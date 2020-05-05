4 Things To Like About General Electric

When looking at General Electric (GE) by the numbers alone, investors will like very little about the company. The company’s sales fell consistently over the last few years. In the first quarter of this year, the company reported revenue falling by 24.8%. It earned just 5 cents a share. The clearest near-term headwind is the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down airline traffic and disrupting orders of jet engines. With its strong leadership, GE will navigate through these challenges. Plus, there are three more things to like about General Electric.

1. $400 billion backlog

GE has a solid $400 billion backlog. 80% of its backlog is in services that have a long-term horizon. In the short term, the service disruption will hurt results but the long-term health of the services segment is still strong. The company posted a backlog of $273 billion that rose 22% from last year. Despite 200 LEAP-1B unit order cancellations, long-term service agreements lifted the backlog. GE will book the 69 aircraft GECAS cancellations in the second quarter. In Life Sciences, backlog rose 4% from last year with the BioPharma unit sale excluded. And in the Gas Power Services unit, backlog stood at $71 billion, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Investors did not care about the continued long-term strength of the business. GE stock fell ~8% in the last month and is down 42% so far this year. As shares hover closer to 52-week lows, the market is discounting more backlog reductions ahead. Still, the biggest risk in the near term is the health of the Aviation unit.

2. Eventual Recovery in Aviation

The company only recognized the March disruption on the sharp drop in aviation demand. Because it only posted half a month of business loss, GE will likely post an uglier second quarter for the unit. Still, the $700 million in cost cuts should offset some of the revenue loss ahead. So, most of the $1 billion of cash flow is due to the impact of COVID-19. This pressure on free cash flow will continue so long as the countries battle the spread of the virus.

3. $20 Billion Asset Sale

General Electric’s BioPharma sale added $20 billion in proceeds. As shown below, it ended the quarter with $33.8 billion.

Source: GE Investor Presentation

Together with the three-year $15 billion credit facility, GE will have strong liquidity to weather the slowdown ahead. It has $17.3 billion in debt outstanding but no major maturities until 2022:

At GE Capital, it executed $5.4 billion of 2020 maturities to reduce debt:

Thanks to the $20 billion in total credit lines, lowered its maturities due in 2020 and 2021 to $13 billion.

4. Products to Combat COVID-19

GE is prioritizing the ramping up of medical equipment that will help doctors diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients. This includes “respiratory, CT, monitoring solutions, X-ray, anesthesia, and point of care ultrasound product lines.” The Health segment is turning its attention on investing and scaling to a new digitized infrastructure. On its conference call, GE said that “COVID-19 has highlighted the need to build and truly invest and scale a new digitized infrastructure and quickly. We’re committed to our investments in our digital Edison platform and solutions like Mural Virtual Care Solutions which allows one clinician to remote view numerous ventilated patients simultaneously helping to expand their capacity, while reducing their risk of exposure.”

The company sees the Healthcare Systems' (“HCS”) demand increasing 1.5 to 2 times. The COVID-19 products (as listed above) account for over half of the HCS orders.

Risks:

Despite GE’s reassurances of strong liquidity, markets did not like the negative FCF of $2.2 billion in the last quarter. This is due to $2.6 billion for working capital (slide 5). Weak passenger airline loads will continue to hamper the Aviation unit. And although GE’s Renewable energy supply chain faced constraints last quarter, GE may blame its weak execution for the underperformance.

Valuation and Your Takeaway

GE has a low growth and quality score. The recent sell-off lowered its sentiment score further.

Data courtesy of Stock Rover

GE will need to wait for a gradual re-opening of the economy. Until then, its Aviation unit will drag the company’s overall results lower. Do-it-yourself investors may forecast their revenue decline estimates for GE in this 5-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model:

Data courtesy of finbox

Assumptions:

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 11.0% - 10.0% 10.40% Terminal Revenue Multiple 1.5x - 2.5x 2.0x Fair Value $7.10 - $12.47 $9.77 Upside 14.4% - 100.9% 57.50%

Based on the metrics above, GE has a fair value of almost $10.00.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on beat up stocks that markets are dumping. Click on the "Follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.