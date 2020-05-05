The Good Times Won't Last Forever, But Terreno Realty Is Doing Everything Right

Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) is a high-performing industrial REIT. It has been able to realize what can only be described as phenomenal rent growth, and due to the positive fundamentals, it has been rewarded with a generous share price valuation. While I do not think that the fundamental outperformance of industrial REITs will continue indefinitely, TRNO’s management team is taking the right steps to ensure that the high valuation of the stock will lead to long-lasting benefits to the company's balance sheet. Due to the REIT's valuation, I am neutral on shares.

These Are (Very) Good Times

TRNO owns 220 industrial buildings located in six major U.S. markets:

(Source: 2019 Q4 Presentation)

Industrial properties are mission-critical due to being an important part of the supply chain - I am sure that most can understand this. But what many may not know is that industrial properties are very valuable due to a unique phenomenon. For starters, TRNO’s portfolio has the highest population density per square mile as compared to peers:

(Source: 2019 Q4 Presentation)

The high population density creates the strong and understandable tailwinds of perennially rising housing prices and ever-increasing housing supply. Increasing housing supply leads to declining industrial supply:

(Source: 2019 Q4 Presentation)

To give an indication of how this affects industrial properties, we can see below how decreasing inventory at San Francisco has led to incredible increases in rent since 1997:

(Source: 2019 Q4 Presentation)

Industrial properties are not as pretty as high-class real estate or housing properties. But they don’t have to be to benefit from strong neighborhood demographics. Industrial properties have significantly lower rent per square foot as compared to neighboring retail and housing properties, which leads to accelerated and persistent rent growth as compared to other sectors. You can say that it pays to own the ugly duckling in the neighborhood.

TRNO has seen incredible growth - in 2019, adjusted funds from operations (FFO minus maintenance capital expenditures) grew from $0.93 to $0.97 per share. However, don’t be deceived by what appears to be “only 4%” growth, as development projects take longer to hit the bottom line than the funding takes to hit the expense line. TRNO has grown AFFO from $0.57 per share in 2016 to $0.97 per share in 2019 - an astonishing 18% compounded growth rate, which is even more impressive when factoring in that TRNO has been paying out nearly 100% of AFFO out as dividends.

How has it been able to achieve such strong growth? TRNO achieved 6.7% SS NOI growth in 2019, or 9.2% on a cash basis (the latter is more correlated to AFFO). In addition to ongoing annual rent increases, the REIT was also able to generate 17.3% leasing spreads on new and renewal leases in 2019. To give an idea of just how aggressive rent increases can be, take a look at the following example. TRNO purchased a 30,000 sq. ft. building for $4.7 million at an initial 5.5% cap rate - after kicking out the existing tenant and signing a new lease with rent 78% higher, that cap rate increased to 9.4%. TRNO purchased another 13,000 sq. ft. building for $4 million at a 2.8% cap rate - after renewing the lease with rent 119% higher, that cap rate rose to 6.0%.

(Source: 2019 Q4 Presentation)

I don’t think there is any other real estate sector where you will find consistent 15-20% leasing spreads, let alone the ability to mark-to-market rents in the triple digits. Industrial real estate is experiencing what may very well be the best conditions it will ever see.

Good Times Won’t Last Forever

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is known for saying:

Your margin is my opportunity.

I caution readers from thinking that industrial REITs like TRNO can sustain the past phenomenal financial performance. TRNO’s 9.2% cash SS NOI growth in 2019 is not sustainable and invites competition, which, in the long term, will drive down the phenomenal results. There’s already evidence of this - consider that industrial REITs are having to acquire new properties at low cap rates. TRNO’s acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2019 were at cap rates below 5.5%:

(Source: 2019 Q4 Presentation)

Past financial results will end one day, but the stock price doesn’t seem to realize that yet. Even after a coronavirus-inspired correction, TRNO trades at 39 times trailing FFO and 55 times trailing AFFO. Based on $127 million in 2019 NOI, $492 million in debt, and 67.3 million shares outstanding, TRNO trades at an implied 3.1% cap rate. That is a nosebleed valuation which clearly is pricing in many years of sustained double-digit FFO growth, and perhaps a bit more. It isn’t the REIT’s fault that its stock trades so expensively, as they have no direct control over share price movements. It is, however, to TRNO’s credit that it is taking advantage of the arguably euphoric stock price valuations.

If you are an investor in a company, you want the management team to be strong capital allocators. Just as you want them to buy back stock when it is cheap, you also want them to sell their stock when it is expensive. TRNO passes this test with flying colors.

In 2019, TRNO acquired a net $225 million in assets. For the year, it raised $278.1 million through equity offerings and only $32 million from debt offerings. In fact, this has been an ongoing trend - TRNO has been a responsible capital allocator and has raised over $800 million in stock over the past 4 years, leading the debt-to-EBITDA to decline by a whopping 33%:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from annual supplementals)

I can’t emphasize enough how impressive that is. I don’t think I have ever seen debt-to-EBITDA decline at such a rapid rate, while being accompanied by rapid boosts to the bottom line.

It takes humility to admit that your stock is a cheap source of capital. Peer Prologis (PLD) has taken the opposite road by intentionally avoiding issuing equity - it seems to think that the past performance can last forever, and thus, that its valuation is justified. As a result, PLD’s debt-to-EBITDA has barely moved over the same time period (declining from 4.7 times to 4.0 times). TRNO appears to have continued on the right path, recently announcing that it had acquired $29.7 million in properties and issued $22.8 million of stock in the first quarter of 2020. Investors in TRNO should hope management to continue driving down leverage even further - for example, I would be disappointed if management were to suddenly declare 4.0 times debt-to-EBITDA as their long-term range and therefore embark on a “leverage-neutral” acquisition strategy. While such a strategy would not be so disastrous, it would not be the most optimal, because a bloated stock price is arguably less sustainable than the current low-interest rate environment. You can always lever up your balance sheet later, but you can’t always issue stock at 39 times FFO.

Conclusion

What do I think of the stock? Trading at a 1.97% yield, the stock isn’t cheap. I don’t short stocks based on valuation, and TRNO arguably makes a dangerous short due to it being able to create shareholder value at will by issuing stock to acquire new properties. I don’t think that shares are priced for the reality that past rent growth must revert to the mean, and thus, I would not invest in the stock barring a dramatic selloff (and I mean dramatic!). TRNO is a great name to add to your watchlist, as the only thing missing to make it a great stock pick appears to be valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.