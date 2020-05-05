Furloughed Ideas Part VI: Brigham Minerals

When the Cohen brothers came out with their film "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" I went through a bluegrass music phase and picked up a copy of the Patty Loveless album "Mountain Soul." This featured a song written in 1995 by Darrell Scott, "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive," that could have been written 60 years earlier as a ballad of the hard life of Kentucky coal mining. Its lyrics speak include:

No one ever knew there was coal in them mountains Til a man from the northeast arrived Waving hundred dollar bills, he said "I'll pay you for your minerals" But he never left Harlan alive

Coal has been declining in value as an energy source in the developed world for a long time, and of course, oil and gas has really hit the skids over the last few months. While opinions vary considerably on if there is any viable long-term future left for coal (KOL), I am not aware of any serious economist who sees no role for oil and gas for several decades yet to come. One common element between them, however, is the way the rights of ownership operate. In the United States, physical property ownership rights to anything of value beneath the surface, broadly designated "mineral rights," are considered distinct from surface ownership, including oil, coal, natural gas, minerals or precious metals. Whoever owns these legal rights can more or less do with them as they please: explore and attempt to extract anything of value yourself, sell the rights to another party, or lease the rights to another party to either develop or not as they would choose. For high-risk tolerance investors interested in potentially reaping benefits from the flexibility of owning mineral rights, Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) would be one possible way to go.

Over the last several weeks, I have been writing at a higher frequency due to temporarily reduced hours at my day job. Specifically, I have been writing about companies in my portfolio and attempting to lay out my rationale for including them at the time I decided to buy. My portfolio of individual stocks is invested in a Roth IRA, equals 15% of my total investments, and is for a retirement that is 20 years away. Brigham Minerals is one of my more recent additions, at about 10% of a full position started in January 2020, at a cost basis of $17.56.

Brigham Minerals - The Business Model

I have no particular expertise in the geological contours or projected output of oil and gas from development locations in the Permian Basin or Scoop Stack, much less the Williston or Denver-Julesburg (DJ) basins - there are terrific experts who write for Seeking Alpha that cover the intricacies of the actual exploration and production figures. However, it is becoming clear that the immense strain on oil prices is pushing the weakest players to the brink; those loaded with too much debt are already starting to succumb, with Whiting Petroleum (WLL) filing for Chapter 11 on April 1, 2020, and there are likely to be plenty more.

On the other hand, those owning the mineral rights are not necessarily loaded up with debt, and Brigham Minerals is a prime example. As of year-end 2019, the company had no long-term debt. Instead, Brigham makes its money by attempting to purchase the right and then either sell those rights for a higher price to another party or, more often than not, lease the right to another party to develop as active wells, and those parties pay royalties back to Brigham along with a lump sum payment upfront for securing the development lease. How much Brigham makes is basically a direct function of how much production the leasee decides to develop during a period and the market value of that product. When the price and / or volume being produced is lower, the value of the lease royalties is lower, but it improves under higher production or pricing. So, it is not surprising to see that Brigham moves in almost perfect harmony with the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO).

It has not been a pretty year so far for most anyone in oil, but 2019 was a different story for Brigham. First of all, the company has been through a few other sorts of iterations in the past, but in its current form just became a public company a little over a year ago, in April 2019, using the IPO proceeds to acquire additional interests. It currently owns more than 55k net mineral acres, with other companies operating wells able to pump more than 10k barrels per day. Brigham owns plenty more acreage that is undeveloped, with more than 12k more sites already owned with no further costs needed on its part - just the time to find an operator to lease them into production. The existing leases produced an adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million for Q4 2019, before the pandemic, and was expecting to grow quickly. Combined with $51 million in cash as of the end of Q4 and that debt load of zero, it was coming into 2020 in what looked like a very strong position. On top of it all, the cash flow from those royalties largely flows back to shareholders in dividends; based on its most recent quarterly payout of $0.38/share, the yield is a hefty 12.5%. However, as the oil market has tanked, Brigham has naturally followed.

Is Owning these Rights Better than the Production?

The price action would suggest that owning the rights provides no material benefit, but my thinking at this trough of prices is that unlevered rights owners are free to capture any upside recovery in prices and production, while avoiding bankruptcy risk to the downside. If many companies across the entire industry ultimately trade at something of a reflection of the underlying price of oil, then, in my view, the upside for anyone of them is more or less equally handicapped, but not are all equally handicapped to downside risks due to their debt.

That being said, there is counterparty risk, if the leasee is financially constrained or bankrupt and either stops production or continues production but does not pay the royalties as stipulated. Brigham lays out its exposure to specific E&P leasees, although about a quarter are unspecified private or public companies. Of the exposure that the company names, the top three names are Occidental (OXY), Noble Energy (NBL), and Ovintiv (OVV), which add up to 24% of net revenue exposure. Exactly what recourse the rights owners might have can vary from state to state, but it is only an issue if the payments are halted. Looking at Brigham's top counterparties on a debt-to-EBITDA basis is not terribly encouraging, even using 2019 figures. These counterparties will be releasing Q1 2020 earnings very soon, and I am sure nobody's figures will be better, and will be most substantially worse. I've highlighted below that Occidental and Noble Energy - two of Brigham's largest leasees - both basically had debt-to EBITDA ratios of 4.0 or greater before the drop in oil.

(Image Source: Author's spreadsheet, data sourced from Seeking Alpha)

If some, or even several, parties were to stop paying while maintaining production and/or enter bankruptcy, I am sure Brigham would go after what it is due with every lever possible. I am not forecasting a massive pileup of bankruptcies in E&P companies, but even if that were to happen, I would expect there to eventually emerge buyouts and mergers among those players as the weak ones get folded into the stronger ones, and Brigham likely would have a new set of stronger counterparties. It could be a lengthy and painful process, but I see no particular existential threat to the company itself, as it holds no debt obligations.

The less quantifiable threat is that Brigham ends up owning rights to a commodity that stays so cheap for so long that no E&P company would be able to profitably produce from those assets. At the moment, the average producer needs WTI oil to be close to $45 barrel to profitably drill new wells and around $25-30 on existing wells.

(Image Source: Fed Reserve Bank of Dallas, Energy Slideshow, April 6, 2020)

With WTI sitting around $18.50 as I write, something is going to have to give eventually; how long that "eventually" lasts is the great unknown here.

Conclusions

I cannot say with confidence or conviction that oil and gas looks attractive anywhere. However, I think this is one of those moments when an entire sector is so out of favor that finding the best places to be positioned for a rebound while mitigating unnecessary risk will be paramount to coming out ahead down the road. On the surface, Brigham could be in tough spot with some weak counterparties in the middle of a fairly unprecedented route in oil prices. On the other hand, Brigham owns these rights, capable of producing ~10,500 barrels a day that the company itself doesn't have to pay to produce. With virtually no CapEx and no debt of its own, it is well situated to survive and then thrive on any future recovery in the oil markets. I do consider a lot of the entire sector speculative at this point, including Brigham, and have only about 10% of a full position with no immediate plans to add more, but may add more as I learn more about some of Brigham's larger leasees' results from Q1 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNRL, RDS.B, CEQP.PR, TERP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.