinstein

Sure, basically its coming in the same direction with every customer are asking if we could just do a delay in the billing until and in some ones will say 30 days, some ones will say 60 or stable contact. We find it back up. So doctor's offices are closed. They don't want to pay while they're not seeing patients. Can't fully blame them.

So what we're doing is we're seeing almost 99% of the cases when they're asking us to delay billing, they're saying that they are going to come back when this pandemic is over. Of course the magic question is when it's going to be over, but that's the type of communication we're getting from our customer is basically just the delaying in the billing until they could see patients again.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Okay. And a follow-up, see potential customers, they're down because they have and got the opportunity to go into the field, but to mandate they are doing more stuff from us in anticipation of starting over. So that's why we say we think I don't know but we thing we're going to exceed the rate we had before COVID hit.

Brooks O'Neil

Great. That's very helpful Doug. And just following on that for a second, do you see any indication there is a, there is going to be a catch-up period where patients that might have been seeing during April or May will ultimately get seen on top of patients that were likely to be seen in June or July or how are you thinking about that at this moment?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Dennis, you answer this question.

Dennis Rosenberg

Sure. Brooks I think that that is the operative thought in the minds of the customers at this point. It's dependent on really when things get back in action again, but at this point, they are very much looking to make up whatever has been postponed at this point.

Brooks O'Neil

Sure. That makes sense. Could you just talk a little bit about customer geographic concentration? I am not asking about specific customers again, but I'm curious if you feel that you have a customer concentration in any of the areas that might have been described as COVID hot spot over the last month or two?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

I kind of answer that exactly, but we are all over the country and it's basically places that we're at. The warmer places as opposed to the colder places as such, but we're all over. So I think we for example New York is a good result for patients with us, but it doesn't put down a note [ph]. So it's better to do -- better than most situations.

Brooks O'Neil

Let me just ask one or two more, can say again, I am not asking specifics about new product, but I'm curious to get your progress with regard to new products has been curtailed or delayed, or whether you continue to feel you're making progress there and then sort of a related note, I am curious if as you look at the current environment, you see any new product or sort of ancillary product opportunities that might have emerged that we're not seen before. And that's all. Thank you so much for taking and answering my question.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

The question is we're experiencing some delay, but I think we're basically on track with the new product area, but we're aggressively looking at new things because it may be some customers companies may be getting into problems that we could solve. So anyway it I am optimistic about this but we're not telling much information and you have to wait and see what transpires.

Greg Bogdanski

Hi. This is actually Greg Bogdanski on for Kyle. Thank you guys for taking questions. So first one, I mentioned there haven’t been as many home wellness events as usual but it seems like HRA will wait until the end of the year to conduct the majority of these anyway. Can you provide a bit more color on what you're seeing here and if patients will simply be pushed out later this year for the home exams?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

It's same basic question. Dennis you'll kind of answer that as well?

Dennis Rosenberg

Sure. We see home visits occurring throughout the year and what with a off in the concentration towards the end of the year. As far as our HRA customers who have reduced their home visits they are looking to make up those home visits to whatever extent they can in addition to the ones they wouldn't normally be doing in the latter part of the year, but that's dependent on when things pick back up.

Greg Bogdanski

And then are you finding that the remaining large pairs are electing to go with HRAs to administer the quarter flow rather than implementing it themselves or do you think we'll see some large new payers to utilizing option in the coming quarters?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

I think we kind of predict, but basically we're signing up new customers directly from the insurance plans and we're also getting increased uses of the fee for guys the HRAs, but everybody is delayed. We haven't been doing as many cases as we did before in the month of April, but as I think the restrictions let up, we're trying to do as many as we can and these guys are generating interest.

But as you say maybe to even the scales, the insurance companies are going to not only do their cases, but they're going to ask the HRAs to do more. So this is what we hope but we don’t know yet.

Greg Bogdanski

Since you're just client as a subscriber and there is still sense to diagnose Medicare advantage PAD patients despite the COVID pandemic. How has utilization been in this channel and then how quantum flow installments into this client?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Well as you see, the new client, the older client, the largest one, orders have been ordering consistently or through the active years. I think if you look back a year ago and you see the percentage of our revenue they had was unchanged, okay. So it maybe down a little or up a little it depends. So we have a good relationship with the guys and I think it's going to continue or grow.

Greg Bogdanski

Okay. And then lastly if I may, are there any additional updates regarding plans for deploying your cash?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

I'm sorry, repeat the question please.

Greg Bogdanski

Are there any additional updates regarding plans for deploying your cash?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Andrew, can you answer this question?

Andy Weinstein

Yeah, we're always looking at R&D and we're looking at different opportunities and if we find something that's synergistic and something that we would be interested in, it's something we are looking at and will continue to look at. Right now our cash is strong and we're looking to conserve cash because of these uncertain times, but we're still out there actively on doing what we're doing prior to COVID19.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

And in the month of April, we actually increased our cash as opposed to the cash available on of March 31. So I think we're doing a good job and we may be continuing to do in a consolidated manner and two, if we're able to quantify everything, but we want to keep the guys in place, because we realize that if they start up again, we need these people to serve the accounts. So I think if we save money that we're doing, we're going to be able to expand in the future.

Aman Gulani

I wanted to ask where do you think you are from a penetration standpoint when you talk to customers.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Dennis, can you answer this?

Dennis Rosenberg

Yes. We believe we are early in the game first dating as we refer to it in terms of penetrations to the customers. So there's a lot of opportunity to expand within them and that's the deal of our activity is focused on that.

Aman Gulani

Thank you and then the gross margins continue to walk up, I wanted to ask what do you think is sustainable long-term gross margin is for the business?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Well it's very high now. I think it's 91% kind of you imagine going further I don't know, but we think that there is going to be after diluting expenses should be improving in normal times as such. We think we're going to have the operating expenses as a percent of rest to go down. So it is a good situation, but we don't have -- we don't give guidance. So I can't answer your question exactly.

Aman Gulani

I just wanted to ask about your second product, whether if you can comment on, but I wanted to know how much of your R&D dollars are dedicated towards data upgrading, quantum flow versus developing new products?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Dennis you take the first product and I'll take the second.

Dennis Rosenberg

Sure. Well we are focused very much actively on new products and that really falls under two categories as we described. One is expanding QuantaFlo product and services and then looking at outside products as well. So I don't recall exactly how you frame the question, but I just want to reiterate we're active in both of those areas.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

And as a percentage of expenditures we're expanding more and more as a percentage on the new products than the old products, but our total R&D budget is increasing. So the increases are being spent on the new products. So I think we're going to continue in this fashion.

Aman Gulani

Very helpful and then just last question for me, I would imagine that had on your patients they're diagnosed entire at high risk if the contract the coronavirus. So you think there might be the bigger place to do podcasting out of the woods in regards to COVID19?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Dennis, answer this question, explain also what had means?

Dennis Rosenberg

Sure. Well with our QuantaFlo product, there is test for peripheral arterial disease, which is growth of atherosclerosis in specifically in the leg arteries and it's often a precursor for heart attack strokes and since it's a systemic condition if it grows throughout the body, so PAD testing is often an early warning sign for some of these other types of cardiovascular heart disease.

As far as whether there will be more push because of COVID, I'm not sure, but I know that there is an eagerness when you consider the fact that although COVID deaths are significant, the deaths from cardiovascular disease march on month in and month out and I know that our customers and our clinicians are eager to get back to testing for PAD and other forms of cardiovascular disease.

As far as specific to COVID, that's yet to be seen, but there's certainly an eagerness to get back to the pad testing that was going on before.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

And so the preventive therapy is important to do for these chronic diseases, but because COVID affects vessels, they may also have the intention the assistance to want to get to the risk factors dealt with because they are for example -- in his [ph] may be protective. So if you have hypertension and you on a [indiscernible] that may be protective of that's the province that happened with COVID19.

So I don't know the answer, but prevention is always better than and to do or not. So anyway we have to go to see what the people do in the future, but I think for some sense it's just key to everything.

Aman Gulani

Got it. Thank you. Very helpful. I'll jump back in the queue.

Dennis Rosenberg

Thank you for joining us today and we look forward to updating you soon on our continued progress. Good bye, everyone.

