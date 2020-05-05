Akari Positive Data, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Akari Therapeutics Releases Positive Top Line Data

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) reported encouraging results from its Phase 2 study of Nomacopan. The study met its primary endpoint which was related to no drug-related adverse events. The drug candidate was granted Orphan Drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of Bullous Pemphigoid. The company plans to meet the FDA and the European Medicines Agency for discussing pivotal trial design in the third quarter of 2020.

The Phase 2 trial for the drug candidate was fully recruited. It was designed for assessing the potential of the drug to treat mild-to-moderate BP. The study was a six-week-long open label trial. It consisted of 9 patients, out of which 7 suffered with a moderate severity condition while the remaining 2 had a mild form of condition. The patients were allowed to choose a low dose of mometasone¹ topically to lesions for up to Day 21.

The main efficacy endpoints for the study included clinically significant improvements in the Bullous Pemphigoid Disease Area Index (BPDAI) which provides an objective measure of the area of skin affected by inflammatory skin lesions such as erythema, uritcaria and blisters. Between Day 1 and Day 42, 7 out of 9 patients showed a decrease by 4 or more points in the BPDAI activity score while 2 patients were non-responders. However, the latter 2 patients had relapsing disease on admittance to the trial. Out of the 7 responders, 3 showed an 80%+ reduction in their BPDAI score and 3 showed a nearly 40% reduction in BPDAI score within 6 weeks of starting nomacopan.

The primary endpoint for the study was the proportion of subjects reporting grade 3, 4 and 5 adverse events, which are related or are possibly related to the drug candidate. None of the 9 patients reported any grade 3, 4 and 5 treatment-related adverse events. The safety profile of the drug candidate for BP was in line with over 30 cumulative patient-years of data from patients treated with nomacopan across all conditions in clinical development.

The drug candidate was administered twice a day through subcutaneous injection and was well-tolerated by this frail BP patient population suffering from multiple comorbidities. Clive Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics said, “Our next steps are to work closely with U.S. and European regulators in order to secure a clear path forward to a pivotal trial for this severe orphan disease which has significant unmet clinical need and is a potential gateway to other dermatological conditions.” BP currently does not have any approved treatment in the United States and Europe.

Akari is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing treatments for acute and chronic inflammation. The main emphasis is on the conditions where the complement (C5) or leukotriene (LTB4) systems, or both complement and leukotrienes together, play a primary role in disease progression. Nomacopan, the company’s lead drug candidate, is a C5 complement inhibitor. The drug candidate is currently being assessed for different conditions such as thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), atopic keratoconjunctivitis (AKC) and bullous pemphigoid (BP). The company is also engaged in developing other tick-derived proteins.

Athersys Goes Ahead With MultiStem Therapy For COVID-19

Athersys (ATHX) announced that it has made progress for its multistem therapy for COVID-19. The company has collaborated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, which will act as the first clinical site for its MACOVIA trial. The enrollment for the trial has already begun and the University Hospital is now screening COVID-19-induced ARDS patients for their participation in the trial.

The primary efficacy endpoint for the study is the number of ventilator-free days through day 28 as compared to placebo. The secondary endpoints are to evaluate various clinical parameters such as time spent in the intensive care unit, all-cause mortality, tolerability, pulmonary function and quality of life among survivors.

MultiStem is not pathogen or virus-specific, it has the potential to treat ARDS which may have developed from different causes. Dr. Anthony Ting, PhD, Vice President of Regenerative Medicine and Head of Cardiopulmonary Programs at Athersys said, “Progressing from an FDA authorization to a site activation in just a few weeks is a tremendous achievement. This was only possible due to the diligent effort performed by UH Cleveland and its dedicated staff. Based on our prior clinical results, we are optimistic that MultiStem may be able to provide meaningful therapeutic benefits to critically ill patients with COVID-19 induced ARDS.” The company is also in talks with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for advancing the development of MultiStem for different indications.

Athersys had recently received the FDA approval for initiating a Phase 2/3 pivotal study for assessing the safety and efficacy of MultiStem® therapy in patients suffering from moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) induced by the COVID-19. The company expects the study to enroll nearly 400 subjects. The first cohort of the study will have a single active treatment arm and will aim to evaluate the safety of the MultiStem drug candidate at two dose levels.

SCWorx Confirms Cancellation of COVID-19 Test Kits Order

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) disclosed that it has received the cancellation of a purchase order for up to 52 million COVID-19 rapid antibody tests. The purchase order was made by Rethink My Healthcare, a virtual healthcare network. The company had announced the receipt of the purchase order on April 23, 2020. The disclosure has been made in a regulatory filing.

SCWorx stated that the cancellation was on account of logistics issues. The company said that its Australia-based test supplier failed to complete the formalities required to be fulfilled for securing the requisite FDA approval. The company then cancelled its order with ProMedical Equipment Pty Ltd. SCWorx later struck another supply deal with Feltwell Holding SA, where the latter agreed to supply 500,000 COVID-19 rapid antibody tests.

Later last month, the Securities and Exchange Commission took enforcement action against 23 companies in connection with statements made by them relating to COVID-19. SCWorx was among the companies listed and subsequently halted the trading in its shares. The SEC statement said, “The Enforcement Division is committing substantial resources to ensuring that our Main Street investors are not victims of fraud or illegal practices in these unprecedented market and economic conditions.” The statement further urged the investors to be cautious of claims made by various companies.

In an SEC filing, the company claimed that it is in the process of negotiating with other potential customers for the sale of COVID-19 test kits. However, it also said that there is no assurance that the company will be able to strike any deals.

