Uranium Participation Corporation At An Enticing Discount To NAV

Uranium is used for electricity production; electricity demand is only marginally impacted by the crisis so far. However, the uranium supply has been reduced.

Last month, for the first time, the company signaled an intent to buy back stock to close the NAV discount.

Uranium Participation Corporation appears to trade at approximately a 25% discount to the spot value of its uranium holdings at the time of writing.

Uranium Participation Corporation (OTCPK:URPTF) is a pretty simple business. It holds uranium. When its share price falls below the value of uranium it holds, that can create opportunity potentially similar to buying a dollar for seventy-five cents. That is happening now, the discount is around 25%. The company is likely to confirm that in a press release this week as it does at the start of each month.

Buying back shares is also a catalyst for the NAV to close, which the company announced last week. The risk is, of course, a drop in uranium pricing would also close the discount, but uranium spot is still somewhat below long-term contract pricing. If the gap to NAV was to close to a more normal 5% discount, that would create the prospect of a 30% gain for investors. The fact that uranium is used to produce electricity means that this trade is relatively less correlated to the overall macroeconomic outlook.

Valuation

The valuation math here is pretty straightforward. The company owns 15.6M pounds of triuranium octoxide (U308) at a current spot of $33/pound (see here for pricing data). That's $514M and then another 1.3M of uranium hexafluoride (UF6) trading at $106/pound, that's $138M of value. The sum of those two assets, which is basically everything the company owns is $652M. With 138M shares outstanding, that's a value of $4.72/share. The company, currently, trades at $3.47/share which suggests 36% upside were the company to trade at NAV.

Bear in mind that the company's releases typically use Canadian dollars, the numbers above are in U.S. dollars. There is also some variation in using pounds or kilos in the reporting. I am not presenting the above as precise estimates since spot uranium changes daily, but showing there is a potential margin of safety here.

Historic Premiums And Discounts To NAV

Such premiums and discounts to NAV are not unusual, but a 25% discount is certainly at the high-end of the historical range. Furthermore, premiums are not uncommon either. This suggests that the discount could close and also potentially become a premium.

Source: Company Presentation

Potential Buy Back

In mid-April, the company announced it may buy back up to 10% of the float to close the NAV discount. Specifically, from the press release:

The purpose for the Bid is to provide UPC with a mechanism to decrease the potential spread between the net asset value per Share and the market price of the Shares."

Now, this is interesting because this is new news for Uranium Participation Corporation. For many companies, buybacks are par for the course. The amounts may change but many companies typically have a buyback plan in place, if only on paper.

Looking back, I cannot see a similar announcement of this nature from Uranium Participation Corporation in the past. However, the buyback will be constrained by typical daily trading volumes. I estimate that if the buyback was to be executed in full (which it may not be), it would take 90-130 days to execute as the buyback is set up to be 50% to 25% of typical trading volume, so acquiring 10% would take us into the summer even if executed aggressively and in full.

Still, the company now has a mechanism to close the NAV discount, previously they had none. Worst case, this is just noise. Best case, the company may reliably trade closer to NAV.

Uranium Price Trends

Since the Fukushima disaster in 2011, the price of uranium has been in broad decline (see below).

Source: St Louis Fed

This is in part because the disaster caused Japan to idle many nuclear plants, though these may return to service in the coming years. In addition, China and other countries are expanding nuclear power according to the World Nuclear Association. In addition, producers such as Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) have suspended the production of uranium due to COVID-19. Hence, demand has the potential to increase over time, and supply is, currently, reduced. One wildcard is that uranium from other sources such as decommissioned nuclear weapons can be repurposed for nuclear reactors.

In addition, analysis of producer cost curves suggests a marginal production cost for uranium of $40 or above. Remember, the cost is $33 today, still below that level. Also, if demand continues to run ahead of supply, a price of up to $60 is possible.

To be clear, the thesis does not require a strong run in uranium pricing from here, but there are reasons to be bullish on uranium on a medium-term view.

Risks

There are a few risks to highlight with an investment of this nature. First off, discounts to NAV can close in two ways. First off, the share price could rise as the uranium price holds steady. That's, of course, the scenario we want as investors in the stock. However, it's also possible that the uranium price declines to match the current share price. That would eliminate the upside. Uranium would have to fall back to $25 for that to happen on my estimates. Here, it is worth noting that spot pricing can be volatile as a lot of uranium is transacted under medium-term contacts.

Secondly, the discount to NAV could, of course, widen, that too would be a bad outcome. However, as we've seen the discount is currently high in both absolute and relative terms, so this appears less probable.

Conclusion

Uranium Participation Corporation trades at an unusually large discount to NAV compared to history. This week's monthly NAV press release from the company may bring this to investor's attention. In addition, as of last month, the company has the potential to buy back shares to close this discount over the coming months, which may reduce swings in premiums and discounts going forward. Uranium may also have a relatively bullish set up as demand increases medium term, especially in China, against an environment of currently disrupted supply. This appears a favorable setup for investors and one that is linked to electricity demand, which is stable as opposed to other investment ideas which may be more correlated to economic growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are short URPTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Positions may change without notice.