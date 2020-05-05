Amazon: Still Delivering Strong Growth, Still Cheaply Valued

This stock is, astonishingly, still not fully priced and makes for a rewarding investment opportunity.

Near term, AWS is not a strong as many had hoped, as its exposure to smaller enterprises, hospitality, and travel dampens its revenue growth.

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) had soared the past month on the run-up to its Q1 2020 results. But then, investors took the opportunity to book profits on these gains, and this saw Amazon shares tumble 7% on the next trading day.

However, aside from this volatility, there's significantly more here than meets the eye. I believe that Amazon is still undervalued today and that the company's ability to continue to grow its diversified revenues at north of 20% despite its size continues to demonstrate just how strong its business model is.

Amazon's retail operations today are essentially a monopoly in many markets. Moreover, the company's retail operations continue to outdistance those of its competitors.

Nonetheless, despite being such a widely followed stock, this business still only being priced at 29 times trailing cash flows from operations, even though it continues to deliver consistently strong revenue growth. This opportunity is well worth considering. Here's why:

(Source)

Brief Background to My Position

In my bullish article last month, I said:

Given the overall uncertainty facing businesses, with many smaller enterprises now playing for survival, from retailers to airlines to hospitality, I question just how much these businesses will be using AWS during this period when their doors are shut?

Indeed, during the earnings call, company CFO Brian Olsavsky noted that hospitality and travel had contracted severely and rapidly. But the details matter.

AWS Performance Was Surprising

Investors had been expecting the company's AWS segment to have soared, similar to reports from Microsoft (MSFT), where Azure was up 61%, and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) cloud segment was also up 52%, both relative to the same period a year ago.

But AWS' revenue growth was not to as strong as that of its peers, up a somewhat more muted 33%, and indeed, a deceleration from 37% year-over-year growth witnessed in 2019. So what caused this underperformance relative to its peers?

The reason is simple: whereas its peers are mostly contracted out on a subscription basis, AWS is usage-based. Also, importantly, AWS serves millions of start-ups, which are more price-sensitive, whereas Azure is squarely aimed at large enterprises.

Put another way, whereas Azure continues to increase volume and prices, AWS is being forced to reduce prices in order to remain attractive to its customer base.

Furthermore, Amazon's exposure to hospitality, travel, and the economy overall continues to play a role in its near-term performance and outlook.

But Amazon's story doesn't finish here - there's much more at play that makes this investment attractive.

More Sticky Than Ever, and Increasingly So

The message from the earnings call was clear. During this work-from-home period, customers are finding new offerings on Amazon's platform, including music, video, and Alexa.

Accordingly, the more customers understand the benefit of being a Prime member, the more likely customers are to remain Prime members for longer.

Indeed, Amazon has previously declared that Prime members not only have larger average ticket orders, but also shop more frequently. We can see this being translated into Amazon's retail operations, where in the company's more mature market, North America, its revenues were still able to be up 29% year over year.

Looking ahead, Olsavsky did not wish to predict how Q3 2020 or Q4 2020 would play out, admitting that there was simply too much uncertainty. However, looking into the next quarter, this surge in revenues would continue to unfold. Indeed, Amazon's Q2 2020 guides for approximately 23% year-over-year growth.

Valuation - Astonishing, Still More Upside Potential

Investors were clearly despondent that Amazon sought to reinvest all its Q2 2020 profits back into its operations in order to make sure that its workforce remained safe. Nevertheless, the reality here is that at $78 billion of revenue growth, Amazon believes its profit would have reached $4 billion. This implies a 29% increase in operating profits compared with the same period a year ago.

Furthermore, this shows that Amazon would be able to continue to report 5% in operating profit margin, consistent with what it delivered during 2019. Consequently, the company is still growing its revenues somewhere in the ballpark of 22-25%, with roughly 5% in operating margins.

Thus, I believe that paying 29 times trailing revenues for Amazon is a bargain opportunity. Why? Because Amazon's competitive advantages continue to solidify and become further entrenched into consumers' mindshare.

Bottom Line

Amazon is still growing at north of 20% despite its size. Indeed, what's particularly attractive is that the company is realistically able to deliver operating profit margins of 5%, yet its stock remains priced at just 29 times trailing cash flows from operations.

Put another way, one of the biggest companies in the world is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, yet, it is still growing at a rapid clip and is being priced for less than its 3-year average of 32 times its cash flows from operations.

Thus, despite strong growth ahead, Amazon's cash flow from operations multiple today is smaller than it has been during 2016-2019, further reinforcing the bargain opportunity available here.

Did You Find This Article Helpful? Investing is about growing your savings and avoiding risky investments. Investing is about being selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Honest, helpful, and reliable service.

Invest by avoiding losers.

I'm very hardworking and make balanced arguments for my stocks.

Helping you consider the importance of a balanced portfolio

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.