COVID-19 Impact To CRE And CMBS Market

Summary

Assessing the impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Commercial Real Estate and CMBS market.

How each CRE sector might be affected by the pandemic with focus on hotel and retail sectors, which may see delinquencies rising sharply and put pressure on non-agency CMBS deals.

Multifamily may not experience significant impact in the short term, and the agency CMBS market is directly supported by TALF 2.0 and GSE forbearance.