Targeting The Deepest Point Of Contraction

The rate of economic growth and inflaton both continue to decline, so the focus is on a turning point in the rate of change.

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Consumer Confidence

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index crated in April, as expected, from 118.8 to 86.9. The most interesting aspect of this report, as we saw in the University of Michigan survey, is that the Expectations Index remained strong and even increased from 86.8 in March to 93.8 in April. Normally the present situation and expectations move together, but this suggests that most consumers think the crisis will pass quickly.

Construction Spending

In what will likely be the last bit of positive news we see on the construction front, spending increased 0.9% in March led by residential building, which rose 2.3%. Non-residential spending declined 0.1%. I am particularly concerned about state and local spending on infrastructure, given the disaster in budgets this coming year without federal aid.

PMI and ISM Manufacturing Indices

Markit’s Manufacturing PMI saw the sharpest contraction in output on record due to measures taken to control the spread of Covid-19. The Index fell from 48.5 in March to 36.9 in April. New orders collapsed as factories closed across the country. With pessimism about the year ahead running high, employment is a falling a rate not seen since 2009. I will be watching the Markit surveys closely in the month ahead for any indication that activity is starting to improve, as these were the first surveys to hint at economic weakness.

The ISM Manufacturing Index fell to 41.5, which was the lowest number since April 2009, but it beat expectations for the same reason it did last month—supplier deliveries. That would normally be a sign of strength, but this time it is a function of disruption in the supply chain, which is not good news. As a result, inventories are building and end demand is weakening. New orders, production, employment and backlogs have all collapsed.

Unemployment Claims

Initial claims are starting to decline, but last week we still saw another 3.8 million file, bringing the total to more than 30 million unemployed. Continuing claims rose to 17.9 million, which is a record. The continuing claims number will keep rising for the next several weeks. I think the week it hits its peak and starts to decline will be an important turning point for the economy. It could mark the deepest point of contraction, which I think will have stock market implications.

Personal Income and Spending

Personal income declined 2.0% in March, which was largely due to a 3.1% slide in wages and salaries. Personal spending fell a record 7.5%, which was led by a 9.5% decline in spending on services. It will be much worse next month. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, fell 0.3%, while the core rate (exclude food and energy) declined 0.1%. The core rate is now up 1.7% over the past year. The collapse in spending was the most important factor in the 4.8% contraction in economic activity in the first quarter.

Q1 GDP

The rate of growth fell at an annual pace of 4.8% in the first quarter. The number looks a lot worse when we exclude inventories, the trade balance and defense spending, falling to 6.2%. The largest factor in the decline was weaker household spending on services, which subtracted 5.6% from growth. If we dig a little deeper, the largest source of the decline in service spending was on healthcare, which subtracted 2.3%. That compares to the drop in spending on food, accommodations and recreational services, which subtracted 2.6%. The only contributor to growth was government spending, which added a measly 0.13%. Expectations are for a record contraction of 20-30% in the second quarter.

Conclusion

There has been lots of debate about what kind of recession has taken hold of the US economy. Will it be shaped like a V, U or W. There are many factors involved, pulling in both directions. The stimulus is unprecedented, but it can’t stimulate until the self-imposed shutdowns are lifted. It is a delicate balancing act between protecting the health of the public and providing economic well being for the working class.

Just because businesses reopen does not mean consumers will return to previous spending patterns. Recent surveys have shown that a majority of consumers will wait 30 days or more after shelter-in-place orders are lifted before resuming normal activities. They indicate that wait could be as long as 90 days before they board an airplane. This is understandable, considering that it could take two to three weeks before we know whether reopening will lead to another surge in infections. States like Texas, Florida and South Carolina should provide us with the earliest indications.

Once we do reopen successfully, which will eventually happen, I will be looking for signs that the deepest point of economic contraction is behind us. If history repeats, the stock market could bottom shortly thereafter, even as the economy continues to contract. The Great Recession had its deepest point of contraction in the fourth-quarter of 2008 at -8.4%, while the S&P 500 bottomed just two months later on March 9, 2009. Yet during the first quarter of 2009, the BEA’s advance estimate for GDP showed a contraction of 6.4%, which was eventually revised to -4.4%. The market bottomed coincident with the inflation point in the rate of change for growth.

My economic outlook aligns closely with that of The Conference Board, as I believe we will see an infection point in the rate of growth between the second and third quarters of this year, provided we don’t see a second wave in the fall that leads to another round of shutdowns.

Some of the leading indicators I will be watching closely in the weeks and months ahead include a decline in continuing claims, and uptick in federal tax receipts for withheld income and payroll taxes and any indications from Markit’s Services and Manufacturing surveys that economic activity is on the upswing.

Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities. The Portfolio Architect was defensively positioned at the beginning of this year in anticipation of the bear market that followed, but were you? If not, consider a two-week free trial to see how it may help you be better positioned for the next major turning point in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.