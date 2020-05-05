Eni: Dividend Likely To Be Slashed In July

Whilst their leverage is moderate, it nonetheless has little ability to safely handle this additional debt and thus given their history of reducing dividends, another dividend reduction is very likely.

Since operating conditions have worsened thus far during the second quarter, they will likely need to fund their dividend payments through debt for the remainder of 2020.

I previously warned that their dividend was under threat and I believe that shareholders should brace for a reduction since their operating cash flow has collapsed from this downturn.

Introduction

Due to the sheer turmoil across the oil and gas industry, one of the main questions that investors are asking is which companies will reduce their dividends. When Eni (E) held their conference call for the first quarter of 2020, management deferred the question by stating that “… in July, we can update on the dividend.” I have previously warned that their dividend was under threat and this article provides an update that incorporates their latest financial results, new guidance, recent changes in operating conditions as well as additional considerations.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings.” The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous four years.

Their historical dividend coverage was analysed in my previous article, which found their average dividend coverage during 2017-2019 was only 101.15% and therefore, they had little margin of safety to absorb a downturn. Aside from increasing the probability that they reduce their dividend shortly, this also means that their ability to reinstate their dividend if reduced will depend heavily in their financial position, as barring an oil price spike, quickly reinstating it would leave very minimal ability to deleverage.

Upon analyzing their results for the first quarter of 2020, the financial impact their industry is enduring is quickly apparent with operating cash flow decreasing 62.78% year on year from €1.816b to €676m. This was after including items that outrank dividend payments, such as those listed beneath the above graph. These results were even worse after adjusting for their working capital draw of €685m versus a build of €1.59b in the first quarter of 2019, which reduced their pre-working capital operating cash flow to negative €9m versus €3.406b.

Whilst they promote that their operating cash flow was weighed down by a working capital build and would have been €1.953b absent of this movement, this excludes their gains and losses on inventory holdings, extraordinary credit losses and other charges. I always endeavor to remain conservative and as consistent as possible across different companies and thus I utilized the official working capital draw of €685m that was included on their cash flow statement. Regardless of how an investor wishes to view their working capital movements, their actual operating cash flow is not altered and thus it should have minimal impact on investment decisions. Analyzing working capital movements are primarily done to provide context and food for thought when analyzing a short length of time.

When looking forward in the future, it appears likely that they will be required to fund the majority of their capital expenditure and dividend payments remaining for 2020 through debt, given their virtually non-existent operating cash flow thus far and the fact that conditions have worsened in the second quarter of 2020. Based on their current outstanding share count of 3,572,500,000, their final dividend of €0.43 per share to be paid 20th May 2020 will cost €1.537b. If they maintain their previous guidance for an annual dividend of €0.89 per share for the following year, the interim portion to be paid in September would cost a further €1.59b for total dividend payments of €3.127b for the remainder of 2020.

They have recently reduced their guidance for capital expenditure for 2020 by around 30% to approximately €5.5b, as per slide 4 of their first quarter of 2020 results presentation. After deducting the €1.59b already attributed to the first quarter of 2020, this indicates that approximately a further €3.91b is remaining for 2020. When all of these payments are combined it indicates that they have a total cash outflow of approximately €7.037b for the remainder of 2020.

Financial Position

Since they will almost certainly be required to fund all of their dividend payments and likely a significant portion of their capital expenditure through debt, their financial position plays an instrumental role in determining the sustainability of their dividend and if reduced, its prospects to be reinstated. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

Once analyzing their financial metrics, it becomes apparent that whilst their leverage is still moderate, it nonetheless has little room to continue safety funding their dividend payments through debt. This further indicates that a dividend reduction is increasingly likely in the short term unless there is a significant and unexpected recovery in operating conditions.

Throughout the years of normal operating conditions, such as 2017-2019, I believe in judging their leverage across all financial metrics. Whereas during these times of a severe downturn I feel that the gearing ratio provides a superior technique to analyse their leverage, as their volatile and temporarily devastated earnings have less of an impact. It can be seen that these other metrics have completely collapsed during the first quarter of 2020 to levels that normally indicate extreme financial distress, however, there are still no reasons to be concerned since their earnings should rebound once operating conditions recover. If these unprecedented tough operating conditions throughout the oil and gas industry never recover, it would most likely be due to global economic activity collapsing and thus investors would have larger problems than the value of their portfolio.

Normally, I believe that a gearing ratio of 40% or above signals that a dividend reduction is imminent unless conditions have completely recovered, with anything between 30% and 40% being in the danger zone. Whilst their gearing ratio of 31.46% at the end of the first quarter of 2020 may seem to be on the low side of this danger zone, based on my calculations if they were to fund all of their aforementioned estimated cash outflow through debt, their gearing ratio would reach 37.36% by the end of 2020. This is certainly in the higher end of the danger zone and does not even include their net lease liabilities. To provide context, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) recently reduced their dividend despite their gearing ratio including lease liabilities only being 28.54%. If interested, my equivalent analysis and thoughts for Royal Dutch Shell can be found in my previous article.

When analyzing their ability to reinstate their dividend if reduced there are many moving parts that make accurate projections difficult, however, it is safe to say that they will deleverage first. Since their aforementioned dividend coverage during normal operating conditions of 2017-2019 was rather thin at only 101.15%, even if they reduce it shortly and minimize any additional leverage, I would not expect more than 75% of their current dividend payment to return within the medium term. If assumed that conditions recover to around the average of 2017-2019, this would then provide them with €750m per annum to deleverage, which I believe would be adequate to allow their leverage to drift lower whilst still providing returns to shareholders.

Even though their leverage is insufficient to continue funding their dividend through debt, thankfully their liquidity is still adequate, which will play an instrumental role in ensuring that they remain a going concern. Whilst liquidity deteriorated slightly during the first quarter of 2020, there are no reasons to be concerned since a current ratio of 1.15 is strong for a massive company.

Admittedly it would be more reassuring to see their cash balance slightly higher than its current €3.641b, which decreased 39.26% since the end of 2019. Once again, their temporarily demolished operating cash flow has rendered their cash to operating cash flow metric meaningless for the first quarter of 2020 and thus it should be ignored. Nevertheless due to their massive size, decent overall financial position and supportive central bank policy, there are no reasons to be concerned that they cannot find support in the debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any upcoming debt maturities when required.

Conclusion

After combining the massive pressure their cash flow is facing from this historic oil price crash and economic crisis with their history of reducing their dividend during the previous oil price crash of 2015-2016, it seems highly probable that their dividend will be reduced shortly. Thankfully, this will allow them to preserve their decent financial strength and they will have the ability to reinstate the majority of their dividend once conditions recover, to approximately 75% of its current level. Even though this may not sound too bullish, since they are likely to survive this downturn without raising equity, I believe that changing my previous neutral rating to a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Eni’s First Quarter 2020, Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fourth Quarter 2017 reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

