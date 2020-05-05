A First Look At Which Of The 80 Largest U.S. Banks Are Most At Risk

Eighty of the largest banks are reviewed for their level of deferred loans and how they performed in the last recession.

Since it was too early to see big increases in delinquencies or charge-offs at March 31, this is our first real look at who may be swimming naked.

It allows banks to defer principal or principal and interest on loans up to 6 months. Some banks have deferred payments on large parts of their portfolios.

A little known memo issued on March 22, 2020 just gave us an early peek at which banks are most at risk.

This article looks at all publicly traded U.S. banks over $25 billion in assets, and most of the larger community banks along with a sample of some of the smaller ones over $1 billion in assets. A large chart is included showing their level of loans with deferred payments and how each bank performed in the last recession. A general review of the banking industry is also provided.

The Loan Payment Deferral Program

A little known memo issued on March 22, 2020 allows banks to defer principal or principal and interest on loans up to 6 months.

The majority of banks just reported their first quarter earnings and showed little increase in problem loans, non-accruals or charge-offs. Of course, the lockdowns from the pandemic had just started on March 31, too early to see loans even 30 days past due. Normally I would say it's too early to see which banks are swimming naked. That is, which ones had loose underwriting during the recent past good times. But this time is different. A government memo issued just over a month ago has allowed us a peek.

On March 22, 2020, financial institution regulators released guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic allowing short-term payment deferrals without classifying the loans as TDRs. Short term is defined as up to 180 days. Normal in the past was one month. Deferrals can be interest only or both interest and principal. As a career banker, and former Bank Examiner for the government, I have never seen anything like this. When I was an Examiner (during the 1990 recession), if we saw this level of deferrals, we would have fallen off our chairs. That said, I am not criticizing the government action. This recession is different with many businesses not allowed to operate for a period of time and requires a different measure. What I am doing is looking at how different banks used the guidance and what it tells us about them.

Some banks deferred payments on large portions of their loan portfolios while others did relatively little. Part of the difference can be explained by some banks widely publicizing their willingness to modify loans to their borrowers and others not saying anything.

In my opinion, both extremes (high or low amounts) may be problematic. Keep in mind the amount of payment deferrals is the result of two factors; how many borrowers asked for a deferral, and how many of those were actually granted. In my opinion, those that modified over 15% of their loan portfolio are probably revealing higher than average problems in their loan portfolios. Those over 20% are almost certainly showing above average risk. On the other extreme some banks provided little or no loan deferrals. For them it's hard to get a read, as they are hiding their problems, while playing hardball with their borrowers. That too may cause more problems down the road.

It should be noted that the loan deferral programs occurred at the same time as the massive Federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans/grants. This required an unprecedented mobilization by the banks. Decisions needed to be made on hundreds of thousands of loans on both programs within a few weeks. It required moving numerous untrained bank employees from other departments into lending functions.

The two programs together provided an unprecedented level of short-term relief to borrowers. Those borrowers are primarily businesses but also consumers.

Impact of a Lockdown Economy on Banks

Our economy is currently facing lockdowns where many businesses are closed or facing significantly lower revenues for a 45 - 90 day period. After that, until there is a vaccine, social distancing will continue to impact many businesses by making them less productive, less efficient and reducing revenues from those who still feel uncomfortable in public. The following is the impact that lockdowns, and the social distancing to follow, are having on banks.

1. Much less new lending - Lending is the lifeblood of banks. If more loans are paid off than made, loan balances decline. Loan balances will decline due to much less demand and banks' own tighter lending standards. Banks almost always tighten lending standards in a recession. That leads to less interest income. For most banks, interest income is their largest source of revenues. The good news is many loans are for 5 year terms or longer, so they pay off relatively slowly. This factor is temporarily held off by factor #2 below.

2. Credit lines are being drawn out - A lockdown means most businesses' doors will be closed or limited for 45-90 days. But they have expenses that don't go away, like wages, rent, insurance, IT contracts, commitments and the like. The average small business does not keep that much cash around. That is also true to a slightly lesser degree for larger businesses. Most profitable midsized and large businesses have a line of credit for daily operations and other temporary financing. A large number will be living off that line until business returns to somewhere near normal. For just the 5 largest U.S. banks alone, businesses increased their commercial loans by $91 billion last quarter (see my April 18th article). Over 100% of that is probably draws on lines, as a lack of new loans probably reduced their other commercial loans.

3. Lower interest rates - Short-term Interest rates have been slashed by the Fed. Most short-term loan interest rates based on the prime rate, LIBOR or SOFR, just dropped 1.50%. That's the bad news. The good news is deposit rates are also dropping, though more slowly. However, most deposit rates also have less they can drop than 1.50%. The other good news is all those 5-year fixed-rate term loans stay where they are. The net effect should be a moderate to high compression of banks' interest margin (interest income less interest cost). The amount will differ from bank to bank. Those with more fixed-rate loans will fare better.

4. More bad loans - This always happens in a recession. In this case there are numerous businesses that cannot handle a 60-90 day shutdown. Some may never reopen. The amount of uncollectible loans will increase significantly. How much again depends on how aggressive or conservative each bank's lending standards are and how aggressively they collect. There are crosswinds here. One major trend in commercial lending is a significant reduction in loan covenants banks use to protect themselves. This means they often have to wait until the borrower defaults on a payment before they can take action. That is offset somewhat by the fact that the banks around today all survived the last recession, which took out those that had poor lending practices. If this recession persists, which I expect (see my April 27th article), bad loans will pile up from the weak economy in addition to the pandemic. Bad loans are very expensive. They reduce interest income as payments stop. They also increase legal fees, and management costs.

5. More Real estate Owned - Mortgage loans that get foreclosed on result in the bank taking title to real estate. Not only does that real estate not pay interest, but the bank has to now pay real estate taxes, insurance, maintenance, management and repairs.

6. Wealth Management - The majority of banks over $1 billion in assets have a wealth management division that helps clients with their investment portfolios. The pricing is usually a percentage of the client's portfolio. A big drop in stock prices results in a similar percentage drop in wealth management revenues.

Large Banks' Additional Problems

In addition to the problems above, larger banks, especially Money Center banks, have other big risks.

They lend to industries such as airlines, aerospace, oil & gas, mortgage REITs, and leveraged hedge funds, which the smaller banks usually don't touch.

They have many derivatives on their books used to help customers hedge interest rates, currencies, and commodities. If hedged properly, that is usually not a problem. The bigger risk now is counter-party risk. What if the company they are offloading their hedging risk with goes under?

Some larger banks have overseas exposure where economies may be even weaker.

Most credit cards in the U.S. are issued by the largest banks. Scale is imperative in this business. A large increase in unemployment will lead to many more charge-offs.

Large banks have less residential loans as a percentage of assets than smaller banks. Residential loans are usually safer. People tend to stop paying other loans before defaulting on their residential loans. The last recession was an exception, but only because residential lending standards got way too loose. That is not the case this time.

A Look at Individual Banks

The chart below includes all 35 U.S. based publicly traded banks over $25 billion in assets. It also includes 45 community banks, chosen randomly except that it is skewed toward the larger ones. The chart shows the percentage of each bank's loan portfolio that has had loan payments deferred up to 6 months. Each bank is doing their loan deferral program a little differently. Some are only going to interest only payments while others are allowing full payment deferrals. Deferrals range from 1-6 months but are mostly 3-6 months.

Almost all of the numbers I have shown below are as of the date, or just before, of the 8-K earnings announcement, not the quarter end. The majority of the deferrals appear to have happened in early to mid-April. Those banks that mentioned it stated that they expect most of the payment deferral activity is done for now.

Overall, the average 4.5% of loans have deferred payments. There is a big difference between the smaller and larger banks. The average for the smaller banks is 9.5% while the average for the larger banks is 4.3%. Some larger banks have done little if any loan deferrals such as Wells Fargo. Wells has a horrible reputation in dealing with its customers but you would think two management changes would have fixed that.

It is not surprising the smaller banks have been more willing to defer loan payments to their borrowers. This follows a culture where smaller banks are more relationship driven with their borrowers versus larger banks that are more transactional. What that means is smaller banks tend to look at the long term of their relationship while the large banks tend to look at how much they can make from each transaction.

Since this was the first time this type of information was widely shown I had to look in different places for it. The smaller banks mostly had a paragraph in the 8-K earnings announcements. The larger ones generally didn't mention it in the 8-K but talked about it in the conference call or showed it in the conference call slide presentation. In many cases it had to be dragged out of them by the analysts. The seven community banks that did not mention loan deferrals do not appear to have a conference call. That is OK, but this is too important to avoid disclosing somewhere. None have published the 10-Q yet so there is a good chance it will be there. If you are a shareholder, I would suggest calling them if they don't publish it in their upcoming 10-Q. Five of the larger banks did not disclose their deferred loan amounts. Four have not filed their 10-Q yet so it may be in there. The only one that has filed a 10-Q is State Street (NYSE:STT) which does not do much lending.

Deferring Payments Never Done Before on This Scale

Banks historically were reluctant to modify loans to borrowers to defer payments for several reasons. One is fear they would have to classify those loans a Troubled Debt Restructure (TDR). TDRs require extra capital due to elevated risk and get more Bank Examiner scrutiny. That has been waived this time. Another reason is deferring payments adds principal (size) to potentially problem loans while collateral is often declining in value. That often elevates the problem. A third issue is it gets borrowers in a habit of paying less or nothing. In the last recession, many subprime mortgage borrowers had an interest only period for several years. A large percentage defaulted when payments went to principal and interest. In prior recessions, loan deferrals occurred but not on anything like the scale we are seeing now. This is a first and it's too early to see if these deferrals overall help or hurt banks more.

Impact

The loan deferral and PPP programs will temporarily mask the amount of problem loans held by banks. Most have now reported, and few showed a significant increase in problem loans as of March 31, 2020. That is not surprising, because even without these two programs, the lockdowns had only started a few weeks before, if at all. In a recession, banks usually rapidly increase their Allowance for Loan Loss Reserves (ALLL). This time some did and some didn't. Those who didn't are not comprehending the amount of damage that is being done. Even those that did will very likely have to increase their ALLL more.

In a recession, it normally takes 6-12 months for bad loans to become evident and longer before the peak of loan losses occurs. In this case, with these two programs, we are unlikely to get a real idea of the damage until over a quarter after the PPP loans/grants and payment deferrals end. Delinquencies and charge-offs will be higher next quarter but the full damage will be partially masked by these two programs. Keep in mind, the reason mass loan deferrals were avoided in the past is because they often increase the eventual loan loss amount by adding to the loan balance.

Measuring Risk in Banks to Determine Performance in This Recession

While banks share many of the same characteristics, there are definite differences which will dictate how they fare in a recessionary environment.

1. Level of deferred loan payments - This discussed in more detail above and below.

2. Level of risky assets - How much of their portfolio is construction & land development, hotel, restaurant, oil & gas, entertainment, travel, retail, retail real estate, office, mining, and other impacted industries. Banks usually break out the first one, but usually only break out the others if they are significant. I believe that commercial (non-real estate) loans will be a problematic portfolio for most banks this time out, especially those that skew toward small business.

3. Track record - The stocks of many banks that have underperformed to date such as Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Ally (NYSE:ALLY), are in large part due to their weak performance in the last recession. Their performance in the last recession is shown in the chart of 80 banks shown earlier.

4. Current level of delinquencies - We have had a strong economic expansion for years, and most banks currently have few bad loans. Those that have a higher-than-average level indicate they are likely to be harder hit due to looser underwriting standards.

5. Geography - Banks in places like Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and the Dakotas will suffer if oil and gas prices stay down a while, even if they have no direct loans to companies in that industry. Places where the pandemic is at its worst like New York City and its surrounding areas will also impact local banks more.

6. Capital level - Most banks have a significantly higher level of capital to assets than they did going into the last recession. This gives them a bigger cushion to absorb losses. An average level for banks is around 10% capital to assets. Be careful with those significantly below that, though there are relatively few.

Takeaway

Banks have almost all reported their first quarter earnings. They are showing very little damage yet from the recession and lockdowns which started in March. The PPP and loan payment deferrals are further masking the problem for now.

But there are several ways to see which banks are more at risk. The biggest one is the level of loan deferrals. Look at the percent of their loan portfolio that just had loan payments deferred. It is important to note that just because a bank has a higher number does not necessarily mean their portfolio is above average risk. Many banks have approached their borrowers with widespread emails or phone calls. Others didn't make the availability of this program known. What you really want to look for is outliers. Those that deferred payments on over 15% of their loans probably have a riskier loan portfolio. Those over 20% almost certainly do. OK, I'll name names. Banks with a high level of loan payment deferrals are First Horizon (FHN), Atlantic Capital (ACBI), Civista (CIVB), People's Utah (PUB) and Simmons First (SFNC).

Also look for those that did little if any loan deferrals. They may face a higher delinquency rate more quickly and more damage to their borrowers. They include East West (EWBC), Fifth Third (FITB), KeyCorp (KEY), Wells Fargo (WFC), Wintrust (WTFC) and Old National (ONB).

I strongly urge those banks that have not put a dollar figure on their payment deferrals to do so. It has become the industry practice and is the best insight into their portfolios investors have right now. Some that haven't will likely do so when they file their 10-Q. If a bank you have invested in has not done so, I recommend contacting their finance department.

Another way to determine a bank's risk in this environment is to look at how risky their larger loan types are. Avoid those with a high level of construction and land loans. Those almost always do poorly in a recession. Others to avoid would be high commercial loans of community banks as those are likely to be heavily skewed to small businesses. Banks with significant exposure to oil & gas loans are breaking those out so you can see it. Within commercial real estate, loans for retail, hotel and restaurants will be difficult.

Other factors to look at are how they performed in the last recession, capital level, geography, and current level of delinquencies versus the peer.

Finally, while I expect many dividends to get cut, that will likely be more of a 2021 event. The low level of loan loss provisions for the first quarter of 2020 indicates the banks are not too concerned yet. The low level of delinquencies and charge-offs means they are not feeling much pain… yet.

