Kraft Heinz: Time To Buy The Turnaround

On December 21, 2019 I published an article on SA titled "Kraft Heinz Could Be A Turnaround Story, But It's Not Time To Buy Yet" touting the potential of Kraft Heinz (KHC). But I concluded that buyers should wait for a lower price.

Here are 5 reasons to buy KHC now.

1. KHC has bottomed out and reversed itself since last December

If you look at the charts from December compared to now, you will see that KHC has begun a turnaround. The original chart shows a big differential between the S&P 500 (SPY) and KHC whereas the current chart actually shows KHC outperforming SPY. That's what I call a turnaround.

Original chart:

KHC spread vs. SPY last 3 months - KHC takes the lead.

Current chart:

2. KHC has received 2 recent upgrades

Both JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) have recently upgraded KHC. Maybe JPM and GS are looking at the same charts we are on.

On March 25 they said this:

JPMorgan issues what it calls a tactical upgrade on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to Overweight from Neutral."

Source: Seeking Alpha

and on April 7 it talked about how food stocks have historically had strong multiple expansions after they have been sent to stock market purgatory for a while.

JPM bumps up its price target on KHC to $30 from $29. Looking even further out, Goldman says history tells us that food stocks that go from being perceived as "risky" to "less risky" can experience strong multiple expansion."

Source: Seeking Alpha

In this investment environment, "less risky" is good.

From Goldman Sachs, March 13:

"While its near term sales spike may be less than Campbell Soup (CPB) due to a higher dependence on perishable products, KHC may see more durable benefits in the form of lower commodity costs. Both the dairy and protein complex have become more favorable than we expected, and we raise our 2020-2022 EPS estimates accordingly (+1% on average) and upgrade the stock to Neutral, from Sell, as we now see upside for the stock following its relative underperformance and our positive estimate revisions."

Source: Seeking Alpha

3. Insiders keep buying

Insiders know a lot more than we do, so a buying surge indicates confidence in future performance. Note 6 officers and 5 directors are on this list.

4. The new management team is young, experienced and enthusiastic

Led by CEO Miguel Patricio, formerly President of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), it includes new hires Carlos Abrams-Rivera as U.S. Zone President, formerly President of Campbell Foods Snacks, Marcos Eloi as Chief Procurement Officer, formerly an executive with Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Flavio Torres Head of Global Operations, formerly with Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Obviously, CEO Patricio has chosen people he knows well and were with him at Anheuser-Busch InBev.

5. KHC has a solid 5.5% dividend

KHC has indicated it will continue to pay the hefty plus 5% dividend even while it lowers its debt to EBITDA ratio to under 4x. That is one of the highest dividends in the low volatility food production business.

CEO Patricio during 4th quarter conference call:

"After meeting our obligations and invest in the business, maintaining a strong dividend to shareholders is a priority of the company, especially during this important period of transformation."

How I am playing it

KHC is a buy under $28 and I am looking for $40 within 12 months. If it doesn't reach that price point, I will look at facts on the ground and decide whether to hold or sell.

I am planning on KHC being a medium-term hold somewhere between 12-18 months unless facts on the ground change considerably during that time period.

Risks, alarm bells and cautionary tales

In this volatile market, all investment decisions deserve extra caution. There is nothing wrong with being in cash at this point in time until the market shows less volatility and more firm direction.

In addition, there could be a recession coming or even a depression according to several economists.

“Economic data in the near future will be not just bad, but unrecognizable,” Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) economists led by James Sweeney wrote last week. “Anomalies will be ubiquitous and old statistical relationships within economic data or between market and macro data might not always hold... There is no blueprint for the current shock, and uncertainty about the extent of contagion and the economic consequences is overwhelming.”

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Note: members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.