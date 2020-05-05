Aerojet Rocketdyne Adds 30% To Its Backlog In One Day, Stock Down, We're Still At Buy

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

We posted a review of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Q1 2020 earnings recently - you can read that here. The company reported Q1 on Tuesday April 28th. On Friday May 1st, the company then reported a huge contract win by way of a press release. NASA has awarded the company a $1.8bn order to supply an additional 18 RS-25 rocket motors for the SLS heavy-lift rocket. SLS is the Boeing-built rocket that NASA will use for its upcoming 'Artemis' human spaceflight program, intended to include a return to the Moon and then future Mars missions. The crew capsule, Orion, is being built by Lockheed Martin (LMT). This project is proving fruitful for LMT too. Despite which, the stock fell Monday 4th May, the first time the market was open after the news. This is a buying opportunity, as we argue below.

AJRD's RS-25 engine. Image Source: NASA

How The New Contract Will Impact AJRD Numbers

AJRD, together with most major defense contractors, operates very long run sales cycles and even longer production cycles. Multibillion dollar government contracts can take years to win, and years to deliver. This new award from NASA is no different. You won't see it crop up in the revenue line anytime soon. Don't expect it to move the revenue needle in Q2 earnings.

In each quarterly and annual report, AJRD includes data on backlog - both funded and unfunded. Here's the last few quarters' data.

Source: Company SEC filings, Cestrian Analysis

You can see double-digit year-on-year backlog growth in each of the last four quarters. For a company which typically grows recognized revenues in the sub 5% range, that's a lot of backlog growth coming in. It reflects, in our view, the US' commitment to space and defense spending in the face of heightened China and Russia spending. Backlog flows into revenue over time. The relationship isn't linear and you shouldn't expect to see 18-37% growth in backlog translate into 18-37% growth in revenue. But we believe you should expect to see revenue growth tick up from the current rate.

Now, the bulk of US defense spending tends to end up in a small cadre of vendors - LMT, Northrop Grumman (NOC), General Dynamics (GD), Boeing (BA), the new Raytheon Technologies (RTX), L3Harris (LHX) and others - and although far smaller than those companies, AJRD has the benefit of being the sole pure-play propulsion specialist at a time when the US is renewing not only its spacecraft systems but also its nuclear missile arsenal - in other words two major areas where propulsion is essential.

Now, plenty of other companies will benefit from this defense spend - not just those listed above but also others such as SpaceX (SPACE), since as we have often noted, space is defense, and defense is space. (If you doubt that you might care to read the latest release from another company in our coverage universe, ManTech International, which states baldly that "space is a warzone"). But in the end, AJRD products are used in most all US government space programs one way or the other, in large part because the company is a longtime trusted supplier with a long history of mission success - including powering the still-record-setting Saturn V booster for the Apollo moon missions.

This NASA award is the latest in a long line of government contracts assigned directly or indirectly (via another prime such as NOC or LMT) to AJRD. Other companies have the capacity to design and build engines to power the SLS rocket - BlueOrigin (BORGN) and SPACE will both claim to be able to do so - but for such a high profile government project - SLS is the largest rocket since that Saturn V program was shut down in the late 1970s - we don't suppose NASA was interested in taking on much risk with a new design from a next-generation vendor. Hence selecting AJRD.

We would expect to see that $1.8bn show up in revenue over say a 7-10 year period - let's call it an incremental $180-220m revenue per year and let's be cautious and say that it will deliver earnings and cashflow at a margin of say 10% (lower than AJRD's more recent 13-14% EBITDA margins). So that means an incremental $180m-220m revenue p.a. and an incremental $18-22m EBITDA per annum from 2021 onwards. Now, AJRD revenues in 2019 were just under $2bn, let's say they achieve 4.5% growth into 2020 as they did from 2018 to 2019, so let's say that 2020 revenue without this new NASA contract would be of the order of $2.1bn; and on the same growth rate that means 2021 revenue would be around $2.3bn. Well, adding $180m revenue to $2.3bn in 2021 is an additional 8% growth in revenue and a still greater % than that increase in EBITDA - that's good in our book. Especially when the customer is the US government - meaning, they're good for the money.

How The Stock Responded

Given the above, AJRD should have popped, right?

Nope.

For what reason we know not, perhaps an offhand remark from Rocket Lab, a space company who called the end of the space market yesterday, many stocks in the space sector were hit Monday. AJRD likely got caught in the ensuing flameout.

Source: YCharts, Cestrian Analysis

AJRD Remains A Buy On Fundamentals

Short-term stock behavior aside, we are firmly at Buy on the stock. Here's the fundamental valuation:

Sources: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

And here's AJRD's valuation multiple since the current CEO took the reins in 2015. It's drifting down. Whilst backlog growth, revenue, earnings, cashflow are trending up and whilst the company has gone from a materially indebted position in 2015 to a net cash position in 2020.

Source: YCharts.com

So, in short: we're at Buy.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 5 May 2020

