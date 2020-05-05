Synchrony Financial's Earnings Likely To Remain Depressed This Year

Verizon and Venmo programs are on track to be launched later this year. Their launch will support the loan portfolio and earnings.

Synchrony Financial's (SYF) earnings per share dipped in the first quarter by 61% year-over-year to $0.45. The earnings decline was attributable to a surge in provision expense and a drop in loan receivables. Earnings will likely remain subdued for the remainder of 2020 because of the likelihood of further contraction in loan balances. The adverse impact of the lockdown on several industries, including travel and entertainment, will likely hurt loan growth this year. Additionally, I'm expecting provision expense to remain high on a year-over-year basis, which will pressurize earnings. On the other hand, retailer share arrangements will likely decline due to their counter-cyclical nature, which will support the bottom-line. Overall, I'm expecting SYF's earnings per share to decline by 63% year-over-year to $2.09 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Nevertheless, I'm adopting a neutral rating on SYF because the risks and uncertainties related to COVID-19 can potentially result in negative earnings surprises, leading SYF to miss its price target.

Verizon and Venmo Partnerships to Limit Decline in Loan Receivables

SYF's earnings suffered in the first quarter due to a 10% quarter-over-quarter decline in loan receivable balance due to COVID-19 and the lockdown. I'm expecting further deterioration of loan balances in the second quarter due to the impact of COVID-19 on restaurants, entertainment, gas, and travel industries. As mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation, these high-impact industries made up 27% of consumer world sales of SYF's Retail Card platform in 2019. Due to the impact of COVID-19, world sales declined by 27% in the second half of March. The sales will likely continue to decline in the second quarter, which will hurt loan growth this year. The following chart from the investor presentation shows the growth in world sales.

On the other hand, I'm expecting growth in digital sales to support loan growth. Moreover, the management hopes to launch its new program in partnership with Verizon (VZ) in the mid of this year, which will boost loan balances, as mentioned in the first quarter's conference call. SYF is also on track to launch a new program in partnership with Venmo, the subsidiary of PayPal (PYPL), in the second half of the year. Furthermore, the management mentioned that they are confident about the robustness of their pipelines for all three platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. Overall, I'm expecting SYF's loan portfolio to decline by 9.1% year-over-year in 2020, as shown below.

Further Margin Contraction to Compress Net Interest Income

SYF's net interest margin, NIM, is likely to decrease in the second quarter due to a lower average benchmark rate for the quarter compared to the first quarter. Moreover, the excess liquidity on SYF's books due to the Walmart portfolio sale will now take longer to get deployed because of COVID-19, which will keep NIM low. The Yamaha portfolio sale in January 2020 resulted in an improvement in average NIM in the first quarter. Overall, I'm expecting SYF's NIM to decline by 11bps in the second quarter and by 2bps in the third quarter. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Considering the impact of loan decline and NIM compression, I'm expecting SYF's net interest income to decline by 13% year-over-year in 2020.

Counter-cyclical Nature of RSA to Ease Pressure on Earnings From a Surge in Provision Expense

SYF's provision expense surged by 52% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter after the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL. I'm expecting some improvement in provision expense in the remainder of the year because SYF appears to have incorporated a majority of the impact of COVID-19 in the first quarter. However, I'm expecting provision expense to still be higher than the 2019 level because the economic outlook, especially for unemployment, has worsened since the first quarter. Overall, I'm expecting provision expense to surge to $5.7 billion in 2020 from $4.2 billion in 2019.

A decline in retailer share arrangements, RSA, will partially offset the pressure on earnings from an increase in the provision expense. As mentioned in the investor presentation, RSA is counter-cyclical in nature. The RSA-to-average-receivables ratio declined to 1.6% in 2009 (during the financial crisis) versus an average of 4.43% from 2013 to 2016. Consequently, RSA will likely decline this year, which will lift earnings. Overall, I'm expecting RSA to decline by 6% in 2020 to $3.6 billion, or 4.36% of total loan receivables compared to 4.42% of receivables in 2019.

Expecting Earnings per Share to Decline by 63%

The expected decline in loan balances, NIM contraction, and increase in provision expense will pressurize earnings this year. On the other hand, expense control efforts will support the bottom-line. SYF managed to decrease its non-interest expenses by 7% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter by cutting marketing and employee costs. I'm expecting non-interest expenses to remain subdued in the remainder of the year on the back of the expense control efforts. Considering the expected changes in income statement line items, I'm expecting earnings per share to plunge by 63% year-over-year to $2.09 in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The severity and duration of COVID-19 are unknown; therefore, the pandemic's impact on provision expense and loan growth is uncertain. The management has withdrawn its guidance for the year due to the uncertainties. I believe that these uncertainties pose risks to earnings and valuation.

I'm expecting SYF to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.22 per share. Despite the expected earnings decline, I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 42% for 2020, which is sustainable. Moreover, the management mentioned in the conference call that they have the financial strength and capital liquidity to pay the dividend. The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a dividend yield of 4.8%.

High Potential Price Upside Negated by Risks and Uncertainties

I'm using the average price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, to value SYF. As shown in the table titled 'Financial Position' above, my estimated tangible book value per share for the end of 2020 is $15.71. Multiplying the forecast tangible book value per share with the average 2019 P/TB multiple of 1.78 gives a target price of $28 for December 2020. This price target implies a 52% upside from SYF's May 4 closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of SYF's target price to the P/TB ratio.

The high upside suggests that SYF is providing the opportunity for a high return for a holding period of eight months. Nevertheless, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock because of the risks and uncertainties related to COVID-19. In my opinion, the risks justify a discount to the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.