PHK: High Yield, Low Returns

While the Federal Reserve is providing immense quantitative easing, few of PHK's holdings have high enough credit quality to be benefactors.

From what I've seen, the primary objective of most individual investors today is income generation. Investments that promise growth of principal tend to see fewer flows than those with high dividend yields. This is tied to the rise in popularity of REITs, Business-Development-Companies, and high-yield bonds. Often, these are investments that deliver negative returns in principal but with high dividend income returns.

Recessionary times are double-edged swords for high-yield investors. On one hand, yields are much higher today than usual as default risk is increased. This means investors can see much greater dividend returns and principal returns as credit ratings return to normal. However, if credit risk fails to decrease, many companies will default resulting in irreversible losses to investors.

One closed-end-fund that has seen a spike in interest is PIMCO's High Income Fund which trades under the ticker (PHK). The CEF invests in a range of high-yield corporate bonds with leverage of 1.34X in order to increase dividends to shareholders. As such, the CEF currently has an attractive 15% dividend yield but with very high risk due to the stacking of leverage.

A Look at PHK's History

It goes without saying that PHK is a high-risk investment. Since it is levered, an increase in U.S. credit risk has an exaggerated impact on its net-asset-value and it takes a smaller increase in default rates to pull the fund into turmoil. This was seen in 2008 when PHK fell 75% from $16 all the way to $4 during the financial crisis:

Data by YCharts

The fund has already lost 30% of its principal value during this crisis and, given the Federal Reserve is unlikely to bail out most of its holdings, could decline much further.

Additionally, we can see that the fund has consistently declined in value over a long period of time. As of January 31st, the weighted average yield of its holdings was around 6.5% (note, to calculate this I excluded the few holdings with no published rate). This was before the spike in credit rates. Around then B-grade U.S. corporate bonds had an average effective yield of 5-5.5%, so the credit rating of most of PHK's holdings is likely around the B to CCC level.

Over a ten-year timeframe debt with such credit ratings has an extremely high default rate of 20-50% with defaults heavily concentrated during recessions. With the significant crash PHK is discounting this risk, but perhaps not be enough to make for net positive returns.

Unfortunately, PHK has never truly delivered decent returns over the past decade. This is shown in its total return performance (which includes dividends) compared to that of the junk bond fund (JNK) and preferred equity fund (PFF):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, PHK has had both lower returns than those two funds with higher volatility along the way. Usually, higher volatility is expected to result in higher returns, but this has not been true for PHK. With a recession essentially guaranteed, it seems unlikely this volatility will subside.

A Closer Look at PHK's Holdings

The major factor that will determine PHK's performance is its credit risk which is very high. The secondary factor is its allocation to certain sectors of the economy. If it is allocated toward "essential" sectors, defaults may be lower than anticipated.

Looking at its last published table of holdings, we can see that it has high exposure to industrials and banking. It also has some exposure to overseas investments and companies that are near or in bankruptcy. Here is a table with exposure and top holding by category:

Asset Exposure (% of Equity) Top Holding Industrials (Corp. Bonds) 24% Russian Railways via RZD Capital PLC Banking & Finance (Corp. Bonds) 21% Hampton Roads PPV LLC U.S. Government Agencies 19% Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae Loan Participations And Assignments 13% Envision Healthcare Corp. (Considering Bankruptcy) Asset-Backed Securities 12% Sherwood Funding CDO Ltd. Preferred Securities 11% Sequa Corp. (12.000% PIK) Utilities (Corp. Bonds) 9% Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (In bankruptcy) Municipal Bonds & Notes 8% Chicago Illinois GO Bonds Sovereign Issues 4% Argentina Government Bonds Repurchase Agreements 3% Real Estate Investment Trusts 3% VICI Properties, Inc. Common Stocks & Warrants 3% Caesars Entertainment Corp. Convertible Bonds & Notes 1% Dish Network

(PIMCO)

If you're familiar with some of the companies and government entities listed, you'd know these are very risky holdings. Argentina is not known for repaying its debt and others like PG&E (PCG) have missed interest payments. The fund even owns Venezuela's government international bonds. Albeit, only 1.4 bps of its equity remained in these bonds after their complete (and ongoing) collapse, but this is still alarming.

The Bottom Line

Without a doubt, we are in poor economic times. The question remains as to how long it will last and what further actions the government will take to try to stimulate the economy and financial assets. It is important to point out that most of the holdings in PHK will not gain from the Federal Reserve's junk bond purchasing program which is limited to "fallen angels" which were previous investment-grade. Further, all foreign investments in PHK are unprotected.

The fund does have agency-backed assets that will likely gain from QE, but these lower-risk investments represent a minority of holdings. In general, investors should not expect PHK to be a benefactor of QE and many of its holdings are likely to soon enter into default. While it is unclear how many will, I expect a higher default rate than the fund's dividend yield.

Given the immense buildup of corporate debt over the past decade, it is also unclear if there will be a recovery of the junk-bond market after the crisis is over (as there was in 2010-2012). In other words, even if you're looking to buy the bottom, PHK may not deliver strong performance.

Overall, I believe PHK is best avoided. It has not only high risk and poor historical performance but also trades at an 8% premium to NAV. I do not have a price target for the fund, but believe it will deliver negative total returns this year from its current price.

