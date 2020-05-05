ServiceNow Didn't Read The Memo That We Are In A Raging Pandemic

ServiceNow's resilience is unfortunately not a well-kept secret, and its valuation has risen, however, its stability and consistency plays an important role in a portfolio during difficult times.

This earnings season will increasingly see a polarization in results between the 'have's and the 'have nots' and ServiceNow (NOW) is a business that will find itself firmly in the 'haves' category.

Strong Quarterly Results

ServiceNow delivered a very strong quarter where revenues increased to $1.06B, representing a 34% year-on-year growth. What was particularly impressive about this result was that subscription revenues were $995M, meaning almost the entirety of ServiceNow's revenues are locked in with a high level of predictability.

Where ServiceNow continues to really shine is in the expansion of existing customer relationships. The business has been very successful in pursuing a land and expand strategy, where existing customers continue to progressively spend more each year. In fact, all of ServiceNow cohorts have expanded the annual contract value that they do with the business, with the oldest cohorts contributing the highest growth on initial annual contract value.

ServiceNow 2020, Q1 Investor Deck

This is also reflected in ServiceNow's ability to convert customers into very large accounts over time. ServiceNow currently has over 900 customers that contribute over $1M in annual contract value, a figure which is growing 30% year on year. This speaks to the stickiness of the ServiceNow solution and the value that the business provides its customers.

ServiceNow 2020, Q1 Investor Deck

ServiceNow's role as a partner to IT and other organizations within the enterprise to help improve productivity and coordinate workflow and ticket management is one that is even more paramount in an environment of distributed resourcing and unconventional and alternative ways of working. Dealing with user access and system issues in an environment where the physical machines and equipment needs to be solely remotely accessed and triaged creates additional stressors and challenges for IT departments and new workflow considerations which ServiceNow can help manage.

Continued evidence of product strength

While ServiceNow started predominately in providing IT workflow management, the business very quickly and successfully expanded into other areas where its competency of workflow management could be leveraged. HR Service Management and Customer Delivery were areas where the business saw similar need with respect to assisting HR teams to onboard employees and manage relevant workflow items such as benefit access, 401(k) management, etc. ServiceNow's capabilities also found value in Customer Service case management and resolution.

The success of both of these new modules is seen in ServiceNow's results for the quarter. The relative contribution in terms of annual contract value from IT workflows has steadily decreased over time. Further evidence of this continued trend was seen year on year, with IT Service Management contribution declining from 68% to 66% of ACV, with customer and employee workflows which represent the HR and customer service modules increasing from 20% of ACV to 23%.

More than 75% of NOW's customers are now multi-product purchasers and 90% of ServiceNow’s biggest deals in the quarter included multiple solutions. This is a trend that bodes very well for ServiceNow, with the business having successfully increased its level of stickiness with its existing customer base which makes it less likely that customers will move to alternate solutions as its engagement is deepened with these enterprises.

ServiceNow is operating from a position of strength

In an environment where companies have been rushing to downgrade expectations and going cup in hand to governments for financial assistance, ServiceNow provides an element of comfort and security as far as the viability of its business and ongoing operations, something that is invaluable in these troubling times. Nobody appears to have told ServiceNow that there is a pandemic raging.

Rather than following the procession of businesses which have meekly withdrawn guidance due to uncertainty, ServiceNow has confidently put forward a forecast of 26-27% revenue growth for Q2, which will encompass a quarter where a majority of the US is in lockdown, companies are scrambling to cut budgets and conserve cash and the rise in unemployment shows no end in sight. In fact, ServiceNow's full year guidance expectation for 2020 is for subscription revenue growth of approximately 27% year on year.

ServiceNow 2020, Q1 Investor Deck

What gives ServiceNow the confidence for such strong guidance when other companies are buttoning up the hatches just trying to survive? ServiceNow's retention of customers is a rock-solid 97% and as discussed, customers are increasingly expanding the range of services that they receive from ServiceNow.

Given the software is delivered on a subscription basis, ServiceNow’s customers must pay for the ongoing ability to access this mission-critical software. Unlike perpetual license models, they can’t sit on old versions and lack of payment or renewal means access is lost. ServiceNow's customer base also tends to be large global enterprises, with roughly 80% of the Fortune 500. These are large, complex organizations with sophisticated IT technology needs who will be unable to 'manage around' a loss of ServiceNow access. This show of confidence in the future is reflected in ServiceNow's pledge to not lay off any staff in 2020. In fact, a business that is looking to hire and fill more than 1000 jobs in the US in 2020 alone.

ServiceNow also comes into the crisis from a position of strength. The business has more than $1.5B in cash and short-term equivalents, providing it with significant resources to manage through any additional uncertainty.

Concluding thoughts

Unfortunately, for new investors, the market has discovered ServiceNow's role as a rock in a sea of uncertainty. ServiceNow is up more than 20% year to date, compared to a decline of more than 10% in the S&P 500. This is reflected in a price to sales ratio that is towards the top of its trading range over the last five years. As such, ServiceNow is not the bargain that it was in late 2019 when current CEO Bill McDermott stepped in. However, during times like this, some measure of certainty as far as ongoing business continuity and viability is worth its weight in gold in an investment portfolio. ServiceNow is one of my highest conviction ideas in my own portfolio and is not a business that I will part with lightly.

To see other ideas of high quality, growing businesses that are positioned to be long-term wealth creators, please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Ideas based on the philosophy of Project $1M, which has outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 50% for 2019, and over the last 4 years.

for 2019, and over the last 4 years. Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader and High Conviction Model Portfolio which all outperformed the S&P 500 in 2019.

in 2019. Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast-growing markets.

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.