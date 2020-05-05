Play Devil's Advocate To The Bullish Tanker Thesis

I would argue that the market is looking beyond the short term bumper profits and has worked out that these profits are fleeting.

As I have mentioned since returning to writing on Seeking Alpha, in early April 2020, through a lot of self reflection and examination, I have made a concerted effort to push myself to get better as an investor. This means moving beyond one's comfortable zone and traversing new terrain. In other words, given my intellectual curiosity and passion for new idea generation, I don't want to simply stay in my two comfortable swim lanes (consumer stocks and natural gas stocks). Instead, I want to discover new muscles (think cross fit) and expand my horizons. Now, the conventional wisdom is that when you start to style drift (move beyond your area of knowledge base and comfort), you start to get yourself in trouble because you risk depleting your bandwidth and risk finding yourself out of your depth. Well, it turns out, conventional wisdom never worked for me, so here is to getting in trouble and looking foolish.

In today's piece, I want to argue the neutral case for tankers. Incidentally, dating back to early December 2019 and as recently as late April 2020, I have had at four really smart people pitch me on tanker stocks (three of them directly pitched me). Moreover, SA has its resident expert and shipping guru J Mintzmyer arguing the bullish case for tankers. So that makes five really sharp people (two of which were hedge fund analysts (and one of the two has been a buy side equity PM for over ten years). The other two are a reader that I like and respect (he was formerly an equity PM in Germany) and the other is Harris Kupperman (who writes a well known investing blog Adventures in Capitalism).

So the bullish argument goes as follows: These stocks are trading at a discount to their net asset values, the existing age of the tanker shipping fleet is old - so expect some ships to be scrapped, supply and demand for ships is extremely tight, and we are in a contango super cycle. Because of these factors and this dynamic contango, these companies will print money by either renting their fleet on the spot market at upwards of 200K per day for VLCCs or they will take advantage of these record rates and lock in lucrative 90 to 180 day charters. These companies will then take their windfall profits and deleverage their balance sheets.

Lo and behold, despite all of the bullishness, by admittedly five very smart people, the market is yawning at their collective thesis.

On a one year basis, with the exception of TNK, the returns are nothing to write home about.

In fact, on a year to date basis, almost all of these names have underperformed the broader market.

The Simplest Explanation Is the Best One?

So although I totally get it that crude oil curve is in a nice contango, at least in the U.S., looking at the WTI, the problem is the contango in Brent is less steep and big OPEC supply cuts are set for May 2020 and June 2020 and should remain from July 2020 - April 2022.

WTI Oil Curve

In the U.S., the June 2020 to December 2020 contango is $8 per barrel.

Brent Oil Curve

The July 2020 to December 2020 contango is only $5.30.

More importantly, and this I why I never got long these stocks in early December 2019 (also this group made big moves from September 2019 to December 2019, as I felt like it was too late and I would be chasing them) is that there is a great B School concept called profit pools. And the thought process, at least explained to me by one of my favorite Babson professors, Angelo Santinelli, an HBS grad by background, whose class I really enjoyed, was that you need to do a ton of work on an industry's ecosystem. You need to truly understand all of the players, the cost of capital for each segment of that ecosystem, and then identify the niche area where the profit pools exist, are robust and most importantly are sustainable.

So in the case of oil, we are talking about an extraordinarily complex ecosystem. This industry is incredibly fragmented, competitive, and complex. Oil is produced in many regions across globe, including governments, and there is a complex industry of upstream, midstream, and downstream. As an aside, if you want to witness Adam Smith's invisible hand and how capitalism works, look at the tremendous ecosystem that exists in the U.S. An oil well is spudded in the middle of nowhere, let say in the Bakken (North Dakota) for a tangible example, and then a gather system was built to collect and move that oil from the wellhead to either a trunkline pipeline, or a rail or trucking translating point. As there is limited local demand for that oil, in North Dakota, that oil then moves to the point where the end owner will receive the highest netback (after fees to transport it). Now a multitude of factors (like quality, WTI/Brent spreads, netback fees, existing refining feedstock inventories, etc.) determine where that incremental barrel of oil moves. Eventually, unless that oil is moved to land storage, and sits and waiting for higher prices, it is destined to end up at a refinery, where that barrel is cracked into different components (like gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, etc.). To keep it simple, let's say focus on gasoline. Think about the elaborate network of U.S. gas stations (111K) that have gas readily available in 87, 89, and 93 octanes (as well as diesel) and at very competitive prices. The U.S. gov't gets a cut in the form of a federal gas tax (18.4 cents per gallon) and the states get a piece of the action (PA and CA are the highest at $0.771 cent per gallon and $0.7276, respectively). Now the vast majority of people never, perhaps in their entire life beyond a few passing thoughts, have the intellectual curiosity or simply interest to think through and marvel at this elaborate ecosystem (yet many politicians love to vilify the oil and gas industry for political points). Generally speaking, many people just complain when gas prices are high, say $3 per gallon (or more) and rejoice when they are under $2 per gallon.

My long winded point is that in a dynamic form of capitalism, it makes zero sense for tankers (both dirty and clean) to be reaping these massive profit pools! In other words, U.S. shale producers have tremendous upfront capital costs in the form of acquiring the land, cost of issuing public equity and debt, drilling the wells ($8 million to $10 million per well for example), paying minerals rights, SG&A, etc. And yet because of the dramatic over supply and risk of land storage hitting top tank, more so in the U.S., some local in basin differentials have traded worse than the exceptionally low WTI prices. Putting it all together, my long winded point is that these crazy tanker spot rates are fleeting and completely unsustainable as the global oil producers are not in the business of selling their oil well below their all in costs of production. In other words, if the a margin barrel of oil costs $45 per barrel (all in), and oil is selling for only $20 per barrel and futures curve remains under $32 per barrel for the next 12 months then the number of bankruptcies for high cost producers will be massive. That is just how commodity markets works.

Saudi Arabia and Russia's pissing match notwithstanding, as both country's ramped up April's oil production (by roughly 2.3 million barrel per day by the Saudi's and 500K barrel per day by the Russian's), OPEC is supposed to cut May 2020 and June 2020 production by 10 million barrel. Moreover, we are reading about oil field shut-ins and dramatic CAPEX budget curtailments.

The invisible hand of the market, is forcing the high cost and marginal oil producers out of business, just before our eyes.

Incidentally, on Sunday, May 3rd, ZeroHedge published a piece suggesting that upwards of 375 million barrels of oil was sitting in global storage.

So at a high level, this is why I think the market is not all bulled up over the elevated tanker rates, witnessed during late March 2020 and throughout most of April 2020. In other words, there is no reason whatsoever that these tanker companies should earn such a high return of capital, at least not this outsized. The profit pools, given the limited barriers to entry (which are really only access to economic capital (secured debt) and lead time for new builds are the only limiting factors). Notwithstanding the Black Swan event of Covid-19, these tanker rates never would have occurred.

Now I fully expect to get 'lit up' in the comments section and labeled as an unsophisticated novice that has the sheer audacity to pretend he can get up to speed and understand the tanker space. I anticipate being challenged on technical nuances and shipping geek speak. Although, I welcome the productive debate, I'm not interested in granularity and geek speak. Instead, I simply decided to play Devil's Advocate and share with SA readers a plausible explanation for why this group has traded so poorly despite the bullish arguments raised by five very intelligent people.

Finally, I am not or have I ever been short any of these tanker stocks, so other than intellectually gymnastics, I have no hidden agenda. Similar to my two recent pieces on malls and mall REITs (Jason Mudrick Was Right About The Secular Decline Of Malls and Mall REITs: Swimming In A Brisk Upstream Current), I am simply playing Devil's Advocate and arguing the neutral/ bearish case. That said, I have done way more work on malls and feel reasonable confident in my bearish thesis. I am more neutral on tankers, at current levels. However, whether we are talking malls or tankers, I simply wrote this to share my thought process with the broader SA readership. Often the crowd sourcing genius of comments can be illuminating and I know it pushes me to become a better investor, and less prone to fall into Confirmation Bias.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.