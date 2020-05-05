Dick's Sporting Goods Is More Than Just A Retailer

Even after rallying 50% from the start of April, Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) is still a company with a very strong balance sheet, high dividend payout, and excellent competitive positioning moving into the rest of 2020. If Dick’s can continue to emphasize its private label brands, its stock price will be driven by a more profitable and stable business model in the future.

Competitive Position

One problem that many people have with Dick’s Sporting Goods and all sports retailers for that matter is that they are heavily dependent on a few brands. While we will dive into the vulnerabilities that this may create later, this also has a few key advantages.

Sports retailers get products to sell in two ways, they either develop them in-house, or they purchase them from another major company. As the biggest sports retailer, Dick’s has a strategic advantage both in negotiating with suppliers along with economies of scale for developing in-house brands.

Without published specifics, it’s hard for us to see if Dick’s is getting better deals on purchased products than its competitors. It’s likely that a huge company like Nike (NKE) probably pays a similar wholesale price as its competition. On the other hand, Dick’s has partnerships with many major brands. A lot of these brands are heavily dependent on their retail strategy, like the major golf brands for instance. It would be no surprise to me if Dick’s could negotiate better deals with these brands because of its place as the biggest sports retailer. Beyond that, especially in a market like golf equipment, these brands need Dick’s stores as a place to showcase clubs and to allow players to try them out before they buy them.

Dick’s also excels in its development of in-house brands. In-house brands are absolutely essential to sporting goods retailers because of their dependence on other brands. While I will talk about those risks later, Dick’s has an advantage in developing in-house brands. Private brands currently make up 14% of Dick’s sales and that number continues to expand. I think anyone who has ever tried to start a clothing or sports brand recognizes the two biggest issues are size and getting name recognition. Dick’s place as the largest omni-channel sports retailer allows it to make its brands at the lowest possible costs allowing it to be more profitable and efficient than its competitors.

Dick’s private brands will be the key to its stock growth moving forward. I don’t think anyone is arguing that retail is the future. As we have seen, retail stores with strong in-house products can still be successful. Here lies Dick’s advantage. Currently, Dick’s is priced at around $28, giving it a P/E of roughly 8.5. This prices it pretty firmly as a retail company with very slow but stable growth. Compare that to the consumer discretionary sector as a whole, which trades at an average P/E of 24 and you can see the difference. Once Dick’s can get its private labels, which already make up a sizable percentage of its business, more mainstream, this will drive sales and gross margin growth. Eventually as these brands become more and more popular, Dick’s will be able to continue to grow its online business through the sales of these brands into markets that are not yet penetrated by Dick’s stores.

In the next two years, I can envision Dick’s transitioning from a sporting goods reseller to a consumer apparel company and gaining the margin benefits that come with that. This transition will allow it to drive bottom-line growth, by raising its net income margin from ~3% now to as high as 7%.

Finding Comparable Companies

Dick’s is in an interesting position being the largest sporting goods store nationwide. Because of this, it has very little in terms of comparable companies. Despite that, I’m going to attempt to compare to a few companies and derive a valuation from that. I will explain why I use each comparable company as I do before finally trying to pull all the information together.

First, let’s look at apparel companies. I decided to look at these companies because of Dick’s transition to private brand products and I think these companies do a good job of representing Dick’s future fundamentals. In this category, I want to mention both Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) and Under Armour, Inc. (UAA). I thought of these as good comparison points because they are both already sold on Dick’s shelves. This means that private label Dick’s brands sell right next to these competitors.

For these two companies, they have a P/E respectively of about 15 and 55. While Under Armour’s P/E is obviously high, other companies in the same space do also trade around between 10x and 20x. Compare this to Dick’s now which trades at only about 8.5x. That represents a potential 20% upside just to the bottom of that range. Additionally, both Under Armour and Columbia have gross margins of about 50%, Dick’s, on the other hand, due to its still large resell business has margins of 30%. As private label brands grow and take up a larger and larger share of Dick’s total sales, we should see Dick’s margins climb towards 40%. This could be a catalyst for its movement up to and potentially past 5% net income margin.

On the retail front, Dick’s has very little publicly traded comparable companies. On a quick search, you would find that mentioned competitors include Finish Line, Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nike, Under Armour and LL Bean. Of these, the best and easiest to compare company is Finish Line, which is owned by JD Sports (OTC:JDSPY). JD Sports trades at a way higher P/E than Dick’s at around 20x. Once again, JD Sports is more of a fashion company at the present day than Dick’s and this is one of the reasons it commands a higher P/E multiple. Despite that, as Dick’s continues to make the transition that JD did years ago, I would expect Dick’s P/E multiple again to come more in line with the 13x-15x range.

Balance Sheet And Macro Risks

One of the biggest concerns with any retail company right now is will it be able to weather the coronavirus storm. That’s why a lot of similar companies have taken such a valuation hit. With Dick’s this risk is slightly exaggerated due to the seasonality of its sales. Dick’s tends to do most of its sales in Q2, during outdoors seasons, and in Q4, during the holiday season. For this reason, the lack of any foot traffic in many of its stores is expected to absolutely decimate Q2 sales and hinder sales moving forward. While I agree with the premise of this idea, for a few reasons I believe that this will not be as disastrous as expected to its business and that Dick’s is financially sound enough to weather the storm.

Looking at the larger picture, worst-case scenarios have the United States mostly shut down for months to come but data has been looking better. Beginning in May, many governors are beginning to open up states, still in time to make Q2 sales. With more people going outside and pursuing general fitness, I imagine there will be a big boost in fitness and running equipment in their opening days. Dick’s has also been beefing up its online system for quite awhile. As the largest omni-channel sports retailer, Dick’s online and curbside delivery systems can compete toe-to-toe in the sports sector with the likes of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), two stocks that have done great in this (although significantly due to their delivery of essential goods).

When it comes to Dick’s, sports are an essential part of its business. While I imagine recreational sports will not look the same this summer, many of its markets will still need replacement gear. Besides that, coronavirus has shown to be most at risk to older people. Most organized sports are played by those under 30 and these sports might resume sooner than expected. If that happens, I would expect a lot of participation as people will be happy to finally get out of the house. While I’m not trying to say Q2 will be good by any means, I don’t think it will be as bad as expected.

Moving forward, Dick’s will be able to support its obligations based on its strong balance sheet and recent debt issuance. With a current ratio of 1.2, Dick’s is in a good position to stay solvent until the situation gets better. Looking longer dated, its debt load seems a little high, but that is mostly because of its operating leases disclosed on its balance sheet. In the future, the company also looks to renegotiate a lot of these costs which should help that moving forward as well. Along with this, Dick’s has prepared for a longer disruption of business by issuing 500 million in convertible bonds. This should serve to support the business right now when they need the money the most, while not coming due until 2025.

Just recently, Dick’s has decided to furlough a strong portion of its staff as well. This will mean that the company will be able to save money in the short term until sales pick back up. For all of these reasons, I think Dick’s is in a good place to survive short-term risks so that they can thrive moving forward into the future.

Dividend Yield

At the current stock price, Dick’s yields about 4% in dividends. This is a significant yearly sum on what still appears to be stock with a lot of growth potential. Combine this with its track record of increasing its dividend payouts year over year by between 10-20% and you can easily see that the company is eager to return profits to shareholders. Along with all of this, Dick’s has an aggressive stock buy-back program. This buy-back program continues to take more and more shares off the market, pushing the stock up in the process. Management approved these buybacks at a higher price than Dick’s currently trades, so you can rest easy knowing company insiders believe the stock is undervalued at current levels.

Valuation

When coming up with a fair valuation, I decided to assume a future net income margin of 5%, along with a future P/E multiple of 13x which is on the lower end of the companies I compared Dick’s to earlier. It’s important to note that those multiples are on the assumption that Dick’s product mix and business model continue to change and evolve which could take years to materialize. With that in mind, my price target for Dick’s on those beliefs would be about $70. At current prices, I believe this represents over 100% upside in the next two to four years depending on the larger macro variables and how quickly Dick’s progresses its private label brands. I believe Dick’s is a strong buy right now at under $30.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.