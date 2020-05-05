Fortive's Transformation Story Supporting Valuation

Fortive has held up relatively well through this industrial downturn, with investors continuing to bid up Fortive's shift to a higher-margin, more software-driven, and more recurring revenue-based model.

I wasn't excited about Fortive's (FTV) valuation and prospective returns back in December, but the Street continues to give the company credit for the transformative M&A and business evolution it has underway, including a Roper-like (ROP) pivot toward higher-margin, less-cyclical, industrial software, and SaaS operations. In the meantime, while the Vontier (VNT) IPO has been postponed, Fortive has a relatively solid mix of businesses for the coming downturn/recovery cycle.

Valuation is still problematic for me, but the shares do at least, finally, offer a pretty decent long-term total prospective return. Given the Street's love of businesses that fit the profile of what Fortive is trying to become, the post-split valuation should improve, though I wouldn't sleep on the potential of Vontier once it's independent and able to reinvest in its own operations.

Another Good Report Before The Fall

Fortive's results were in many ways typical of what the sector has seen this quarter - a better-than-expected organic revenue decline (of around 4%), better gross margins, and a noticeable beat the segment line, as well as warnings of a sharp drop in the June quarter and a pulling of guidance given the significantly elevated forecasting uncertainty. All in all then, a good quarter from a good company but not so much a standout performance.

As mentioned, revenue declined about 4% in organic terms, split between a sharper 7% downturn in the Professional Instrumentation business and nearly 2% growth in Industrial Tech. Within PI, Fluke and Tektronix remained quite weak, with a high single-digit and mid-teens decline, respectively. ASP, too, was weaker (down low single-digits), while Gordian, Intelex, and iNet all grew nicely. On the IT side, GVR (retail fueling) saw good mid-single-digit growth that was driven by exceptionally strong results in North America (up more than 20%), while Telematics was once again weak and Franchise Distribution declined at a low single-digit rate.

Gross margin held up better than expected, up 20bp by Fortive's preferred non-GAAP accounting and up about 10bp by mine. Adjusted operating income rose about 2%, while Fortive's preferred adjusted EBITA metric saw 12% growth and 80bp of margin expansion. Either way, this was a high single-digit to low double-digit beat and a source of roughly $0.06/share of earnings upside.

By segment, PI saw 12% growth and 20bp of margin contraction by Fortive's preferred accounting, while IT earnings rose 10% with almost two points of margin improvement. The main difference here is how Fortive treats acquisition-related amortization expenses; as an acquisitive company, Fortive prefers to exclude those costs. I'm not saying that's wrong, but I think it's worth examining both sets of numbers (without those adjustments, PI earnings declined 4% with almost 300bp of margin compression, while IT grew 12% with two points of margin improvement).

Bracing For The Fall

Management guided to a range of 20% to 25% for the June quarter revenue decline; an estimate that seems both reasonable and pretty consistent with what most other comparables are looking for. Fortive management also provided a detailed breakout of how they see their exposures to COVID-19 on a business basis, and how they expect the units to recover.

In terms of the lower-risk exposures, I pretty much agree that businesses like Accruent SaaS, Fluke Digital, and Invetech will hold up well by virtue of their end-market exposures and/or highly recurring revenue models. I don't agree so much with Gordian, as I see much more risk to a significant and prolonged decline in non-residential construction. This isn't a Fortive-specific call, and I think growing penetration of a market (construction) that is under-penetrated by software should mitigate the pressure, but I don't think Gordian will have easy sledding from here.

As far as businesses likely to see an impact from COVID-19 but rebound sharply, I again largely agree with Fortive, as I think ASP will benefit from a rebound in elective procedures, GVR will benefit from ongoing reinvestment in equipment in developed markets and expansion in developing markets. Telematics is the one area I have concerns about, as I think the recovery here will likely be more protracted (2021/2022).

Turning to businesses that Fortive believes will have slower paths to recovery, I think management may be underestimating the prospects of a faster recovery at Matco and Fluke's core industrial business, though I agree Tektronix's and ISC's instrument business, Accruent's professional services, and other businesses like Hennessy could need more time.

Taking more of a macro approach, I'm concerned about any businesses with non-resi, aerospace, and oil/gas exposure. Fortive, certainly, has some of the first, but not much of the other two. What's more, Fortive is leveraged to businesses like retail fueling, auto, general industrial, and medical that should see stronger early recoveries. Note, for purposes of this discussion, I'm assuming the Vontier IPO remains delayed/suspended.

In order to manage the particular pressures that come with such a steep near-term decline in revenue (the COVID-19 recession will see in one or two quarters what normally happens over 12-18 months), Fortive is turning to cost reductions. Management is targeting $300M of temporary cost-outs, though I wouldn't underestimate the potential for some of these cuts to be durable. Management has also secured amended debt covenants to provide flexibility on issues like leverage ratios during the downturn.

The Outlook

As I expect Fortive to continue generating healthy free cash flow, I'm not worried about the liquidity situation. I'm also not that concerned about the Vontier IPO - it'll get done when the market is willing and able to offer a decent valuation, and Fortive has the luxury of not needing to rush the transaction.

Relative to many industrials, I expect a shallow decline at Fortive (less than 10% in 2020) and a less dramatic recovery. Long term, I think core organic growth around 5% is still a reasonable assumption and expectation, and I likewise think it is reasonable to expect management's growing focus on higher-margin software and recurring-revenue businesses to boost FCF margins into the 20%s over the next five years and support a long-term FCF growth rate in the high single-digits.

The Bottom Line

Short-term approaches like margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA aren't as useful now, but discounted cash flow does suggest to me that Fortive is finally moderately undervalued again. If you believe that the elevated multiples that more software-focused companies (again, like Roper) enjoyed before this downturn are the new normal, Fortive could be more than just "moderately" undervalued, and the separation from Vontier will likely catalyze a re-rating. Although the risk-adjusted return isn't spectacular now, companies like Fortive don't usually get very cheap, and this is a name worth considering given what I believe is less risk to the COVID-19 recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.