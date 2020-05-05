Silver Weekly: Re-Opening The U.S. Economy May Give SIVR A Boost

We forecast a max upside of $18 per share for SIVR in the second quarter.

Silver’s relatively much cheaper price compared to gold and its cleaner positioning induce us to argue that silver is well poised to outperform gold in the months ahead.

Because the market is likely to shift its focus from the economic shutdown to the re-opening of economies, investor sentiment toward silver should improve.

Although silver has haven characteristics, it has significantly underperformed gold since the start of the year, reflecting silver’s large exposure to the industrial sector.

SIVR has traded sideways with a bearish bias since mid-April, reflecting reduced buying interest for traditional haven assets like gold and silver.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Interestingly, even though silver prices are the most sensitive to the changes in gold prices, the correlation of silver and base metals has steadily increased since the start of the year, which explains the underperformance of silver over gold so far this year.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

We believe that silver will outperform gold in the near term despite the recessionary environment because silver has become probably excessively too cheap compared to the gold price and that its positioning is much cleaner.

We forecast a max upside of $18 per share for SIVR in the second quarter.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut by the equivalent of 467 tons their net long position in COMEX silver in the week to April 28, according to the CFTC. This was the 9th decline in the net spec length over the past 9 weeks. The COMEX silver spot price gained 2.0% over the same period, suggesting the presence of offsetting buying forces in the OTC market

In contrast with gold, silver's positioning is much cleaner. The net spec length is just at 18% of open interest, significantly below its historical high of 57% of open interest. This suggests that there is plenty of room for speculative buying once speculative sentiment turns more positively toward silver.

Implications for SIVR: Given the ample room for speculative buying for COMEX silver, we think that silver is well poised to outperform gold once sentiment shifts positively. This is ultimately positive for SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated only marginally their silver holdings in the week to May 1. This was the first week of net outflows in 7 weeks.

The COMEX silver spot price registered a loss of 1.8% over the same period, suggesting no buying on the dips, in contrast with gold for which ETF investors took advantage of the price weakness to reinforce long positions.

Although ETF demand for silver has been solid so far this year, it has been relatively weaker than that for gold, highlighting the relatively weaker investor sentiment toward silver.

Given the recessionary environment, it is fair that investors prefer gold over silver considering that 1) gold has more reliable safe-haven characteristics, 2) gold is more liquid, and 3) gold has no meaningful exposure to the industry sector.

We think that the current dynamics could shift in favor of silver because economies transition to re-open their economies, which could result in a rebound in industrial activity. As a result, ETF investors could be induced to boost their silver buying on expectations for stronger industrial demand for the precious metal.

Implications for SIVR: Because silver ETF investor demand could grow at a stronger pace in the second half of the year, we think that the COMEX silver spot price could outperform the COMEX gold price. This would be positive for SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

Despite the recent consolidation in SIVR since mid-April, we continue to expect a great upside for the rest of the second quarter. Because we think that the market will shift its focus from the economic shutdown to the re-opening of economies, investors may turn more positively on their outlook for silver, which is highly exposed to the industrial sector.

Its relatively much cheaper price compared to gold and its cleaner positioning induce us to believe that silver is well poised to start outperforming gold in the months ahead.

We see a max upside of $18 per share for SIVR in the second quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.