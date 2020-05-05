An Update On The KCBT-CBOT Wheat Spread And What It Is Telling Us About The Price Of The Grain

There has been little reason to hedge since 2012, but past performance is not indicative of the future- WEAT is the ETF product that follows CBOT futures.

The last time I wrote about the KCBT versus the CBOT wheat spread on Seeking Alpha was back on January 29. At that time, the spread was at a 69.25 cents premium for CBOT soft red winter wheat over the price of KCBT hard red winter wheat futures.

As the chart shows, the nearby March spread at the time was an 85.75 cents premium for CBOT wheat, which is historical deviance in the spread. Over time, the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread can provide valuable clues when it comes to the overall price direction of the grain.

Since then, the spread has narrowed and moved towards the historical average. The Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) replicates the price action in three CBOT wheat futures contracts as it moves higher and lower with the price of the world’s most ubiquitous grain. During the week of January 28, 2020, nearby CBOT wheat futures traded in a range from $5.1075 to $5.2650 per bushel.

Wheat is the commodity that feeds the world

Most market participants would guess that crude oil is the world’s most political commodity. Since over half the world’s reserves of the energy commodity are in the Middle East, the most turbulent political region, and crude oil powers the world, it is a logical choice. However, throughout history, wheat is the agricultural product that feeds the world as it is the primary ingredient in bread, and essential for nutrition.

When people go hungry, civil insurrection follows. The latest example came in 2010 after the price of wheat rose to its all-time high in 2008 as nearby CBOT futures hit $13.3450 per bushel on the back of global drought conditions. Bread riots in Tunisia and Egypt started the Arab Spring that toppled governments across North Africa and the Middle East. Since available food supplies is a primary responsibility of government leaders, wheat can be the most political commodity in the world. Providing nutrition is essential when it comes to holding onto political power.

Wheat prices have been trending higher for a year, but have declined since late March

The price of CBOT wheat, which is a benchmark pricing mechanism and the most liquid futures market for wheat produced all over the world, has made higher lows and higher highs since reaching a bottom in April 2019 at $4.1625 per bushel on the nearby futures contract.

As the weekly chart shows, the latest peak came in January 2020 at $5.925 per bushel, which was just 0.50 cents lower than the 2018 high of $5.93. At the $5.21 level at the end of last week, the price had declined from a lower high of $5.87 in late March. The global pandemic caused a deflationary spiral that has gripped many commodity prices, and the wheat futures market has been no exception. At the same time, in the latest USDA April WASDE report, the agency told the world that “projected global ending stocks are raised to 5.6 million tons to a record high 292.8 million.” (Source: WASDE)

Even though supplies are at a record high, the global population of over 7.64 billion, according to the US Census Bureau, continues to rise by around twenty million each quarter. Each year is a new adventure in agricultural production. An ever-expanding population requires record levels of wheat each year to feed people around the globe.

The KCBT-CBOT spread is a barometer for the price of the grain

The long-term average of the price relationship between KCBT hard red winter wheat and CBOT soft red winter wheat is around a 20-30 cents premium for the KCBT wheat. KCBT is a smaller market with less liquidity than the CBOT wheat as volume and open interest in the hard winter wheat is lower than in the soft wheat.

Over the long-term, the premium for KCBT wheat tends to rise with the price of the grain because of consumer behavior in the United States. When the price of CBOT futures was over $10 per bushel in 2008 and north of $9 in 2012, the premium for the KCBT wheat rose to over $1 per bushel.

Bread consumers in the US price based on KCBT futures

The leading wheat consumers in the US that manufacture bread and bread products price their requirements from the price of the KCBT wheat. An increase in hedging activity pushes the premium for KCBT futures higher relative to CBOT wheat prices. As the demand for hedging declines, the spread tends to go the other way. Over the past years, CBOT wheat has traded at a premium because there has been no reason for US consumers to hedge their needs.

The monthly chart shows the price of wheat has not traded above the $6 per bushel level since 2015.

There has been little reason to hedge since 2012, but past performance is not indicative of the future- WEAT is the ETF product that follows CBOT futures

After the downtrend that lasted from 2012 through 2016, the price of the grain has settled into a trading range below $6 with no spikes to the upside. Therefore, wheat consumers that price based on the KCBT futures contract have purchased their requirements on a hand-to-mouth basis rather than hedging via the futures market. Over the past years, the stable wheat price allowed consumers the ability to source and price wheat at attractive and competitive prices.

Meanwhile, even the whiff of drought or rising wheat prices could cause consumers to flock back to the futures arena if concerns over price or availabilities begin to increase. At that time, we would likely see a premium for KCBT over CBOT wheat develop. The latest level of the spread shows that the trend is moving towards the historical norm as KCBT prices have been gently rising compared to the CBOT price.

The chart shows that as of Friday, May 1, the spread for July futures stood at a 33.50 cents premium for CBOT wheat, which was 35.75 cents lower than in late January when it comes to the July spread, and over 50 cents lower when it comes to the nearby contract. On May 4, the spread in July was at the 33.25 cents level with a premium for CBOT wheat.

I view the trend in the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread over the past months as a bullish signal for wheat. At the same time, the trend in the outright price of CBOT futures since April 2019 supports the continuation of a higher wheat price. The low of $4.9175 per bushel from mid-March at the height of the deflationary spiral caused by Coronavirus is likely to stand as a bottom for the wheat market. A higher low is likely to be on the horizon for the grain. Last week, nearby futures traded to a low of $5.11. The year-long price trend and action in the hard versus soft wheat spreads justifies a scale-down buying approach to the agricultural commodity.

The most direct and liquid route for a risk position in wheat is via the futures and futures options on the CBOT. The Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) provides an alternative for those looking for long-side exposure to the wheat market without venturing into the futures arena. The most recent fund summary and top holdings of WEAT include:

WEAT has net assets of $49.06 million, trades an average of 141,074 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio. Since WEAT holds three futures contracts, it lowers the roll risk each month. However, since the most price action typically occurs in the nearby futures month, products like WEAT that hold a diversified portfolio of contracts tend to underperform on the upside and outperform on the downside because of the volatility of the forward curve in agricultural markets. At the same time, since inventories of wheat are at record levels, the market contango or forward premium tends to eat away at the value of the product over time, as rolling from one futures contract to another involves a cost.

Timing is everything when it comes to trading and investing. We are now at the time of the year, where uncertainty over the weather conditions around the world in wheat-growing regions tends to peak. A drought could light a bullish fuse under the wheat market. The one certainty in the wheat market in 2020 is that more people in the world will require more food.

The price trend for the past year and price action in the KCBT-CBOT spread since January are telling us that risk-reward in the wheat futures market favors the upside at the beginning of May.

