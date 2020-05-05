Exxon Mobil: Time To Put The Brakes On

XOM is a stock that will survive this bearish cycle and should be invested for the long term. However, due to extreme volatility in the oil industry, I recommend trading short term.

Combining oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 4,046K Boep/d this first quarter, up 1.6% year over year and up slightly sequentially.

Revenues came at $56.16 billion, down 11.7% compared to the first quarter last year and down 16.4% sequentially. Earnings were a loss of $610 million. First loss in 32 years.

Investment Thesis

The US-based Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) announced better-than-expected results for first-quarter 2020. It was due to an increase in production volumes from the Permian basin and the new Guyana oil resources. Those positive developments were partly offset by lower industry refining margins and lower commodity prices.

The company announced that the dividend payout will not be cut (at least for now) and will stay at $0.87 per share or an 8.11% yield as you can see below in the chart that compares a few of the company's peers that I have been following for years in Seeking Alpha. Please read my list of articles published here.

The investment thesis is simple. Exxon Mobil is a company that will survive this bearish cycle and should be invested for the long term. However, due to extreme volatility in the oil industry, I recommend trading short term the stock regularly.

The company's upstream production is active worldwide (see chart below) with an output of 4,046K Boep/d in the first quarter of 2019. Below is the company's production per region between liquids and natural gas in the 1Q'20.

Exxon Mobil is an "integrated oil," which means that the company has an important upstream segment but is also involved in downstream and chemicals. I will talk about that later in my article.

The oil supermajor is a solid player in the oil and gas industry and is widely owned, mainly by US investors, for its long-term appeal and good dividend. However, XOM has consistently underperformed the market and dropped to a 10-year low a few weeks ago. Exxon Mobil remains the perfect proxy for oil and natural gas. The natural gas portion of the production represents 38.7% in the first quarter of 2019.

Oil and gas prices have been crashing in March and the stock took a turn for the worse.

Stephen Littleton - Vice President, Investor Relations and Secretary - said in the conference call:

"I'll now highlight developments since the fourth quarter on the next slide. In the Upstream, liquids realizations fell significantly through the quarter, approximately 55%, as impacts from the coronavirus rippled through the global economy significantly reducing demand."

Exxon Mobil - 1Q '20 Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Exxon Mobil 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 71.90 63.63 69.09 63.42 67.17 56.16 Net Income in $ Billion 6.00 2.35 3.13 3.17 5.69 -0.61 EBITDA $ Billion 13.36 9.04 9.48 9.83 11.54 5.77 Estimated by Fun Trading EPS diluted in $/share 1.41 0.55 0.73 0.75 1.33 -0.14 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 8.61 8.34 5.95 9.08 6.35 6.27 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 6.09 5.20 6.17 6.29 6.70 6.48 Estimated by Fun Trading Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 2.51 3.14 -0.23 2.79 -0.35 -0.21 Estimated by Fun Trading Total Cash $ Billion 3.0 4.6 4.2 5.35 3.09 11.4 Total Debt in $ Billion 37.8 40.8 45.2 47.1 46.9 59.6 Dividend per share in $ 0.82 0.87 0.87 0.87 0.87 0.87 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 Oil Production 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 4,010 3,981 3,909 3,899 4,018 4,046 US Production in K Boep/d 1,013 1,052 1,129 1,135 1,117 1,170 Permian Production in K Boep/d 190 226 274 293 294 352 US Quarterly average Brent Eq. ($/b) 54.50 53.30 57.95 54.51 55.61 42.82 US Quarterly average NG ($/Kcf) 3.64 2.93 2.22 2.03 2.16 1.69

Sources: Company filing and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other Income

Revenues and other income came at $56.16 billion, down 11.7% compared to the first quarter last year and down 16.4% sequentially. Earnings were a loss of $610 million in the quarter, or $0.14 per share. It was the first quarterly loss in 32 years.

However, on the bright side, adjusted earnings were a gain of $2.3 billion, or $0.53 per share, which were quite impressive compared to Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) that I covered recently.

The issue is that because the company is protecting the dividend, it has to find a way to reduce expenses somehow, and what goes first is CapEx, which is the lifeblood of the business. Second is increasing debt, which is not a good omen for the long term. Thus, Exxon Mobil indicated again that there would be a significant reduction in 2020 capital spending and tapped the debt market this quarter.

Early April, CEO Darren Woods announced a 30% cut in 2020 capital spending, to $23 billion, and a further 15% cut in 2020 operating expenses.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. I have estimated capital expenditure of around $6.48 billion in 1Q '20.

FCF yearly ("TTM") is estimated at $2.01 billion (not including divestitures). The first quarter was an estimated loss of $210 million (estimated by Fun Trading).

The dividend is now $3.48 per share annually or a yield of 5.6%. Based on 4.27 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of ~$14.86 billion per year, which is much higher than the free cash flow ("TTM"). Even with a reduction in CapEx, there is no way Exxon Mobil can pay a dividend of about 8%, in my opinion. I do not see this situation turning better anytime soon, and it will have repercussions for many quarters before oil prices will be able to stabilize at a decent level.

Also, Exxon has invested heavily in projects like Guyana and the US shale. The issue is that cash flow is not generated immediately, especially when it is about an offshore project like Guyana. For US shale, to maintain production, you must continuously drill, and it requires a lot of sustaining CapEx.

Paying almost $15 billion a year in dividends may not be the best move to protect the long-term shareholders. However, here is the plan.

Will it be enough, or is the company just "chasing unicorns"?

3 - Oil production in K Boep/d and different earnings details

A - Upstream segment

Combining oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 4,046K Boep/d this first quarter, up 1.6% year over year and up slightly sequentially (please see graph history above). Liquids represented 2,480K Bop/d or 61.3% of the total production.

If we break down the company's production in the US and especially in the prolific Permian Basin for the last three quarters, we can see it is a sharp increase this quarter of above 19%.

Total US production represented 28.9% of the total output in 1Q '20. The Permian production was 352K Boep/d, which is nearly the same as the preceding quarter (see chart below):

Source: XOM Presentation

Production in the Permian Basin continues to increase towards 1M Boep/d by 2024. Production is 352K Boep/d for 1Q '20, up quite a lot sequentially.

"Permian production in the quarter was more than 350,000 oil equivalent barrels per day an increase of 56% versus the prior year or 126,000 oil equivalent barrels per day." (Conference call)

However, the chemicals and the downstream businesses didn't perform well in Q1 '20.

B - For the downstream segment, earnings were down significantly from 4Q '19 to a loss of $611 million. Please look at the presentation above.

C - For the chemical part, earnings decreased sequentially to $144 million from a loss of $355 million in 4Q '19.

4 - Net Debt is $48.2 billion in 1Q '20

In the presentation, we can see that the company increased cash and got $15 billion of additional liquidity through revolving credit facilities.

Exxon Mobil's net debt is now $43.8 billion with a Debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5X.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Exxon Mobil, as well as Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), have been hard-hit by this oil crash and, in general, the whole oil industry. Both Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp., the two US oil supermajors, are more exposed to the US shale, and it is a critical weakness.

The two US producers have indicated that they plan for combined global shut-ins of 800K barrels per day due to plunging crude prices and dwindling fuel demand. The first response is significant cuts in investments in the prolific Permian Basin. Chevron has produced 586K Boep/d in the Permian Basin, as you can see in the graph below, which represents 55.1% of the company's total US output, which is 1,064K Boep/d.

Exxon Mobil produced a little less, with 352K Boep/d in the Permian Basin, or 30.1% of the US output or 1,170K Boep/d.

It is a time that requires cutting investments and seeking ways to conserve cash. In my opinion, both companies should not keep the dividend at the present level and should reduce the dividend by half. While I appreciate the dividend payment, it worries me a little to see such a deadweight forcing a deeper cut in CapEx.

Most of the oil supermajors are well below breakeven point right now and are bleeding money as we have seen above — no more free cash flow at oil prices well below $30 a barrel.

Technical Analysis

XOM is forming now an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at about $48.50 and line support at approximately $42.75. The basic strategy here is to take some profit off at resistance or higher and accumulate again if XOM crosses the support with a decisive breakout. The next intermediate support is at $35, and finally, the long-term support (double bottom) is about $31.

Oil prices are now a crucial element here. If oil prices continue to be weak and below $30, then it is likely that XOM, CVX, and BP (NYSE:BP) will be forced to cut dividends before the second quarter of 2020. In this case, I believe XOM will probably retest its lows at around $31.

However, if oil prices get some unexpected boost, XOM may retest the $55 area. I do not see that as very likely.

