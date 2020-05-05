Q1 Earnings Calls Show Exxon Mobil Taking Cover, While ØRsted Is Flying

(Oil workers with a windy backdrop. Source: The Guardian )

When you are big and powerful, your view of the world can dominate (or can it?). And so it was with Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Q1 earnings call. CEO Darren Woods defined his view of the world, and not a single person in the room questioned it. Meanwhile, over at BP plc (NYSE:BP) and Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), while some of the same ground was covered, the discussion was more in touch with the world as it now is. These are dangerous times and it is easy to get confused about what is going on, but there are some core facts that must be out in the open if investors are going to be able to make informed decisions.

The key issue at the XOM Q1 earnings call was what was not even mentioned. Renewable energy is clearly going to make a big contribution to global energy provision, yet Darren Woods set the scene by asserting that energy demand will rise and he is clear that oil and gas are going to dramatically expand to meet the challenge, in part because he cannot envisage that renewables can make a significant contribution, when they already do. BP and Shell have another view along with Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) (formerly DONG Energy), a former oil and gas company that has switched to renewables. It is really important to consider whether XOM management’s view of the world coincides with reality. In XOM’s case it doesn’t, and this makes investment in this company risky.

Q1 2020 earnings reports

XOM

Q1 reporting by CEO Darren Woods showed no change from his mantra that the world is going to need more energy as undeveloped countries transition from poverty. This is not contested. What is contested is that this means that oil and gas will have to expand rapidly to meet this new energy demand.

(Source: International Renewable Energy Agency)

The above table makes clear why the assertion that the world is going to continue to expand oil and gas production dramatically because other forms of energy can’t possibly meet the demand, cannot be defended. A good example of this is the fact is that last year renewable energy provided more than 70% of new electrical energy capacity. In 2002, only ~15% of new electrical energy provision came from renewables. This makes clear that today new fossil fuel capacity is not the main driver of new electricity energy generation, which is clearly seen on the table by the decline in non-renewables (fossil fuel) since 2014. Of particular note is the rise of solar PV and wind power, which together contributed 89% of the new electricity power provided by renewables in 2019.

These numbers make clear that there is a transition happening, and it is happening fast. Electrification of transport has barely started, but the growth trajectory as evidenced by massive investment by almost all auto manufacturers is there for all to see. Electrification of transport is the single-most critical issue for the oil industry, while electrification of power generation from solar PV and wind is most dangerous for gas.

Darren Woods just dismisses the above facts out of hand and won’t even countenance that they are happening. He not only refuses to engage in discussion about the energy transition, but he has been openly critical of the clear intention of BP and Shell to become part of this transition. He has said that XOM will not participate in a “beauty competition” with European rival oil and gas majors. This comment has a grain of truth, as BP and Shell have been (until recently) focusing heavily on decarbonising their own activities, while not emphasising that they are still planning to dramatically grow their oil and gas production. Now, BP and Shell are investing significantly in transitioning their business activities in the direction of renewables, and these activities are being sheltered from COVID-19-related cuts.

The overwhelming take-home from XOM is that the company expects things to normalise next year and it will only think about coping with the crisis if things have not returned to normal next year. I interpret this as code for not entertaining a dividend cut because they don’t want to alarm the large retail investor base.

The role of the analyst community

It is one thing to have respectful discourse, but the role of analysts is to get to the bottom of a company’s business. There was not a single question on the recent XOM earnings call about the threat to oil and gas (and therefore, the company’s business) by renewable energy developments. Not one. Some of the questions certainly made it possible for Darren Woods to go there, but he refused to countenance anything other than the current situation being a short-term cyclic issue where fossil fuels remained as the central means of energy generation (e.g., “as the short-term kind of swings the industry around, ultimately the demand for the products will come back and the industry is going to have to respond to that demand”).

As noted below, renewables versus fossil fuels were discussed at both the BP and Shell Q1 earnings calls. Perhaps this is a difference between European and US-based companies? Since both the European and US-based companies operate globally, they both live in the same world. Given the above table about where new energy is coming from, it seems to me that if there is a Europe versus US split, the Europeans have a closer grip on reality.

XOM Q1 Earnings Call - Comparison with peers and a renewable energy company

When considering investment in a company, it helps to put the company’s positioning in a broader context. This is particularly relevant for XOM at this time. Here, I summarise key issues discussed in peer company (BP, Shell) Q1 earnings, along with that of Ørsted (formerly DONG Energy), an oil and gas company that has transitioned to renewables.

BP

New CEO Bernard Looney indicated four near-term objectives to strengthen BP’s finances: “reinforce our liquidity position; drive our cash balance point lower (less than $35/barrel Brent); strengthen our balance sheet; and enable the energy transition”. He concluded with a comment about BP’s purpose to “re-imagine energy for people and our planet”.

BP expects the challenging macro environment to impact the business for the forseeable future. My take on this is that management is not expecting a quick snap-back to when all was manageable and fossil fuels dominated (contrast this with XOM).

One interesting aspect of the BP Q1 earnings call was that tough questions were asked. For example, the first question addressed the goal of having breakeven at less than $35, but how the company cope with oil at $18. And bigger issues were discussed with compassion - about how BP is coping with COVID-19 in its remote sites, new connectedness although with separation. One thing that shone through on the call was that BP has been through a similar catastrophe a decade ago (Deepwater Horizon), and that while Deepwater was a company-specific issue, this time it's global and much more challenging.

Climate change was asked about in the questions (“Has the risk/reward profile changed between fossil fuel investment going forward and renewables?”). CEO Bernard Looney made clear that the entire leadership team accepts the energy transition. He made the additional point: “the pandemic has reminded us of the sort of frailty of the ecosystem and how lives can change overnight almost and people are looking up at clear skies and so on. And so I think there is that backdrop which I think means that climate will remain in the agenda going forward”.

Looney went on to conclude that the changes happening (e.g., no travel, distance working) are likely to mean that there might be significant changes going forward. He said, “I think the pandemic, I think, only adds to the challenge for oil in the future. I think we’re all living and working very differently. It’s working. Who would imagine this call this morning being done this way? No travel. I’m connecting with people. The company is running. And I think there’s a real possibility that some of that will stick. Not all of it, but I think there’s a real possibility that some will stick. And therefore, the question has to be, will consumers consume less, and I think there’s a real possibility that, that may happen. So I think, number one, the pandemic, I believe, only adds to the challenge for oil”. The difference between this position held by BP and that held by XOM, which resolutely refuses to countenance that the world will change, is stark.

To continue with tough questions, an obvious question is about walking the walk as well as talking the talk. So the question was asked about capital spend and the apparent protection of the renewable investments ($0.5 billion low carbon investment maintained) in the capex cuts. The point was made that capex cuts are not the only way to get the company on a safe financial footing. The possibility of further investment in the renewables transition was not ruled out (“We would expect capital to increase into the non-hydrocarbon businesses, and as a result, capital to decrease in the hydrocarbon businesses”), but explicit discussion was deferred until September, when BP plans to update the market on future strategy.

On the dividend it was made clear that BP is not promising anything, other than that the board will make decisions on a quarterly basis depending on how the company is tracking. I find this transparency appealing, but whether investors will feel the same is an interesting question. XOM’s position is much more defensive, as it refuses to countenance a dividend change until the sky falls in.

To be clear, BP still intends to dramatically expand oil and gas production, but at least it acknowledges the need to decarbonise and has begun the process, even if it is with small steps. I think the company is going to have to move faster, and the really hard bit will be when it accepts that its oil and gas exploitation has to stop expanding. Having said that, CEO Bernard Looney made clear that BP is changing, and he specifically mentioned 400MW of solar contracts in the US in the context of negative prices for WTI oil.

Shell

In Shell's Q1 earnings report, CEO Ben van Beurden led with his chin, with his first key message being “Thrive in the energy transition”, even as he, like Darren Woods, hoped for a recovery in oil demand by Q1 2021 (but probably not price recovery). During the question time, it became apparent that notwithstanding the figures in the slide deck, Ben van Beurden is not confident that demand will return for a very long time, and that there may be structural behavioural change resulting from the social isolation caused by the pandemic.

The most discussed issue was the dividend reset from $0.47/share to $0.16/share as a meaningful and affordable dividend going forward, plus pausing share buybacks. The justification for the dividend reset was because of the high level of uncertainty for the business going forward. In other words, unlike XOM, which is just hoping for quick recovery, Shell took action in anticipation that things might not return to normal. Shell didn’t see CapEx and OpEx cuts plus more debt (XOM’s path forward) as a viable strategy, as it predicates no room to maneuver if things don’t go well. In terms of the current business operations, the focus is on cash preservation and cutbacks. A number project delays or cancellations were announced.

In relation to a question on the nature of the current crisis, Ben van Beurden was quite clear how he saw it: “This is a very unusual type of dislocation that we are seeing. It’s not just, well, the oil price is down because we have a supply/demand mismatch and it will correct itself. Here, we are looking not just at that. We are looking at a major demand destruction that we don’t even know that will come back. So the oil price may come back. But if the volumes are significantly lower, we still have a major dislocation, of course, in our own cash wheel”. This is a very different view from that of Darren Woods. Shell’s mantra is that there is a huge amount of uncertainty, and the best way to cope with this is to take early and decisive action (e.g., dramatic dividend cut) to have some options if things remain difficult for an extended period of time.

In response to cutting the dividend, the question was asked if this was because a renewables business would not be as profitable. Ben van Beurden was clear that investing in new kinds of business did not mean that they would be less profitable. He made the point that upstream businesses have lots of downsides that renewables business don’t (e.g., dry holes and geological disappointments). The point was made that Shell was not just investing in new energy power, as there is an energy transition happening and this means new business models to be developed. The CEO agreed that reducing the net carbon footprint by 30% in 2035 was a massive change, but he made the point that the emissions needed to limit warming to 1.5C are indeed massive.

A strategic major goal was a net-zero emissions business by 2050 or sooner, and an explicit goal of supporting global temperature rise being constrained to 1.5C. This means a higher percentage of products with low carbon intensity, and also supporting customers to lower their own carbon footprints. Ben van Beurden acknowledged that this will mean significant changes to Shell’s business plans and that these will be canvassed later in the year.

The Shell Q&A was extended twice due to the large number of questions. Senior management handled some pretty tough questions in a very professional way. This alone gave me more confidence in Shell than XOM, which sort of made sure hard questions didn’t get asked by snuffing out the opportunity of a deep discussion.

Ørsted, a major company that has changed from a fossil fuel-based business to become a renewable energy company

Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) is Denmark’s biggest energy company and was formerly DONG (Danish Oil and Natural Gas) Energy. Having divested its upstream oil and natural gas assets and transformed itself into a company specialising in wind power (especially offshore), it is interesting to see how it is faring in the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s interim Q1 2020 reporting Ørsted indicated a 33% increase in operating profit (to $1 billion) compared with the same period last year. Earnings from its onshore and offshore wind assets ($0.77 billion) increased by 25%. Green energy share of heat and power generation increased from 80% to 90%.

On March 4, 2020, Ørsted increased its EBITDA guidance from $2.2-2.3 billion to $2.3-2.5 billion, and at this time, the company does not see that COVID-19 will significantly affect its 2020 earnings. It noted that over the last couple of months, the company’s asset base has been fully operational, and availability rates for its wind farms and power stations is within the normal range. Gross investment for 2020 remain unchanged at $4.4-4.7 billion. Ørsted's liquidity reserve can support operations and construction program through 2021 without further funding. Total capex between 2019 and 2025 is projected at $29.4 billion. All construction projects remain on track, and while COVID-19 is placing some constraints on components and services, it seems that the impact will be limited, both in terms of timing and economics. There do seem to be some delays in US offshore wind projects, which could have a longer-term impact. CEO Henrik Poulsen stated: “Despite the COVID-19 crisis and its profound impact on societies around the world, we have had a very good start to the year with strong financial results and solid operational performance across the entire business”.

The contrast between Ørsted’s business and that of Exxon Mobil is stark. Ørsted is growing its business internationally, including offshore wind projects in the US and with a recent JV with TEPCO (OTCPK:TKECF), the largest power company in Japan, for offshore wind in Japan. Ørsted stock price has been resilient during the COVID-19 crisis and it is trading on the OTC (DNNGY) at $33.36, which is not far below its price over recent months (prior to COVID-19). The company does not have an 8% dividend (low at 1.55%), but its share price increase is solid (up from $25.13 over the past year).

Conclusion

Much of the recent discussion about XOM (and more generally, the oil and gas majors) looks inwardly at the acute problems of COVID-19 pandemic and oil price/production battles. The bigger picture of electrification of power and transport gets completely ignored by XOM, and analysts seem to have lost their voices about this issue in questions on the XOM Q1 earnings. Here, I’ve taken a broader view by contrasting XOM’s Q1 earnings reporting with Q1 reports of other oil and gas majors BP and Shell, as well as a major former oil and gas company Ørsted, which is now one of the world’s largest wind companies. I read a lot, but I found the comparison more stark than I expected. XOM ignores the major transformations surrounding it and its industry, while its business is in some crisis. BP and Shell face the same crisis, but both acknowledge the bigger picture of the energy transformation away from fossil fuels; they have not cut capex in the renewables areas of their portfolios. While XOM, BP and Shell have dramatic capex cutbacks, Ørsted maintains its capex, increased its profits in Q1 year on year, and it has not altered its guidance for 2020. It is pretty much business as usual for Ørsted, with its asset base fully operational and operations and construction funded through 2021, although there will be some COVID-19-related delays in projects due to supply issues.

Perhaps the above comparisons might help investors see that things have changed in the energy and transport space and that the current dividend policies of the oil and gas majors are (as has been recognised by Shell and Equinor (EQNR)) unsustainable. As a series of articles by dividend champion Regarded Solutions indicate, now is the time to think differently about your investments and look beyond industries that will disappear, especially for companies like XOM, which refuse to acknowledge this.

I am not a financial advisor, but I follow closely the changes that are happening in the power and transport spaces as the switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy accelerates. If my commentary helps you and your financial advisor to reflect on your investment concerning XOM, please consider following me.

