Hersha Hospitality Trust: Overleveraged With A Huge Downside Risk

The likelihood of HT surviving the crisis and staying afloat is high. Yet, the taken measures will significantly impair the future growth prospects.

These unprecedented times require a serious boost from strong balance sheets where the HT's ability to do so is rather limited.

The leading analysts argue that this crisis is 9x worse than in 9/11, and that 8 out of 10 hotels are currently vacant.

HT is one of the most heavily indebted lodging REITs with debt ratio of 89% and debt to EBITDA of 12x.

About a month ago I wrote an article on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) - "Ashford Hospitality: Headed For Bankruptcy" - expressing my opinion that the investors should avoid making notable investments in the Company. The main argument was very clear: the most indebted balance sheet in the sector coupled with massive challenges stemming from the imposed social distancing measures put the company at a VERY risky spot in terms of maintaining going concerns business.

Since the publication of that article, the AHT's share price has increased by 5% but underperformed the S&P 500 by 3%. You may think that this is actually a positive sign (i.e., the uptick of 5%) as the investors start to gradually see the light at the end of tunnel for AHT.

But if you look at this a bit deeper and contrast AHT's share price against a basket of other seriously affected names (retail and some other indebted lodging REITs) because of the COVID-19, you will see that AHT has massively underperformed that basket.

Source: Ycharts

All this is a long way of saying that highly leveraged lodging REITs are still deemed as overly risky bets - with questioned viability of their businesses.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) has popped up in my radar due to two reasons:

It is one of the most heavily indebted lodging REITs that obviously hurts the business extra hard in the light of COVID-19 and the potential post-virus era. The last four Seeking Alpha articles on HT have assigned a strong buy on the Company.

So, it was just obvious for me to dig deeper and check whether there are some hidden elements explaining why such a seemingly overleveraged REIT has earned such broad acceptance (i.e. bullishness) among the SA authors.

Source: Ycharts

From the chart above, it seems that the market is more or less treating HT the same as AHT, which currently trades as a pure penny stock and is one a verge of bankruptcy.

My approach here will be to assess the situation by looking at the underlying financial figures - revenues, opex, capex, dividends, etc. I will not dwell into how the HT's properties are world-class level placed in great locations and how the ownership of the management is high indicating favorable growth prospects.

In my opinion, this is not the time to luxuriate the boring value drivers (that almost every lodging REIT talks about in their investor presentations) what were relevant before the COVID-19 as the whole industry and especially leveraged players exhibit an elevated solvency risk. It is critical to understand whether the Company will manage to survive the crisis without inflicting a permanent damage on the shareholders' wealth before looking at what could theoretically boost the top-line.

Revenues

There are two major headwinds because of the COVID-19 and the extraordinary social distancing measures:

Completely destroyed occupancy rates. Reduced pricing.

This is a severe combination what a company could face. If both the volume and prices are headed against you, depressed margins and significantly lower bottom line become inevitable.

Let me provide some supporting arguments on the two points mentioned above.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association has recently published a short article on "COVID-19's impact on the hotel industry". These are some of the most interesting facts / statements:

Impact to the travel industry is expected to be 9x worse than 9/11.

2020 is projected to be the worst year ever for the hotel industry.

The forecasted occupancy rates for 2020 are worse than those in 1933.

As of April 29, about 8 out of 10 hotel rooms were unoccupied.

Just pause here a bit... and think of the magnitude of the implications from the COVID-19 for the overall hotel industry. For example, 9x worse than 9/11 when the hotel industry was totally humiliated (including many sudden bankruptcies). One thing that immediately comes to my mind is that a fortress balance sheet with as low debt as possible would be required to weather such storm successfully. Unfortunately, this is not the case for HT...

Turning back to the top-line: the occupancy rates have clearly turned south and consequently the pricing has dropped (just take a look on hotel homepages or any travel meta-search engine and you will instantly notice notable discounts).

What does this imply for the HT? The short answer is that nobody knows until the Q1, 2020 earnings figures are circulated. However, we can try and approximate the potential sales reduction. These are the assumptions on which I will base the estimation of the potential revenue figures:

20% occupancy rate - in line with the consensus forecasts for the whole industry.

15% discount on the average price per room (average daily rate) - in line with what the international players have communicated.

RevPar for January and February will be averaged from the Q1, 2019 figures, and for March a decrease of 83% (considering the decreased occupancy rates and input prices as per above) will be applied.

A scenario as in March will be extended for the remaining year.

Considering the assumptions above, the HT is expected to report around $95 million in revenues for the Q1, 2020. It might seem that this is quite an aggressive estimate, however, we must not forget that in January and February the economy was running at a full force.

Looking forward though, the numbers get pretty depressing. If we assume 20% occupancy rate and decreased average daily rate, the revenues for Q2 will land at ca. $16 million or $143 million for the whole year.

Expenses

To really get a solid grasp on the HT's ability to survive with so hammered top-line, we have to examine the following costs:

OpEx

In 2019 HT incurred $483 million in operating expenses, and $121 million in Q4, 2019. So, from the first glance we can notice that the pre-virus opex significantly exceeds the projected revenues.

However, HT has taken some rather drastic actions to reduce the opex accordingly. Here are the most important excerpts from the two HT's press releases regarding the consequences caused by the virus:

Mr. Jay H. Shah, Hersha's Chief Executive Officer:

Since our last business update just a few weeks ago, we took a holistic look at each hotel in the portfolio, their pressure-tested expense run rate, and near-term opportunities for revenue generation. Following our property-by-property analysis, we determined it was in the Company's best interest to shrink or suspend operations at most of our hotels. Through our unique relationship with our management companies, we are able to operate the remaining hotels efficiently with a skeleton staff, vastly reducing operating expenses while also capturing unique revenue opportunities in support of the emergency efforts of medical institutions and responding agencies in an otherwise low demand period...

Mr. Jay H. Shah, Hersha's Chief Executive Officer:

Our Board of Trustees will continue to review the Company's performance on a quarterly basis until an appropriate time for reinstatement is determined. We anticipate suspending our common and preferred dividend distributions for the balance of the year, generating additional cash liquidity of approximately $72.5 million for 2020 based on last year's distribution rates. While we are adapting our operations and implementing cost reduction strategies in response to the national crisis, the Company is prioritizing liquidity above all until the operating environment becomes more clear.

One thing is clear from this, HT has taken some serious cuts in its cost structure to reduce the cash burn as much as possible.

To determine the exact opex for the Q1 and the subsequent quarters we have to see the effects on the actual Q1 earnings release first. Nevertheless, we can try to outline some assumptions by basing them on the publicly communicated facts and the historical financial figures. To get the opex estimate, I will assume the following:

SG&A costs reduced by 25% (according to HT's press release)

19 out of 48 hotels have been closed, and the 29 which remain open are operating with 20% of the previously required staff. Hence, I will assume 20% of the pre-virus COGS that HT could incur now - taking into account other COGS items than just the staff expenses.

Depreciation and amortization expenses are excluded to achieve more relevant proxy of the underlying cash flows.

Real estate and personal property taxes and property insurance remain flat.

As a result of the estimates above, I get ca. $72 million of opex in Q1, 2020. For the Q2 and the whole 2020, the opex amount to $30 million and $192 million, respectively.

I might be obviously wrong by being too aggressive on some of the underlying assumptions there (although the opposite might also be the case), but the calculated opex is already exceeding the anticipated sales. And we have not even touched the capex, debt expense and preferreds.

CapEx

HT has communicated that it is suspending its planned capex program for the year. This way HT aims to save $10 - 15 million.

An excerpt from the SEC 10-k filing, 2019:

During the year ended December 31, 2019, we spent $48,936 on capital expenditures to renovate, improve or replace assets at our hotels.

In 2018, the capex was around $60 million. All in all, this indicates that in order to maintain a competitive advantage and sound portfolio, HT has to invest well over $10 - 15 million per year. So, the decision cutting the capex at such magnitude has the potential to create massive needs for renovations after some while. All of which will require tremendous amounts of cash.

For the Q1 it is unclear what the level of capex will be since it is possible that during the two months prior the emergence of COVID-19, HT had committed to notable capex projects.

In the Q4, 2019, HT spent about $15 million on capex. We can approximate the Q1 capex by taking two-thirds of the Q4 capex and assuming that there is no material capex made in March. By doing so we get $10 million.

Debt expense

In 2019, HT reported $52 million of interest expense.

Here is a relevant excerpt from the SEC 10-k filing, 2019:

Interest expense increased $3,714 from $48,491 for the year ended December 31, 2018 to $52,205 for year ended December 31, 2019. The balance of our borrowings, excluding discounts and deferred costs, have increased by $37,052 in total between December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019.

HT had just made its balance sheet more indebted before facing the COVID-19. In Q1, 2020 we could expect at least $13 million in interest expenses as HT just increased its credit facility by $100 million. It will be very interesting to see how much of it (the total of $250 million) HT had drawn.

Unfortunately, it must be noted that HT has a considerable chunk of the existing debt falling due in 1-3 years' time.

Source: SEC 10-k filing, 2019

It is really hard to imagine how HT manages to refinance $655 million of debt in the light of the following things:

Completely emptied cash reserves due to massive cash drains (i.e. costs exceeding the collected cash flows).

Fully used credit facilities to close the cash flow gaps.

Underinvested properties that require immediate capex.

Already breached debt covenants (albeit, currently waived).

Elevated interest expense due to the points above.

Finally, not even mentioning the probability of second wave of global pandemic in the autumn.

Finally, HT had already recognized the problem with its balance sheet and came up with four pillars to work its debt down. However, two of those are not attainable anymore - crushing the intended plan.

Source: HT Investor presentation

Preferred shares

While not existential to the Company, but certainly relevant for the HT's bulls - the preferred shares.

Again, one relevant excerpt from the HT's press release, see below.

Mr. Jay H. Shah, Hersha's Chief Executive Officer:

Furthermore, as a part of the Company's plan to preserve cash, the Company is revoking the previously declared dividends from March 5, 2020 on its common shares, 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares and 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares.

In 2019, HT paid $24 million for the preferred shares. Obviously, the HT has recognized the problem and suspended the dividends as well as the preferred payments.

For the bulls it must be though noted that HT would have to pay the skipped preferred payments (and the actual ones for the period in which it theoretically considered to continue paying) before any dividends reach the shareholders.

By now, it should be clear that if the dividend payments are resumed again, it would take a long, long time for that to materialize.

The Bottom Line

Putting all the previously discussed numbers together, my prediction is that HT will actually report Q1, 2020 as a cash neutral. Namely, the first two months of the Q1 should have created a reasonable cash cushion to offset the negative gap in March.

However, going forward, I expect that HT burns around $30 million on a quarterly basis until the virus finally gets contained and people start to travel again.

Keep in mind though that these are pure cash flow figures and not the delta of HT's book value. The damage on HT's book value will be way more severe due to continuing D&A and one-offs related to the COVID-19. This will just make the gearing even worse, and the subsequent borrowing capacity more limited.

Now, to determine whether HT is able to resist the massive cash flow gaps and survive without going belly up, and for how long, we have to look at two items here.

First, is obviously the cash on hand. As of year-end 2019, HT had $27 million of cash on hands. This is actually a positive sign, meaning that HT will probably not be forced to tap the credit facility (at least in a big way) to fill in the cash flow gaps in Q2, 2020.

Other, is the credit facility. Currently, HT has $250 million in credit facility. This seems a lot and provides at least one year of good safety for HT in case it has to operate this way.

So, all things considered, my view is that HT has pretty distant solvency risk despite debt ratio of 89% (debt to total asset) and debt to EBITDA of 12x.

Nevertheless, I am bearish on HT and strongly believe that there are far more attractive opportunities to be found in the lodging REIT sector.

One thing is to survive the crisis, but the question here is at what expense. Massive underinvesting, accrued preferred payments, higher interest costs due to drawn liquidity with the aim to keep the Company running, significant amount of debt falling due in the near-term and the profound uncertainty of the longevity of the recent demand shock... all these are some serious headwinds that have the potential to impair the future growth prospects resulting in lackluster results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.