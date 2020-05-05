Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Strong Execution Through First Quarter 2020

2020 Q1 Update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) reported a strong Q1 with "core EPS" stable at $0.64 and in-line with firm's dividend payout of $0.62 per-share. GAAP EPS of -$0.39 was substantially impacted by the new CECL reserve, a non-cash expense that reserves for future loan losses. The portfolio of 100% performing loans grew to $18B with $433M of net new funding. However, Blackstone downgraded $3.1B in loan principal to its second highest risk category 4, on a scale of 1-5. These loans consist of hospitality and other at risk sectors. There are approximately twenty loans that BXMT is having modification talks on, including interest deferral. Unlike many other Mortgage REITs, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) avoided any margin calls during the quarter. BXMT reports liquidity of $821M consisting of cash and undrawn revolver capacity. Blackstone (BX) agreed to take its first quarter management fee of $19M in stock, rather than cash, incrementally enhancing liquidity and showing commitment to BXMT.

Margin Calls

There were none. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) has built a better mousetrap here by avoiding capital markets mark to market. The attention to detail is disclosed deep inside the 10K, which we previously covered in our recent article Significantly Undervalued Blackstone Mortgage Trust Could Establish Itself As The Premier mREIT. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), also reported that it had modifications closed or agreed in principle with its seven largest lenders, which should further lower the risk of margin calls.

CECL Reserve

Beginning this year Jan 1, 2020 this new accounting standard requires lenders to record an estimated loan loss reserve. At the beginning of the year BXMT had an initial reserve of $18M or $0.13 per-share. During the quarter the reserve was increased by $123M or $0.90 per-share. This reserve took book value from $27.82 to $26.92 per-share.

The Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) pays out 100% of net income in dividends. The cash return is high, but the payout ratio leaves almost no wiggle room if cash inflows are delayed or lost. Of course the dividend could be covered by increasing leverage if Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) wished to do so temporarily. The deferral of cash inflows (interest payments) does seem likely at this point given the active modification discussions on about twenty loans. If the dividend is slashed the size obviously matters. At today's price of $22.80 the dividend yield is 10.9%. If the dividend were cut 20% the yield on today's price would be 8.7%, a decent return but not nearly as high as late March when shares could be purchased in the mid-teens with an approximate 15% yield. In sum, there is a reasonable probability of a dividend cut. If Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) can avoid the dreaded dividend cut than it may establish itself as the premier mREIT in the space.

Valuation Inputs

With Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) we focus on book value, ROE, and cost of equity. These items have been covered in our previous articles including Blackstone Mortgage REIT: What You Need To Know About External Management, ROE, and Valuation.

Book Value

Book value per-share is disclosed at $26.92 net of the CECL reserve, and I'm fine with the accounting value. Note that if the reserve is too high, i.e. book value is too low, it will be offset by a higher Return On Equity ('ROE).

ROE

We also need an ROE estimate. Our ROE estimate is a long-term one consistent with a long-term valuation model. Over the years the ROE of BXMT has been closer to 9% than 8%. We are estimating that BXMT can generate ROE of 8.6% over the long-term. We think BXMT can clear that hurdle rate with Return On Assets ('ROA) of 2% or higher and financial leverage of 4x or better.

Cost Of Equity

In late February we sold shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust based on valuation. You can read the detail in Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A High Quality But Expensive Mortgage REIT. At that time the median raw beta of the mortgage finance companies we analyzed was 0.6. These figures illustrate market risk well below the average of 1.0 relative to an S&P 500 company. Interestingly, an updated analysis yields a median beta of 1.58, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust's (BXMT) raw beta is 1.73:

(Source: Author Estimates)

We are using the BXMT raw beta of 1.73 in our estimate of the cost of equity to get an idea of the market's perception of risk and how it influences the cost of equity. We are using a 10 YR US Treasury risk-free rate of 0.62% and an equity risk premium of 5.39%. The estimated cost of BXMT equity is 9.96%. This is strikingly high, but to be expected with such a high beta. This contrasts with our BXMT cost of equity estimate of 6.93% in late February. In Summary, by our estimates Blackstone Mortgage Trust's (BXMT) cost of equity jumped from about 7% in late February to about 10% by early May. This is consistent with equity that has substantially decreased in value.

Justified Price To Book Ratio

We can calculate a justified price to book ratio using:

ROE R = equity discount rate g = growth rate

Given the 100% payout ratio the estimate of fundamentally driven growth is zero. The ROE estimate is 8.6% and the equity discount rate is 9.96%. The formula for the justified P/B ratio is:

P/B = (ROE - g) / (R - g)

The justified P/B ratio is 0.86 in-line with the current P/B ratio of 0.84. The important takeaway is that our estimates are a realistic proxy of the market's perception of risk. For example, if you think ROE will be 8.6% than you can compare your price of risk with the markets, i.e., do you think BXMT equity has a cost of equity of roughly 10%. A P/B ratio of 0.86 implies a stock price of $23.25, approximately where BXMT trades today

Conclusion

We are bullish on BXMT from a very bullish rating, based on valuation. Risk has increased, but we think the market's perception of risk, as quantified with a beta of 1.73, is too high. There is no doubt that a difficult future lies ahead, and a dividend cut is possible. We think the potential dividend cut is priced in, and was more than priced in when shares traded in the mid-teens last month. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) is trading at a discount to book value, consistent with a cost of equity higher than ROE. BXMT won't trade at a premium to book unless the market's view on risk changes. We don't know when/if that will happen. However, we think that the beta jump is overdone and that Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) has the platform in place to manage through this crisis. On the asset side the firm has a portfolio of 100% performing loans and is actively working with borrowers to mitigate risks. On the financing side the firm is working with its largest lenders to further reduce the chance of any potential margin calls.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.