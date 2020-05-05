MLP CEFs Coronavirus Review: Leverage Proved Ruinous, Significant Shareholder Losses And Underperformance, Few Silver Linings

MLPs have performed even worse, as many of these companies are small and of too low quality to withstand these economic and industry shocks.

Equities markets have seen plummeting share prices and valuations for the past few weeks, mostly due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

MLPs are a particularly popular asset class for both Seeking Alpha readers and CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers. Several subscribers have asked me if I could do a writeup of these funds and their performance during the past few weeks, which I'll be doing in this article.

MLP CEFs have performed disastrously during the most recent market downturn, with most funds down by more than 70% on both a NAV and price basis. Industry performance was simply disastrous, especially due to the use of leverage. Moving forward, and considering the near-certainty of continued market volatility, I believe that investors interested in MLP CEFs should focus on lower-risk higher-quality funds, including FEN and FIF.

Performance Analysis - MLP CEFs Significantly Underperformed

MLP CEFs have, as a group, performed disastrously during most relevant time periods. Funds are down by more than 67% on both a NAV and price basis during the past month alone and are down by more than 73% of the same during the past year. Losses are substantial and seem almost insurmountable.

Broader industry and market losses have also been significant but decisively less so. MLP CEFs have significantly underperformed most relevant industry and market indexes by double-digit figures in all relevant time periods. Performance could have scarcely been worse, and it seems likely that many, if not most, MLP CEF investors have suffered irrecoverable losses.

(Source: Cefdata.com)

There was quite a bit of variation in performance between the funds, but mostly to the downside, and rarely enough to significantly matter.

As can be seen above, there were only two funds which could be said to have overperformed: First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) and First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN). The first, FIF, almost certainly overperformed as the fund also invests in utilities stocks, and these have performed significantly better than MLPs in the past year. The second, FEN, focuses on low-risk high-quality MLPs and almost always performs significantly better than its peers, especially during market downturns. These two were, not coincidentally, my top two MLP CEF picks in prior months, see here and here.

A couple of other funds, including First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI), First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL), Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM), and Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV), performed a bit better than its peers, but not materially different than relevant industry indexes:

Data by YCharts

Several funds performed significantly worse than average, but none came even close to Tortoise MLP Fund's (NTG) collapse. The fund is down by 92% in both a NAV and price basis. Shareholders seem to have been effectively wiped out, a dreadful result. I don't really cover NTG in any detail, so I'm not sure what caused the fund's collapse nor did a quick look at the fund yield any interesting details.

Data by YCharts

MLP CEFs have performed disastrously for the past year or so, and it seems to me that the use of leverage was the main culprit. Let's take a look.

Leverage Analysis - Use of Leverage Significantly Reduced Shareholder Returns and Distribution Coverage

Leveraged funds tend to underperform during downturns, as plummeting share prices and valuations lead to significant reductions in fund assets, but debt liabilities and interest rate payments remain the same. Underperformance is greater, and more permanent, during particularly severe downturns, as funds are forced to deleverage by selling off assets at rock-bottom valuations, directly reducing the income generated by the fund, and decreasing returns if markets recover. By my calculations, leverage directly reduced NAVs and shareholder returns for these funds by about 20-35%. Leverage more than explains sector underperformance and was a significant detriment to these funds and their shareholders.

What follows is an explanation, analysis, and estimate of the above. It is a bit dry, so feel free to skip it if long discussions about leverage are not your idea of fun.

The vast majority of CEFs, including all MLP CEFs until quite recently, use leverage to boost both shareholder returns and income. Leverage amplifies both gains and losses, so leveraged funds tend to overperform during bull markets, but underperform during market downturns, such as this down. In the long term, most leveraged funds overperform unleveraged funds, as most securities have positive long-term shareholder returns, but there are a couple of exceptions, and I believe that most MLP CEFs will prove to be exceptions. To show this, I'll discuss the impact leverage has on returns in some detail.

The simplest way to estimate shareholder returns for leveraged funds is to use leverage ratios to estimate leveraged returns as a multiple of unleveraged returns. For example, a fund with a leverage ratio of 50% (one dollar in debt for every dollar in equity) is effectively a 2x fund and should see shareholder returns of about twice those of an unleveraged fund with the same holdings. Leverage ratios can be transformed into shareholder return multiples by the following formula:

Shareholder returns multiple = (1)/(1 - leverage ratio)

CEFs, generally, have leverage ratios of between 20% and 35%. Combine these with the formula above and with AMLP's returns in the table even further above, you get that MLP CEFs should have seen shareholder returns of between -80% and -96% for the year, quite a bit lower than the actual result: -76%.

In my opinion and taking into consideration the above, the underlying holdings of most MLP CEFs performed reasonably well, it was the leverage that killed these funds.

Leveraged funds can sometimes be forced to deleverage if losses mount, which can negatively impact shareholder returns, especially if markets recover. Simply put, if share prices and valuations collapse, so do fund asset values and NAVs but not debt liabilities or interest rate payments. Most funds are wary of carrying excessive amounts of debt during downturns, plus there are certain regulatory and contractual constraints to these, so they will respond to plummeting share prices and valuations with asset sales. These asset sales will be done at rock-bottom valuations, causing significant shareholder losses, and reducing shareholder gains if asset prices recover.

Due to the magnitude of industry losses, effectively all MLP CEFs have been, or will be, forced to deleverage, a significant detriment to investors. Although I can't really calculate the exact impact of forced deleveraging for all funds, there is simply not enough information to do this, I was able to estimate said impact for FPL and results were not pretty. FPL has been forced to sell $65 million in assets during the past few weeks, equivalent to about 66% of the fund's current NAV. From what I've seen, these assets were sold at between a 25% and 50% loss, meaning FPL's use of leverage lead to about 16-32% in shareholder losses, a significant amount, and not particularly different from my previous analysis. These losses are basically permanent as well, as the fund has already divested itself of these assets, so there is no possibility of recovery.

These results imply that FPL's underlying holdings outperformed those of its index, which seems almost certainly true. FPL has performed slightly better than AMLP during the past year, forced asset sales and all, so it stands to reason that it would have performed even better without the use of leverage:

Data by YCharts

Most funds have performed significantly worse than FPL and were forced to sell a greater proportion of their assets at even lower prices. As such, these other funds most likely experienced significantly greater shareholder losses from forced deleveraging, probably somewhere in the range of 30-50%.

In any case, it seems exceedingly clear that leverage was a significant detriment to the performance of all MLP CEFs. It seems somewhat likely that most of these funds would have actually outperformed the index without the use of leverage. It also seems all but certain that the few CEFs that actually did overperform relative to the index would have seen significantly smaller losses during the past few months and stronger long-term shareholder returns.

Hopefully, this analysis wasn't too boring, but I thought that the conclusion was rather important, and going through the math, hopefully, proved instructive.

Distribution Coverage Analysis - Approximately Zero Distributions are Covered

I previously estimated distribution coverage ratios for these funds, see here, so I'll just give a quick summary of these issues here.

By my calculations, and taking into consideration the underlying generation of income of MLPs and the deleterious effects of forced deleveraging, there are no MLP CEFs with sustainable distributions. Investors should expect to see distribution cuts of between 30% and 70% for most of these funds in the coming months, and further distribution cuts once MLPs themselves start reducing their distributions. FPL is the only fund that could conceivably maintain its distribution, at least without effectively self-liquidating, but a distribution cut still seems much more likely than not.

Discounts and Premiums Analysis - Discounts Skyrocketed - Trading Opportunities Abound

Bearish market sentiment has led to widening discounts and decreasing Z-scores for most funds. Although most funds are currently significantly cheaper than they were in the past, none of my preferred funds are carrying sizable discounts, nor are there any lower-quality funds offering too-good-to-resist discounts.

Something that I did wanted to mention was that, due to a combination of extreme market volatility, collapsing AUMs, and little liquidity, some of these funds have traded at plainly irrational discounts and premiums for a couple of hours, sometimes days, in the past few weeks. I've personally seen several funds post double-digit shareholder returns, or losses, in hours, as prices slowly converge to NAVs. Traders could be able to leverage these mispricings to earn outsized profits in a manner of days, by investing in heavily discounted CEFs. As a quick example, this past March 22 I wrote an article mentioning that CEM and EMO, two MLP funds, were trading with uncharacteristically high discount rates of 47% and 44% and that a short-term trade of these two funds could prove profitable. By the 26th, the funds had returned 24% and 34% to shareholders, quite a bit. In any case, consider monitoring MLP CEFs for trading opportunities, especially if markets remain volatile. There are currently no CEFs that make for attractive trading opportunities. There are, however, several CEFs with completely unsustainable premiums, including DSE and JMLP.

I've included a table with relevant discount and premium information below.

Conclusion

MLP CEFs have performed disastrously during the latest market downturn, and have significantly underperformed most relevant industry and market indexes by double-digit figures. Leverage was the main culprit.

In my opinion, investors looking for MLP funds should strongly consider investing in only the lowest-risk highest-quality names in this space, FIF and FEN. Investors should also consider the impact leverage has on shareholder returns and portfolio risk and volatility. Leveraged investments in non-diversified volatile industry sectors, including the midstream energy industry, are quite risky and are perhaps not completely appropriate for most retirees or income investors. Focus on quality.

Market volatility has caused wild swings in discount and premium rates for many MLP CEFs. Trading opportunities abound, so investors can consider keeping a close eye on discounts and premiums for these funds in the future.

As a final point, I decided against discussing industry prospects as there are simply too many idiosyncratic factors affecting these. Industry returns will mostly depend on how the coronavirus outbreak continues to develop, on the outcome of the Saudi-Russia energy conflict, and of U.S. government corporate and industry policy during these trying times. I do have opinions on these issues, but can't really say that I know what will happen, hence my focus on lower-risk higher-quality funds.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Discount and Premium Table:

(Source: Cefconnect.com)

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on Apr. 2. 2020.