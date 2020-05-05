Gazprom: Earnings And Prospects Update

This is a Gazprom update in light of these and other (coronavirus) developments.

I have published a series (I, II, III, IV, V) of articles on how the European natural gas plunge was harming Gazprom’s (OTCPK:OGZPY) fundamentals. This was getting to the point where earnings were going to decline significantly and its dividend could be in danger of having to be cut.

The last of those articles covered Gazprom’s Investor day, and it included estimates by Gazprom regarding its 2019 earnings. In the meantime, we have seen a large impact on markets from the coronavirus epidemic, as well as Gazprom’s actual 2019 IFRS report.

This article is an update on Gazprom given those developments.

2019 IFRS Earnings

During the investor day, the estimated drop for Gazprom’s earnings was around 8.2%. As it turns out, Gazprom’s IFRS earnings actually fell 17.2%.

This had immediate implications regarding what happened during Q4 2019. If we compare Gazprom’s 9M 2019 and 9M 2018 plus 2019 and 2018 earnings, we can calculate how much operating and net profits fell during Q4 2019. The answer is as follows:

Operating profits fell 73% in Q4 2019 versus Q4 2018

Net profits fell 64.8% in Q4 2019 versus Q4 2018 (the previous estimate was "just" 44%)

This is relevant because these profit drops happened in the context of EU natural gas prices existing during Q4 2019. That is, in the context of natural gas prices not yet affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

In the absence of the coronavirus situation, these drops would now filter throughout 2020, leading to a drop in net profits of around 66-75% (25%-33% of 2019's IFRS).

Such a large profitability drop would then put extreme pressure on the dividend, even considering that the target dividend payout was set to rise to 40% of adjusted IFRS earnings, versus 30% of adjusted IFRS earnings for 2019 (more on that later).

However, that was before the coronavirus.

After Coronavirus

The coronavirus had 2 further large impacts on Gazprom:

First, it made natural gas in Europe drop further still (though the rhythm of decline is very similar to what preceded the epidemic crisis).

Source: TheIce.com

Second, the coronavirus epidemic also brought down crude prices, affecting some residual natural gas pricing (up to 1/3rd of natural gas) as well as affecting Gazprom Neft, which Gazprom consolidates.

The end result of this is simple. In the current environment, Gazprom’s 2020 net profits are likely to be close to zero (if at all positive).

Dividend

Net profits lower than had previously been estimated had another consequence. As I had said, even the 2019 dividend had some risk of already being lower than the 2018 dividend. Well, that happened.

Gazprom’s management has recommended a dividend of 15.24 RUB per share. This is 8.9% below the 2018 dividend (16.61 RUB per share). This was in spite of the dividend payout rising from 23% of the IFRS adjusted net profit to 36% of the IFRS adjusted net profit. Here, notice the following: The company is actually being generous and not using its own dividend policy. The objective for 2019 was to distribute 30% of the adjusted IFRS net profit, not 36%. Instead, the company is distributing 30% of the unadjusted IFRS net profit.

It remains to be seen what happens with the 2020 dividend, though. This is so because right now, there’s the very real chance that 2020 IFRS net profits will all but evaporate.

Valuation On 2019 Earnings

Considering the 2019 reported earnings, or more specifically EBITDA (1.86 trillion RUB), Gazprom presently trades at ~3.7x EV/EBITDA.

This is not particularly cheap considering that the 2019 EBITDA is still significantly inflated and will decline visibly in 2020, as well as considering the typically large discounts we tend to see in Russian equities. The 2020 EBITDA decline will happen because of a full year on lower EU natural gas prices, as well as the additional pressure from the coronavirus effects on natural gas and crude prices.

In terms of P/E, things look much brighter with Gazprom trading for ~4.2x 2019 IFRS adjusted earnings. Still, these earnings don’t yet reflect a full year of poor natural gas pricing. Even ignoring coronavirus effects, this would most likely translate to ~13-16x 2020 earnings.

Longer-Term Prospects

EU natural gas prices are now unsustainable. Even pricing before the coronavirus effects looked unsustainable.

On top of that, curtailment of crude production will also lead to a reduction in associated natural gas production (especially in the U.S., leading to pressure on LNG). And EU’s natural gas demand is in large part dominated by heating needs, which shouldn’t change significantly because of the coronavirus (or in its absence).

Hence, we can argue that we’re now witnessing trough pricing for natural gas in Europe. This would mean that over time, things should get more favorable for Gazprom and 2020 will be a trough for earnings as well.

Conclusion

In spite of 2020 looking like a trough for Gazprom earnings, it’s possible that the market hasn’t yet fully discounted just how much at-risk Gazprom’s dividend is. It’s arguable that Gazprom might, after 2020 is concluded, recommend merely a token dividend, since Gazprom’s 2020 profitability is going to be exceedingly low.

Were Gazprom stock to drop significantly on the realization that this lies ahead, and finally we could start seeing Gazprom as an interesting long again. Right now, I’d be mostly neutral on the stock, given the present valuation as well as the challenges 2020 will bring. Remember, not all of these challenges are related to the coronavirus.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 29% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.