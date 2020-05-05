Franco-Nevada Corp.: Don't Chase The Stock Here

It's been a volatile start to the year for financial markets, and the Gold Miners Index (GDX) was not spared in the mid-March takedown of nearly every asset class, excluding the US Dollar (UUP). Fortunately, many of the best miners have been quick to regain their footing and race back to pre-crash levels, with some sprinting to new all-time highs. Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) is one such company, and it isn't surprising given the company's industry-leading margins above 80% and consistent double-digit annual EPS growth. However, after a 75% rally in less than two months, the stock is no longer cheap and would begin to get expensive if this rally continues much further. Based on this, while I see the stock as a Hold for long-term investors and the best way to play the gold (GLD) price, I do not believe this is the time to be adding any new exposure above $141.00.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Just over six months ago, I wrote on Franco-Nevada Corp. and suggested that the stock likely had significant upside ahead, given the stock's breakout to new all-time highs in Q3. The stock is up nearly 50% since the breakout level, has massively outperformed the 12% return in gold in the same period, and is one of the only gold stocks currently sitting at all-time highs following the mid-March mini-crash in financial markets. The sharp move higher in the share price isn't surprising as the stock managed to grow annual earnings per share by over 57% last year, from $1.16 to $1.83, and is forecasted to grow annual EPS another 20% in FY-2020 after lapping a year of massive growth. The catalyst to this growth is the ramp-up at Cobre Panama and Candelaria, two world-class mines with a combined investment from Franco-Nevada of over $2 billion. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: TC2000.com, Seeking Alpha Premium)

As we can see from the chart below, while Cobre Panama is only a minor contributor to Franco-Nevada's total gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] sales currently, overall gold sales from Cobre Panama are expected to increase massively by FY-2024. The company benefited from 40,000 GEOs of gold sales from Cobre Panama in FY-2019, and this should increase to over 100,000 GEOs within the next two years. Still, we should see total GEO sales from Cobre Panama affected quite a bit in FY-2020, given that First Quantum (OTCPK:FQVLF) suspended the mine earlier in April. Therefore, while Cobre Panama should be a significant tailwind to revenues and total GEO sales going forward, we're likely to see significantly fewer GEOs than expected from the mine in FY-2020.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Unfortunately, energy prices have also been an issue for Franco-Nevada, with oil plunging below $20.00/barrel in Q2. The combination between lower energy prices and the temporary mining suspension at Cobre Panama led to Franco-Nevada Corp. withdrawing its FY-2020 guidance, as the company's energy guidance was based on a WTI price of $45.00/barrel. These are not long-term issues for the company, and the market is generally looking forward 12 to 18 months and couldn't care less about a potential two-month suspension at Cobre Panama. However, the energy price weakness could be a bit of a headwind going forward, and these minor hiccups explain why the company's FY-2020 earnings estimates have not tracked the gold price the past two months. Let's take a look below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, Franco-Nevada Corp. continues to have one of the healthiest earnings trends among the Gold Miners Index, with steady and robust annual EPS growth each year. In addition, there are few gold names with annual EPS sitting at new all-time highs currently, and Franco-Nevada Corp. is one of them, with FY-2020 annual EPS set to make a new high at $1.83. While some investors might be surprised that annual EPS hasn't budged much despite a surge in the gold price this year, the culprit for this is likely the weakness in energy and uncertainty surrounding some mines. This is because an 8% to 12% reduction in revenue from shutdowns and lower energy prices would more than offset a 10% rise in the gold price. Therefore, while the gold price has undoubtedly helped to pick up the slack we would be seeing if not for its strength, it's unlikely we're going to see a blow-out year for Franco-Nevada given the minor headwinds in the first half.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, this hasn't done much to affect margins, as gross margins continue to inch higher from 81.40% in Q4 2019 to 82.1% in Q4 2019. These gross margins are unheard of in cyclical sectors, and some technology companies would salivate over gross margins this robust. If we look ahead to FY-2020, gross margins were expected to head towards a new high above 84%, though we could see some volatility in margins with the lower energy price. Regardless, these are exceptional figures, and a reason why Franco-Nevada Corp. continues to be one of the most desired positions for a precious metals portfolio.

So, why not pay up for the stock and jump in above $139.00 per share? Unfortunately, the stock is no longer cheap, as we're sitting at over 61x forward earnings, and over 38x enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization [EBITDA]. As the chart shows, this area for EV to EBITDA has been a less attractive spot to buy the stock in the past, as Franco-Nevada has tended to provide a much lower annualized return from this area. Meanwhile, for investors buying at below 25 EV to EBITDA, the annualized return has been closer to 40% over the next 18 months. Therefore, while this does not mean we need to see a sharp correction in the stock, it does suggest that things are getting a little expensive here short term.

(Source: YCharts.com)

When it comes to the technical picture, we're getting similar confirmation that the stock is a little bit extended, as Franco-Nevada is trying for its eighth consecutive weekly advance, and is now more than 30% above its 40-week moving average (pink line). This does not suggest that the stock has to correct sharply or that it's time to sell out positions entirely, but it does suggest that traders would be wise to think about booking some profits above $147.00, and investors would be smart to be patient and not rush to add new exposure here. As I noted in my February article, my price target for the stock was $125.00 to finish 2020, and the stock is now more than 15% above those levels, and closer to fair value.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, while Franco-Nevada Corp. is arguably the best company in the mining sector, every stock has a price, and it rarely pays off to chase above fair value. Given that Franco-Nevada Corp. is now beginning to head towards expensive territory on a valuation basis and is short-term extended from a technical standpoint, it makes little sense to chase the stock above $141.00 here. For traders, this means it might be wise to take a little profits if the stock does head above $147.00 before summer. For long-term buy and hold investors, sitting tight is the best move as this stock is a long-term winner, but I believe better opportunities will arise to buy on a dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.