EUR/AUD: Potential To Rally

This pair does however remain risky to trade at present, being one of the most volatile crosses in the FX space. Nevertheless, traders should keep an eye on its reaction to future risk-on/risk-off activity. The pair may serve as a useful barometer for general market sensitivity.

Yet the negative correlation with risk assets remains. Hence, while we should keep an eye on the pair, any significant rally (even to 1.80) could present an interesting short opportunity.

The March rally, which sent EUR/AUD higher by over 3,000 pips (almost hitting the 2.00 level), is unlikely to be beaten again, even if we do see more reactive upside.

The connection between EUR/AUD and risk assets such as U.S. equities is two-fold: EUR has been used as a funding currency, while AUD is a commodity currency.

The EUR/AUD currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the Australian dollar, has been one of the most volatile FX crosses of all lately. From a far tighter trading range of less than 600 pips through the last quarter of 2019 to March 2020, EUR/AUD suddenly exploded to the upside by over 3,000 pips to a peak of almost 1.98.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

With the pair almost breaking a key level of 2.00, this begs the question of whether EUR/AUD will be able to rocket upward once again to break this potential target. It is important to remember that this recent move to the upside coincided with a further break-down in equities.

While I did not at all anticipate the extent of this move in the euro, it is likely owing to the sheer speed of the decline in equities, which effectively produced the fastest bear market in history. The updated chart below shows S&P 500 futures prices (per the green line), to serve as a proxy for U.S. equity performance.

The decline in equities drove the demand for euros due to the need for an unwinding of speculative (and/or carry) trades, as well as longer-term capital repatriation which likely helped to support the decline as investors of all kinds initiated risk-off moves. The move in equities also undermined the attractiveness of commodity currencies such as AUD, which tend to correlate with commodity prices such as oil and copper (both of which suffered terribly too, from this recent risk-off market rout).

In other words, you have sudden demand for a funding currency in the euro, and a collapse in demand for AUD. If we see another rapid decline in equities, which is possible, EUR/AUD could once again spike to the upside. However, the chances are that the rapidity of the recent decline that now exists only in the past will not repeated. The riskiest of positions, and the most tentative of investors, are likely largely now "de-risked." The same sort of volatility is unlikely to be found just weeks later, even if we see a repeat of the speed at which equities decline through March.

Nevertheless, the inverse (negative) correlation will still remain, as AUD still lies further out on the so-called "FX risk spectrum." That is to say, AUD is one of the most negatively correlated currencies to price moves in risk assets or indices (including global and U.S. equity indices). EUR tends to be fairly uncorrelated, but the correlation of EUR with risk asset price moves can quickly strengthen into a positive position during crises.

The chart below shows once again both EUR/AUD (with daily candlesticks) and S&P 500 futures prices in green. Meanwhile the bottom panel indicates the rolling 20-day correlation coefficient between EUR/AUD and S&P 500 futures. Notice that while this correlation tends to flitter in both directions during ordinary times (albeit remaining mostly in a negative position), the recent fall in equities has pushed the relationship between EUR/AUD and U.S. equities into an extremely negative position.

The current coefficient of negative -0.89 is incredibly strong. Still, as we know from the past, and as Nassim Taleb has said in the past, "correlation is not correlation." That is to say, while we all know correlation is not causation, current correlations are equally not indicative of "out-of-sample," future correlations.

In other words, we should be prepared for the negative correlation to break. Yet until realized equity volatility settles down measurably, we can probably safely assume that both EUR/AUD and equity prices will remain strongly and inversely correlated. However, we should also consider that in all likelihood (as alluded to earlier), the extent of another spike in EUR/AUD in response to another equity decline is likely to be smaller than the recent spike. That is because markets are arguably less complacent now than they initially were, and there is therefore less "ammo" (including leverage) in the system to produce such large, mechanical risk-off moves across the FX space.

It is in my view that EUR/AUD is likely to grind lower over the longer term. However, we should certainly not rule out another short-term spike in the euro, should markets take another turn for the worse (which, on another topic, would be my view). While less leverage is likely built up in the system (with fewer speculative trades outstanding), markets have still managed to drift upward from their lows in March. Markets are likely under-pricing the various risks that the COVID-19 crisis presents to markets.

There are a plethora of risks. An article published in the Guardian last week, written by Nouriel Roubini, presented ten reasons why the author felt that a so-called Greater Depression (what he also referred to as an "an L-shaped depression," rather than the V-shaped recovery that markets currently seem to be pricing) was on the cards. Some key points discussed, include:

Debts and defaults, and significant increases in fiscal deficits at a time when current public debt levels are already high.

A demographic time bomb in advanced countries, with more spending required for public health systems, exacerbating the first problem (above) of public debt sustainability.

The risk of deflation, due to a slack in goods production (such as machines and capacity) and labour markets (i.e., mass unemployment). The price collapses in certain commodities, most obviously oil, are likely to create ripple effects (directly affecting the employment of many in commodity-related sectors).

Currency debasement through central bank intervention, monetized deficits, and the possibility of stagflation through permanent supply shocks via protectionist policies and "de-globalization."

The possibility of widening wealth inequality, as many 'have-nots' lose their jobs, and the potential for the re-shoring of vital manufacturing and supplies (from international locations to domestic) to improve the drive for automation (leading to even greater worker displacement longer term).

De-globalization and more protectionist policies would essentially "unwind" the benefits accrued from globalization.

Public backlash could spark social unrest, or at least support more protectionist policies, increasing the likelihood or severity of several of the above risks. For one, relations between the United States and China could truly sour.

A souring of relations between the U.S. and China would make the possibility of progress in trade-related negotiations unlikely. The trade war between the U.S. and China was a central focus of markets prior to this current crisis.

The possibility of a "new cold war" between certain countries, including most obviously the U.S. and China.

There are clearly many factors to consider moving forward. The current V-shaped recovery in risk assets, including most notably U.S. equities, seems to be misguided. I believe markets are under-pricing the current risks which remain, to the global economy (not just the United States).

Therefore, I would suggest remaining cautious with respect to currencies that sit on the risk-on side of the FX spectrum. EUR is perhaps on the middle of the spectrum, and hence further downside is likely to strengthen EUR/AUD. However, for reasons discussed earlier, it is improbable that the pair will break the 2.00 level. A break of the 1.80 may be possible, but this is likely to present an interesting short opportunity, rather than a break-out long opportunity.

In summary, EUR/AUD remains a potential reactionary long trade for further risk-off moves in global markets, which I do believe remain strong possibilities in the short-to-medium term. However, looking past these reactionary moves, I do not believe that the euro is deserving of a sustained break-out away from AUD. Therefore, while it may justifiably produce another rally in the short-to-medium term, any sharp rallies could present interesting short opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.