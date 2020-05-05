How Starting Medicare Could Affect Your Investing Strategy

If you are like me, your upfront costs will be a lot higher, requiring you to generate more cash flow, especially if you do not have a pension.

When most of us go on Medicare at 65 or later when we retire, we are probably going on Government-provided Health Insurance for the first time.

Introduction

Entering the world of government-provided health insurance for the first time is a true learning experience. I must say the 24/7 ability to chat with the Medicare folks makes them the most user-friendly part of the US government. If you are lucky, your last employer provides a service like ViaBenefits, which makes the task of picking a plan vastly easier.

Picking a Health Plan

The first choice is deciding between a Medigap plan, of which there are eight standardized plans to pick from, though all are not offered in every Zip Code, and an Advantage plan. Keep in mind that original Medicare estimates they cover 80% of covered medical costs.

You can ignore Plans C & F as they are not accepting new people as of 1/1/2020. While each available plan is the same countrywide, which providers cover your Zip Code varies as does what each provider charges. The Medigap plan for those who want to know to the greatest degree their annual medical cost would be G as it covers everything original Medicare does not at 100%. If you are like me and seldom visit a doctor, you might consider K or L where you shoulder some of the costs.

I choose Plan K versus Plan G that my wife has as while she sees multiple doctors on a regular basis, I see one specialist annually. The only plan difference is my monthly premium is $80 lower than hers. This plan has an out-of-pocket annual maximum, so my risk is limited. Except for "L," none of the other Medigap plans have max limits, something you need to plan for if you choose one of those.

Besides these standardized Gap plans, you can pick an Advantage Plan. You are required to have drug coverage and most Advantage plans include that option. When comparing costs, keep in mind that if you go with a Medigap plan, you need to pick a separate drug plan, known as Part D.

About 25% of people over 65 have chosen to use an Advantage plan. Besides including drugs, most also include dentistry and vision coverage, though their networks are highly limited. Because of those limits and despite lower premiums, I did not pick an Advantage plan because most are HMOs and none where I live included all four of the doctors I have used in the recent past. Since these plans all use networks, people with two homes in different Zip Codes need to be sure they have coverage in both places.

Change in upfront costs

If you were fortunate to have good private-employer insurance, making the switch will increase your upfront costs. While working, our total premiums were $160/month with a $2800 deductible. Now with both of us on Medicare, our monthly premiums total $581! Comparing deductibles is complicated as all parts of Medicare have their own deductibles whereas my employer’s plan had one that covered any medical cost. Additionally, my max-spend is also higher under Medicare. Currently, my former employer funds a Health Reimbursement Account for us, so that covers just over $200/month of the higher premium cost. We are now on our own for both dentistry and vision costs, which could add $100/month over what we spent before Medicare.

Change in Portfolio Strategy and Asset Allocation

If, like me, you are getting a monthly pension check, then hopefully a good part of your monthly expenses is covered. Your decision on starting Social Security also comes into play in knowing what change in cash flow is needed to cover your increased upfront medical costs.

Assuming you didn't have an HRA to help, the following strategies are based on needing $600 a month to cover your medical premium costs. You can scale up or down based on your known or estimated need. If you choose a plan that doesn't cover 100% of your medical costs, you need to estimate that additional cost.

If 1-YR CDs were still yielding 3%, using a laddered CD approach would work by having $240,000. With current rates, you might need to triple that. This would be your least yielding but safest approach.

There are several dividend-focused ETFs you could employ. With the market down, the S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is yielding a whopping 7%, meaning an investment of $102,500 would generate enough income to cover your premiums. Of course, that yield will drop as the price increases or components of the ETF cut their dividend payments to conserve cash. Over 25% of the ETF is in REITs and energy companies, so you need to take that into consideration.

While I am not a fan of YOC (yield-on-cost), buying depressed stocks that will come away from the COVID-19 crises intact is a good use of that concept. You would want stocks that yield 3%+ with a track record of stable to increasing dividends. There are ETFs that could also be used, like ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), currently yielding around 3%.



For those willing to take on more risk, writing Put options is another income-generating strategy. You would need to average about 7% ROI on $100,000 of exposure to earn $600/month. In today’s high volatility market, this is achievable on many stocks even writing 15% OTM options.

Regardless of the strategy(s) you decide on, there are several SA contributors providing ideas to help you execute your plan, both free and as a subscription service.

Remember, Medicare and most GAP and Advantage policies will cost more each year, especially those that set their premiums based on your age. Also, generating income to cover medical costs is just one of many variables that come into play on setting your asset allocation, so does your age and net worth.

If you are employed and staying in a medical plan that has a Health Savings Account option when Medicare-eligible, remember you cannot contribute to the HSA once you enroll in any part of Medicare. This doesn’t apply if you are under someone else’s health policy.

While the main audience for this article is those approaching 65, younger investors need to consider funding an HSA. After a 401(k) with a match, an HSA is the best tax-advantaged account. As long as you are in a High-Deductible Health Plan, you should be eligible to fund an HSA, even if that means setting up your own if your employer does not offer the option.

Another event could affect your investing style slightly; that being avoiding having your Medicare premiums increased because of your MAGI. There are several income levels where both Part B and Part D premiums adjust upwards. For 2020, I am estimating the lowest breakpoint for a couple will be near $178,000. The levels are inflation-adjusted, thus the estimate.

The SA editors told me not to make this article too focused on my personal situation, so in closing I will just say I am using a combination of Money Market funds yielding about 1% currently, Put writing, and higher risk REITs and BDCs to generate my cash flow. I think my situation is covered well enough that I would not be forced to sell any investments during a Bear market to make ends meet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.