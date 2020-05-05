Amazon Post-Earnings: Forward Revenue Estimates Raised, EPS Crushed As Investment Cycle Continues

The longer-term story around the stock and company is still intact. In fact, it's hard to find a company better positioned for growth that benefited from the pandemic.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the ecommerce and cloud juggernaut reported earnings last Thursday night, April 30th, 2020. Actual revenue of $75.45 billion beat the Street consensus estimate of $74.5 billion by 1%, while EPS missed badly, printing $5.01 in actual EPS vs the $6.23 Street consensus, missing by 20%.

This was a bit of a surprise after the Q4 '19's earnings release showed a 2% revenue upside with a whopping 61% EPS upside surprise as actual EPS of $6.47 beat the consensus estimate of $4.03 by - well - a lot.

Historically, this typically signals to investors that the dreaded "investment cycle" by the Amazon management team is over - at least temporarily - and that management would let the operating margin rise once again.

The problem with Q1 '20 was that the coronavirus pandemic showed up in America, and Jeff Bezos mentioned on the conference call that an additional $4 billion would be spent on employee safety and "customer satisfaction" (read "fulfillment") which sent forward EPS estimates down sharply, even as forward revenue estimates rose.

It's nothing to make light of, given the loss of life around COVID-19 and the economic harm that has been foisted on America, but it's hard to imagine a company better positioned than Amazon for sheltering-in-place and the need for home delivery of food and essential items, (Amazon Grocery, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon in general) as well as work-from-home demand for storage and security in the cloud (Amazon Web Services).

Amazon EPS and Revenue Trends

Q1 '20 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 2022 EPS est $54.13 $53.03 $55.42 $68.88 2021 EPS est $38.22 $40.08 $40.05 $49.51 2020 EPS est $21.60 $28.35 $27.84 $33.22 2022 exp EPS gro rt 42% 32% 38% 39% 2021 exp EPS gro rt 77% 41% 44% 49% 2020 exp EPS gro rt -6% 23% 33% 41% 2022 PE 44x 38x 31x 28x 2021 PE 63x 50x 42x 38x 2020 PE 111x 71x 61x 57x 2022 Rev est $($'s bl's) $468.9 $447.3 $439.9 $441.4 2021 Rev est $403.5 $387 $385.8 $387.6 2020 Rev est $343.2 $331 $330.5 $331 2022 exp rev gro rt 16% 16% 14% 14% 2021 exp rev gro rt 18% 17% 17% 17% 2020 exp rev gro rt 22% 18% 18% 19%

Street consensus estimate source: IBES data by Refinitiv

Readers should note from the table above:

1.) The 25% drop in the expected 2020 EPS number thanks to the $4 billion "take a seat" comment by Jeff Bezos, monies that will be spent on employee safety and customer satisfaction.

2.) Note the uninterrupted changes in revenue estimates. The estimates continue to be positive, and forward growth rates continue to show strength, indicative of the continued demand by the consumer.

Amazon Web Services (AWS):

AWS is just 14% of Amazon's total revenue but 77% of the ecommerce giant's operating income, as AWS's operating margin expanded 300 bps sequentially and 120 bps y/y in Q1 '20.

AWS becomes more important to Amazon as the ecommerce spends money to gain market in the grocery and ecommerce areas since AWS provides a source of more stable operating income for the consolidated company.

Here is my one worry about AWS:

Qtr Y/y AWS rev growth % AMZN ttl Rev 3/20 33% 14% 12/19 34% 11% 9/19 35% 13% 6/19 37% 13% 3/19 41% 13% 12/18 45% 10% 9/18 46% 12% 6/18 49% 12% 3/18 49% 11%

Source: earnings reports, 10-Q's

Low 30% revenue growth is still pretty healthy, but, like all data, the trend bears watching.

AWS's total revenue is expected to be $45 billion at the end of 2020, and looking at some "total cloud market opportunity" surveys by companies like Gartner and others, the total cloud market looks to be anywhere from $600 to $700 billion in size, with the public cloud in estimates to be in the low $200 billion range.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) now has a cloud segment (Google Cloud) which - while just 6% of Google total revenue today, grew that cloud revenue 53% the last two quarters.

Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure and a renewed IBM (NYSE:IBM) around the hybrid cloud means more competition coming down the pike for the AWS, the original cloud giant (as I understand it).

Still, and I thought I read this on Morningstar a few months ago, that the total cloud opportunity is north of a $1 trillion ultimately and is still growing at 20% per year, and is expected to grow 20% through 2025, and the pandemic and "work-more-at-home" initiative may only increase that growth.

Summary/conclusion

Grocery is the holy grail of retail since it drives foot traffic. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) started their grocery segment in 2000, and it's now over 50% of sales for Walmart, but the essential use nature of milk, meat, perishables, etc. brings shoppers into stores and then other items are purchased. (Amazon even said on the conference call that "beginning in early March '20, we experienced a major surge in customer demand, particularly for household staples...) With the acquisition of Whole Foods, Amazon jumped squarely into grocery and perishables (with a margin too) although physical stores are just a mid-single-digit percentage of total Amazon revenue.

Both the retail and cloud opportunities still look sizable for Amazon, and their $4 billion investment into employee safety and "customer satisfaction" means that Amazon will continue to make their selection and savings and quick delivery model the first choice for stay-at-home-consumers.

Bezos' comment on the conference call about "taking a seat" meant that shareholders looking for earnings growth and return now have to wait until the pandemic has passed since Amazon is investing to retain this new demand created by the pandemic, and in my opinion, that's just fine.

Amazon's valuation has likely been an issue for Seeking Alpha readers over the years since - with the EPS reduction for 2020 - the PE on Amazon for this year is 111x versus the 71x coming off the Q4 '19 call. (See above table.)

Focus on Amazon's continuous revenue growth, and positive revisions therein.

Bezos' model is to grow revenue and market share to sacrifice EPS and operating margins, and then, once the "investment cycle" is over, margins and EPS snap back sharply.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.