How To Trade A Second Coronavirus Stock Market Crash

Back in February I published an article that reasoned that it was an opportune time to start buying into the coronavirus stock market. Historical data showed that fast corrections generally hit their market lows quickly. That proved to play out as the SP500 hit its low on March 23, 2020 just a month after the peak on February 19, 2020. While there were, and still are plenty of opportunities to take market positions, timing the markets is impossibly hard. This article looks at how different investing strategies would have performed during the coronavirus stock market crash.

One commentator on the article referenced above summarized concisely the challenge in trying to time the market.

"I suppose everyone thinks they are going to start buying when the market hits the very bottom that pin point on the V". In practice, those investing during the coronavirus and stock market volatility have significant challenges guessing whether the market is going up or down next, let alone pinpointing the bottom. Timing the market becomes even more challenging than usual.

Don't time the stock market and coronavirus

I looked at all the Seeking Alpha articles published on SPY since February 19 and looked at whether those that rated the S&P 500 anything but Neutral got it right or wrong. 62% of authors made the wrong call, in 67% of articles published over that period. And it didn't matter if you were calling the market bullish or bearish. The moral is don't try and time the stock market and coronavirus.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium, Alon Zieve analysis

And here is one example of how one such author made those calls in real time.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

So, if you aren't likely to time entry points, what is the best way of investing in the stock market during such a period? Below I analyze how different investment strategies would have played out during the coronavirus stock market crash. The data is take from a bear market and subsequent recovery, and so may be relevant if there is a second coronavirus stock market crash.

So will there be a second coronavirus stock market crash?

This article will not answer whether there will be a second coronavirus stock market crash. You should also be wary of any article that purports to answer that question. What I will examine is the differences between a potential second coronavirus market crash and the first crash. I will also lay out how certain investment or trading strategies played out over the first coronavirus stock market period.

The first coronavirus stock market crash period was dominated by coronavirus news. Only COVID-19 moved the markets. Specific stocks or federal announcements were drowned out by progress of the virus. I analyzed the news cycle as measured by Google Searches and Twitter Trends and demonstrated that the only news materially moving the markets was coronavirus macro news. Over the past few weeks, the interactions between coronavirus and stock market dynamics have changed somewhat. Company results and announcement have been moving stocks or even sectors.

A second big development is the stabilization of coronavirus and stock market volatility. Coronavirus has become more and more predictable and the market has been prone to smaller swings. This volatility could return to the market, especially if it starts falling again, but as of time of writing, the VIX has returned to levels that are high, but not record high.

Data by YCharts

That volatility led to the liquidation of a crude oil ETN called the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL). Volatility in 2018 led to the collapse of the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (XIV). As an aside, it is worth taking some time to understand the risks associated with investing in an ETF such as SPY.

Trading strategies for the stock market and coronavirus

I modeled the return of different entry point strategies from when the S&P 500 entered a correction on February 27, 2020. Each of the strategies assume that you have cash that you want to deploy in positions in the S&P 500. The first strategy was to deploy an equal amount of cash at the end of each trading day. The second strategy was the famous "Buy the Dip" strategy. Here I took a position of a constant dollar amount at the end of each trading day, if the market fell more than 2% on that day. I ran a third strategy that I called "Buy the Dip Late" where I took a position with a constant amount of cash at the end of each trading day, if the market fell more than 2% the day before. The logic behind this strategy was to model investors that don't pull the trigger as the markets flash red, but by the next day.

Buy the Dip came out on top with an 8% return over 2 months. The market over that period fell by 5.7%. In fact, all of the strategies outperformed the market by over 10%. One interesting data point is that for all three strategies an investor using them would have been down for around half of that trading period.

One other challenge is making trades at the end of the day. In reality, an investor doesn't know if the market will bounce during the intraday trading or close down on the day. I tested another strategy that buys the dip but pulls the trigger as the market falls through the 2% mark. In other words, on a day where the market was down over 2%, I took a position at the -2% point. Interestingly enough, this performed almost identically to the daily entry strategy. Notwithstanding, in this case, there were only 18 days out of 43 trading days that the portfolio was in the green. This is the most nerve wracking of all the models tested.

What is most clear is that all of the systematic buying strategies generated a positive return. Comparing this with the Seeking Alpha articles trying to call the market one way or another at a specific entry point, 62% of the authors would have made a loss.

The conclusion is perhaps unsurprising. Time in the market trumps timing the market, even during coronavirus. Decide on a systematic investing strategy and buy into the markets based on that strategy. Picking entry points is likely to yield lower returns than a systematic strategy.

