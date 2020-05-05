Zimmer Biomet: Wait And Watch

I believe that there will be a better entry point for investors after second quarter results.

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) is one of the unfortunate victims of the COVID-19 outbreak. The stock has crashed from $148.83 on January 2 to $80.43 on March 18. Although the stock recovered to $116.25 on May 01, it is still down 22.33% on a YTD (year-to-date) basis.

Zimmer Biomet is a MedTech company focused on manufacturing and marketing orthopedic reconstructive products, spine products, face and skull reconstruction products, products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest, and dental products. The majority of these products are used mainly in elective procedures.

The demand for elective procedures has dipped at an all-time low, considering that CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the U.S. Surgeon General and many medical specialties such as the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Anesthesiologists have recommended interim cancellation of elective surgical procedures. Physicians and healthcare organizations have responded in accordance with these guidelines, cancelling elective procedures across the country. In this backdrop, Zimmer Biomet has been undoubtedly affected by the pandemic. The stock will remain under pressure as long as COVID-19 forces people to stay at home and delay elective procedures.

Elective procedures cannot be delayed indefinitely.

Hospitals in states less affected by COVID-19 have started allowing some elective procedures in a phased manner. In April, CMS had also provided recommendations for allowing elective procedures to resume. As of May 1, approximately 20 states had resumed some elective surgeries, while few more are planning to resume in the coming weeks.

Only some business segments of Zimmer Biomet may be amongst the immediate beneficiaries of these relaxations. It is also going to take significant time, not in weeks but months, for elective procedures to return back to pre-COVID-19 levels. According to Jonathan Wiik, principal of healthcare strategy at TransUnion, it will take an average of three to four months for hospitals to resolve the backlog of elective procedures such as hip replacement, plastic surgery or repairing a knee ligament tear.

Surgeries also require patients to take a few pre-op appointments and undergo certain tests. However, even in locations that are not COVID-19 hotspots, patients may not be immediately comfortable with significant exposure to hospitals. This coupled with a significant backlog can also delay pre-op appointments even further. According to TransUnion Healthcare’s survey, almost half of the patients who have deferred elective procedure plan to reschedule it only if they find it safe and believe that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low.

Although Zimmer Biomet is mainly targeting non-life-threatening conditions, many of them in areas such as orthopedic, neurological and cancer-related are also medically necessary and painful conditions. Hence, these elective procedures are definitely not optional and have to be eventually done. This warehoused demand is bound to reflect in Zimmer’s financials in post-COVID-19 times.

The company reported robust performance in 2019

Although Zimmer Biomet has taken a severe beating and has underperformed MedTech peers year-to-date, there is definitely value in its product portfolio.

In the fourth quarter, the company reported revenues of $2.13 billion, up 2.6% YoY and ahead of the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The company’s GAAP net income was $321.4 million, or $1.54 per share, a significant improvement from GAAP net loss of $902.5 million, or $4.42 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company's non-GAAP net income was $2.30 per share, again ahead of the consensus estimate of $2.27 per share.

In 2019, Zimmer Biomet reported revenues of $7.98 billion, a YoY rise of 0.6%. The company also reported a GAAP EPS of $5.47 and a non-GAAP EPS of $7.87. The business was mainly driven by solid performance in the Americas and the Asia Pacific and robust uptake of its Knee and Hip products across the world.

Zimmer Biomet is well-positioned to ride the next trend in the knee replacement market

In 2018, Zimmer Biomet and Stryker (SYK) accounted for 31% and 23% share of the knee replacement market, respectively. Stryker, however, has surpassed Zimmer Biomet in terms of its total orthopedic revenues after acquiring K2M.

According to Global Market Insights, the total knee replacement market was worth $9.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR (compounded average growth rate) of 4.5% to more than $12.0 billion in 2026. Although traditional surgery accounted for $8.0 billion sales and around 80% of knee replacements performed in 2019, the trend is now shifting towards increasing the use of technology-assisted surgery type. Physicians and patients are expected to increasingly opt for robotic-assisted surgery and computer-assisted navigational systems to reduce costs and limit post-operational complications. The technology-assisted surgery segment is expected to grow at a much faster CAGR of around 9% from 2020 to 2026.

In 2019, Zimmer entered the robotic assistance orthopedic market with ROSA Knee System. This product has been lately witnessing a robust uptake. This is a solid step ahead for the company, considering that robotics will be the future of the orthopedics business. In post-COVID-19 times, healthcare providers will be keen to limit human intervention. They will, however, prefer cost-effective and digitally-connected solutions and Zimmer’s ROSA Knee system seems to satisfy these conditions.

ROSA faces competition from Stryker’s Mako System. According to Mike Matson, an industry analyst from Needham & Company, neither Mako nor ROSA is clearly superior. Mako comes with a bone saw attached to its robotic arm, while ROSA has a cutting guide attached to its robotic arm. Stryker has focused more on haptics as a key point of differentiation for Mako. However, Zimmer Biomet believes that Mako’s haptics can become annoying to surgeons as it limits their control and ability to fully complete bone cuts. Further, ROSA is more cost-effective and less time-consuming considering that it uses X-ray data or an image-free analysis while Mako requires a CT scan for pre-op planning.

Zimmer has partnered with Apple (AAPL) to develop a smartphone app called mymobility that uses the iPhone and Apple Watch to better connect the patient and surgeon. This app helps the patients prepare for the surgery using the ROSA system and also helps the patient after their surgery, providing patient-reported feedback and continuous data to the physician to improve the patient’s outcome, satisfaction, and care.

Zimmer sees significant penetration opportunities for its ROSA Knee System with surgeons already using its knee implants. Since the company has a significant share in the knee implant market, the addressable market opportunity for ROSA is significant. Zimmer is also focused on introducing improvisations in knee replacement devices. The increasing infection rates have also increased the demand for knee revisions.

The company is seeing many opportunities in the S.E.T market

Zimmer Biomet’s knee and hip revenues grew YoY by only 1.3% and 0.7%, respectively, in 2019. However, its S.E.T (Surgical, Sports Medicine, Extremities and Trauma) revenues are up YoY by 2.8% in 2019.

Zimmer Biomet estimates the S.E.T opportunity to be worth $22.0 billion. This is a faster-growing market compared to core joints markets. Already a leading player in the upper extremities segment, the company is increasingly focusing on the lower extremities segment in the S.E.T business.

Zimmer Biomet is working to control expenses, reduce debt and overhaul inventory through multiple restructuring initiatives

Much before the COVID-19 outbreak jolted its business, Zimmer Biomet had been working on the comprehensive multi-year restructuring plan with the objective of reducing costs and driving a mix shift of investments to higher priority growth opportunities. The company expects to generate gross annual adjusted pretax operating expense savings of approximately $200 million to $300 million by the end of 2023.

However, the company’s short-term outlook looks grim

Since acquiring Biomet, Zimmer has been struggling with post-merger challenges and stagnated market growth. Currently, the company earns almost 60% of its revenues from its knee and hip business, which are growing at a low pace.

According to SPINEMarketGroup, the global spine market will be worth $9.5 billion in 2020. Zimmer Biomet will account for only a 5% market share here. The company recently launched TrellOss titanium 3D-printed interbody filling gaps but do not expect to launch the ROSA Spine in 2020. This is definitely a business segment the company needs to work on, organically or inorganically, in the coming quarters.

In April 2020, Zimmer Biomet provided an update related to the impact of COVID-19 on its business operations. The company expects a 9.5%-10.5% YoY revenue decline on a reported basis in the first quarter of 2020. The company also expects the COVID-19 impact to continue in the second quarter. Finally, the company has withdrawn its fiscal 2020 guidance.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Zimmer is $138.71. This seems to be a reasonable target price once the COVID19 pandemic is behind us. The company is currently trading at PE (price-to-earnings) multiple of 21.26x, which is pretty cheap in the MedTech sector. However, I believe that the company can trade at even lower valuations in the coming months.

The majority of analysts hold a grim outlook for the stock. On April 28, Guggenheim analyst Chris Pasquale downgraded Zimmer Biomet to Neutral from Buy and removed his prior $150 price target. Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman lowered the target price to $141 from $175 but reiterated his Outperform rating on the shares. On April 9, Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar downgraded the company’s rating to In-Line from Outperform with a $115 price target. On April 7, BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman lowered the target price to $130 from $170 but kept a Buy rating.

I believe that the COVID-19 disruptions will have a much higher impact on the company’s second quarter performance, especially since it earns the majority of its revenues from the highly impacted developed markets. This can lead to significant emotional selling, thereby opening entry opportunities for savvy investors at much lower prices. Hence, retail investors with above-average risk appetite should be keeping an eye on this one in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.