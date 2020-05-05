Archer-Daniels-Midland: Why Selling Its Ethanol Capacity Now Would Be A Mistake

This is not the first time that ADM has considered making such a move, and its failure to do so in 2016 was likely the wrong choice in hindsight.

Back in January, long before the COVID-19 pandemic was on most investors' minds, agricultural products giant Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) announced that it was in "advanced talks" that would see it sell and/or form a joint venture of its dry mill ethanol production capacity. This would represent a major step for the company given its historical status as America's largest ethanol producer.

The driving factor behind the exploration by ADM is that the U.S. ethanol sector has been struggling to achieve profitability under the Trump administration. The White House's successful efforts to weaken the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2], which mandates the blending of biofuels such as ethanol with refined fuels, had coincided with overproduction within the sector itself to push production margins below zero by early 2020 (see figure). The years that have followed the collapse of gasoline and ethanol prices in late 2014 have been among the most difficult in the ethanol sector's history. Given the operating environment that prevailed between 2015 and 2019, it is unsurprising that ADM decided to seriously consider exiting the ethanol production industry entirely.

Corn ethanol production margins at a hypothetical Iowa dry mill facility. Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

This is not ADM's first exploration of a sale of its ethanol capacity, and the present strategic initiative has likely been supported by its past experience. In 2016 the company entertained bids on three of its production facilities before ultimately deciding not to move forward with a sale. Its decision at the time was certainly influenced by the fact that ethanol production margins were marching steadily higher in the second half of 2016. That year marked the peak, though, and margins have declined every consecutive year since. The offers that ADM had received in 2016 would have been attractive compared to the subsequent actual profitability of ADM's ethanol segment. Last year ADM moved its dry mill ethanol production capacity into the new wholly-owned subsidiary Vantage Corn Processors in a move that set the stage for an asset disposal.

Conditions have rapidly worsened still further in 2020 to date as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused gasoline and, by extension, ethanol demand to collapse since March. Ethanol production quickly followed demand lower as production margins moved into negative territory (see figure). A substantial fraction of total U.S. ethanol production capacity has been idled in response, and in late April ADM announced that two of its largest dry mill ethanol production facilities, accounting for a combined 613 million gallons of annual capacity, were being taken offline.

ADM's Q1 earnings report, which it released last week, illustrated just how bad the ethanol operating environment had become even before the collapse of U.S. ethanol demand. The company's dry mill facilities, now under the Vantage Corn Processors umbrella, reported operating income of -$31 million. In addition to being the company's weakest performer, the segment's loss occurred even as ADM's consolidated earnings recorded an EPS beat on strong YoY earnings growth. The Vantage segment's operating income has now been negative for at least the last five consecutive quarters. The company reported an average EBITDA margin for the ethanol industry in Q1 of -$0.23/gallon, one of its worst quarterly results of the last decade.

Operating conditions only worsened in the first month of Q2 as lockdown orders went into effect across the U.S., causing ethanol demand to continue the decline that began in March. Production margins have improved by a few cents per gallon since then, but only because so much of the country's ethanol production capacity has been idled. Companies such as ADM that substantially reduced their production volumes in response to the current circumstances will experience only a limited earnings benefit from the recent improvement to margins as a result. ADM's Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano stated in response to a question about possible industry consolidation during the Q1 earnings call that he expects some other producers will be permanently shuttered if the ethanol sector fails to experience a V-shaped recovery:

"I think it depends on probably the duration of this situation. The industry is working at the lowest production rates ever. And I think that we saw more than 70 plants going down. And for somebody that have run plants before it depends on how long it takes for that plant to be down. After a few months, things start becoming complicated and maybe fewer of those plants will be able to come back. So it depends how quickly margins, rebound. But I would say if there is a prolonged activity or low gasoline prices and margins continue to be down for a while, I think, you will see some players not coming back, whether that's enough to restructure the industry is probably a tall order question there that I would not guess to answer at this point."

As I wrote last week, there is little evidence at present to suggest that ethanol margins will rapidly rebound. Margins were already low in Q1 due to the presence of record ethanol stocks in the U.S. (see figure), and inventories have only climbed higher since March as the production declines have failed to keep pace with reduced demand. With at least 25% of U.S. ethanol production capacity having been idled even before ADM announced its own shutdowns, demand will have to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels before margins can be expected to make any sustained recovery. Meanwhile those same margins will be under heavy pressure as production capacity is brought back online even as inventories remain high.

For these reasons it would be a mistake for ADM to sell its Vantage segment's facilities in the current operating environment. The price that it would receive for this capacity would reflect the worst operating environment since at least the 2012 Midwest drought. While ADM's management is unlikely to desire a repeat of the company's 2016 decision, at least in light of the subsequent margin deterioration, selling now would be a classic example of selling at the bottom of the market.

More importantly, the ethanol sector will experience a complete rebound at some point by early 2021. This is because the RFS2, which currently ties regulatory ethanol demand to the market's demand for gasoline, will reset at the end of 2020. The amount of ethanol demand under the mandate in 2021 will be a function of that year's expected gasoline demand (as determined the prior October). Given the Trump administration's recent decision not to contest a federal appellate court's striking down of its small refinery exemption expansion, which had been weakening the mandate, ethanol demand in 2021 will finally be high enough to meaningfully reduce inventories. The sector's rebound will be especially pronounced if, as ADM's leadership team thinks possible, not every U.S. ethanol producer survives the current operating environment.

This is not to say that ADM's intended strategic shift away from the corn ethanol sector is misguided. Its 2016 decision to retain its assets does not look wise in hindsight and, with gasoline demand expected to undergo a long-term decline as electric vehicles become both cheaper and more available, the long-term outlook for ethanol demand is negative. There is a strong argument to be made in favor of reallocating capital towards its better-performing segments. That said, ADM would benefit from waiting to dispose of its ethanol assets until the ethanol operating environment recovers, which will happen by early 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.