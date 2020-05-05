iRobot: Dominant Presence In Consumer Robotics

While iRobot's Terra lawnmower is being delayed, the company is still doing a good job of expanding its portfolio.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) recently reported somewhat weak Q1 earnings results. The company's quarterly revenue of $192.5 million decreased 19% Y/Y, which was largely a result of the company's inability to fulfill Q1 demand. iRobot also experienced an adjusted operating loss of $14.4 million during the quarter. The coronavirus is clearly starting to have an impact on iRobot's operations, especially on the company's manufacturing supply chain and sales.

Despite rough macroeconomic conditions, iRobot is well-positioned in the long term. In fact, the company stock price is now higher than it was prior to the coronavirus outbreak. iRobot's rebound was partly fueled by the news of a tariff exclusion granted to the company, which should allow the company's products to be far more cost competitive. While iRobot clearly has some major near-term hurdles, the company is on an upward trajectory.

iRobot has experienced a major rebound in recent weeks.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Product Diversification

iRobot recently announced that it will indefinitely postpone the launch of its Terra robotic lawnmower as a result of the coronavirus. This will hinder iRobot's efforts to expand its business in the near term. Despite this setback, iRobot still doing a good job of diversifying its product offerings. The company has already established a strong lead in the robotic vacuum cleaner market. iRobot is now successfully moving into other promising and underpenetrated markets.

iRobot has most notably established a successful presence in the robotic mopping market. In 2019, the company's Braava mopping line brought in more than $100 million in revenue. Braava's success proves that iRobot can dominate entirely new consumer robotics markets. The robotic lawnmower market could potentially be one of iRobot's largest markets in the long term.

If iRobot is able to cement a foothold in the robotic lawnmower market, the company could see its revenue surge. Today, lawnmowers cost hundreds and even thousands of dollars. If iRobot's Terra can perform in a comparable manner to a traditional lawnmower, the company could revolutionize the lawnmower industry. An automated lawnmower would be far cheaper than a traditional lawnmower due to the cost of human labor.

Given how fast AI and robotics is progressing, there is no reason why iRobot cannot have a similarly large impact on the lawn mowing industry that it had on the home vacuuming industry. While the coronavirus is certainly pushing back iRobot's Terra's timeline, the company is strong enough to overcome this temporary delay. The coronavirus could actually accelerate society's move towards more automated technologies in the long term, which would benefit iRobot enormously.

iRobot's Terra could be a huge product for the company, given the addressable market for automated lawnmowers.

Source: iRobot

Competition Is Growing

iRobot has revolutionized the consumer robotics industry. The success of iRobot has attracted a plethora of imitation products, from genuinely competitive robotic products to outright knockoffs. As the AI and robotics fields advance even further, the consumer robotics industry will likely become even more crowded.

In 2016, iRobot accounted for 62% of market share in the robotic vacuum cleaner industry. In 2019, iRobot's market share declined to 52%, with competitors like Shark and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) gaining influence. At the current trend, iRobot is likely to lose even more market share moving forward. Despite this loss of market share, the overall market for consumer robotics is growing fast enough for iRobot to still grow at a solid rate.

iRobot has consistently been losing market share to competitors over the past few years.

Source: iRobot

Growing US-China Tensions

iRobot's recent tariff exclusion should help the company maintain a dominant presence in important markets. The company has been plagued with tariffs over the past year and has even been forced to lower the price of its products in response to these tariffs. The US-China trade war has been particularly detrimental towards iRobot's business.

Unfortunately, for iRobot, tensions between the US and China appear to be ramping up once again as a result of the coronavirus. If the trade war intensifies, iRobot could find itself in even more trouble. However, iRobot has already started to diversify its supply chain to areas outside of China. In fact, the company recently commenced manufacturing operations in Malaysia.

Conclusion

While iRobot is facing some near-term hurdles as a result of the coronavirus, the company is well-positioned in the long term. iRobot still has the premier brand in an increasingly popular industry. Although iRobot may not be able to maintain 50% plus market share moving forward, the company will likely have a dominant long-term presence in the industry.

iRobot has seen a sharp recovery over the past few weeks and is currently valued at $1.7 billion. Despite the surge, the company still has more room to grow, given the company's strong position in the high-growth industry. Furthermore, iRobot has proven its ability to successfully diversify beyond robotic vacuum cleaners. iRobot is cementing its position as the premier consumer robotics company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.