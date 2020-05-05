Cie Financiere Richemont: Long-Term Prospects Remain Intact

Richemont (OTCPK:CFRUY) (OTCPK:CFRHF) has not worked out particularly well since it was first recommended in November 2018. The company owns a collection of exclusive luxury brands, such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chloe, Dunhill, IWC and Piaget. The category is currently despised by the market for various reasons:

People will travel less because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the Chinese consumer, which accounts for 33% of the global luxury market according to Bain, will retreat to mainland China. Luxury watches are threatened by smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch. The global economy is entering a recession.

Against this backdrop, I remain fairly steadfast in my belief that the global luxury jewellery is largely unbranded and that luxury-branded jewellery, which currently accounts for only 20% of global sales according to McKinsey, will gain market share over time. Richemont, as with the other luxury groups, will grow the market through its expertise in marketing and branding. The company should gain share as consumers desire to have status and stature, which can only be conveyed by a handful of prominent luxury brands. The latter point is worth emphasising. If you are going to convey status and I believe this is a feature of the society we live in, the means to do so is largely conveyed through brands. The scarcer the brand, the more highly desired it becomes.

People will always wish to commemorate milestones throughout their lives by presenting gifts, whether at birthdays, bar-mitzvahs, graduation, weddings or anniversaries. One of the best ways for people to display who they are is through branded jewellery. Wearing a branded jewellery piece or watch ultimately allows people to make a statement.

The Chloe C Double Carry Bag

To create scarcity, the control mechanism is often price and availability. Such mechanisms are well understood by the luxury groups. In the case of Richemont, this was signalled in May 2018 when the group bought back €230 million of unsold stock from jewellers and dismantled the products to recycle the component parts. Management’s concern was the inventory would be heavily discounted in the grey market of unauthorised re-sellers which would ultimately damage the brand. As extreme as these measures were, this is the action you want to see as a shareholder by management teams who are focused on long-term brand building.

Richemont’s acquisition of Yoox Net-a-Porter, a large luxury goods e-commerce site, has been criticised by the sell-side community but there is evidence of progress. The technology platform has been upgraded and in September 2019 the site was added to Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) Tmall Luxury Pavilion. Richemont also acquired Watchfinder, a UK-based pre-owned watchmaker with 16 shops and an online store which deals exclusively in second-hand luxury watches. This raises question marks about Richemont’s distribution model. In the past, Richemont granted wholesale distribution privileges to a host of companies which today no longer serve their interests.

Ultimately, the route-to-market is evolving and Richemont wants to have more control over its inventory and distribution. Management recognises digital sales are the way forward, particularly to connect with younger consumers where the brands need to focus. According to Bain, online sales grew 22% in 2018 and now represents 10% of all luxury sales.

As the Instagram follower base demonstrates, there is still much work to be done to broaden the appeal of the brands towards a younger demographic but the company has been stepping up its efforts and Chloe is making particularly good progress.

Instagram Followers (May 2020)

Insta Followers Richemont Brands Cartier 9.8m Chloe 8.5m Van Cleef & Arpels 1.6m Montblanc 1.5m IWC 1.0m Piaget 0.8m Other luxury brands Gucci 40.3m Louis Vuitton 380m Burberry 17.0m Rolex 10.3m Hermes 10.0m

Valuation is Supportive

Richemont trades on a trailing P/E of 20.8x and sports a 3.7% yield. Earnings for 2020 are not going to be particularly instructive given the disruption from the COVID-19 virus outbreak and we may see the dividend cut. However, the balance sheet is strong. Cash and short-term investments total $9.6bn against total debt of $7.3bn. The net cash balance of $2.3bn should provide more than sufficient liquidity to support the company through an economic downturn, enabling continued investment to drive brand engagement.

Demand is relatively inelastic to price and management has demonstrated a capacity to steer the company for the long term. Over time, the company will enter and expand into emerging economies though such efforts are costly, oftentimes detracting from current earnings through higher expenses. Nonetheless, devoting the necessary resources to marketing, distribution and branding puts Richemont in a strong position to access new markets and further penetrate existing ones.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFRUY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.