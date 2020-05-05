Buckle Inc.: The Perennial Value Stock

We estimate a per-share value for Buckle to be between $9.2 and $13.8.

With the company doing the same levels of sales today as it did in 2009, operating income has decreased by 34%.

Buckle Inc. is one of those companies that generates a lot of cash, yet it seems to always trade at very low valuation multiples.

Buckle Inc. (BKE) generates a lot of cash. It has been on value investors' radar as the company sells for cheap valuation multiples.

At a simple glance, looking at how cheap the stock is trading compared to their peer group, it is tempting to purchase shares in BKE. The fact that they have a solid balance sheet with no financial debt and the level of FCF they generate, makes the decision to buy shares very appealing.

For the past three years, investors could have done well if they traded the stock within its trading range. It seems like a good trading strategy has been to buy at the low teens and sell when the shares are at around the $25 price point:

Source: finviz.com

For traders, this is a good stock to trade based on technical analysis. For value investors, like us, this stock is not a good investment even if they are selling at cheap multiples, as we will explain.

Fundamentally weak

Can BKE reach their all-time highs again?

We don't think so. And here's why:

BKE's main revenue category is denim. Denim has accounted for more than 40% of total sales for the past 10 years. Selling denim is in the DNA of the company:

In the early 1970s, the store image changed to that of a jeans store with a wide selection of denims and shirts. - Annual report.

The company provides a breakdown of its revenues by category as follows:

Source: company filings

The table above is key to understanding the fundamental changes at the company. Using the information above, we can get the actual revenue amounts from each category, resulting in the following table:

Source: author calculation using company filings

We break down the information above to give us a better picture of the trends happening within each category:

Source: company filings

There are some trends that should catch your attention. The first is in their denim category. Like we said before, denim is the biggest sales driver for the company, accounting for 40.7% of total sales. This category has been in a downward trend since 2012. In fact, the amount of denim sales today is less than what it was in 2010. Coincidentally, we find that a simple Google trends search, shows the same decline in interest and the loss of market share to competitors in the denim market to players such as Levi's (LEVI) and American Eagle (AEO):

Source: google trends

The change in consumer taste started appearing in 2014. Since then, American Eagle and Levi's have increased in popularity and have left BKE behind by a wide margin as measured by consumer interest.

The same trend is happening within their Tops category. Tops are the second biggest-selling category for BKE, accounting for 32% of sales in 2019. Just like denim, tops are trending lower at a faster pace. They reached peak growth in 2014 and has fallen since then. Looking at dollar sales amounts, in 2009 the company generated $329M in sales. Today, tops generate only $289M. More worrisome is the fact that store closures didn't account for revenue loss. In 2009, BKE had 401 retail stores compared to 448 stores today.

The categories that have seen revenue growth and that are at least 5% of total sales have been Accessories, Sportswear, and Footwear, with the latter seeing the most growth, outpacing Sportswear, and becoming a greater contributor to revenues since 2018.

Expenses out of Control

If revenue growth is any guide of a company's strength, we can separate the results for BKE in two periods: from 2009 to 2014, and 2015 to 2019:

Source: company filings

From 2009 to 2014, BKE was growing rapidly. Comparable same-store-sales growth was an average of 3.3% during that period. They had their best year in 2011. At the end of 2015, the story changed completely. In 2015 comparable same-store-sales growth came in at a negative 4.4%. The company since then had 3 more years of negative growth, with such a trend ending in 2019 when SSS grew by 2.2%.

Even in times of strength, by analyzing their numbers, there are some clues that indicated a weak business model:

Source: company filings

Looking at the trend analysis, there are some interesting observations to be had.

If we take a 10-year view of the business, the company has had zero growth, and we argue it's worse than that. With the company doing the same levels of sales today as it did in 2009, operating income has decreased by 34%. Total operating expenses have increased by 22%. So here we have a business doing the same level of sales it did 10 years ago but requiring more resources to operate.

If we look at their growth years, we can observe another intriguing trend. The growth in the cost of goods sold outpaced revenue growth every year between 2010 through 2014, with the exception in 2012, when revenue grew by 5.7% while COGS grew 5.1%. As a result, gross profit margins have been decreasing:

Source: company filings

As a result of COGS growth outpacing revenue growth, the company has never genuinely enjoyed the benefits of operating leverage. On the contrary, operating leverage is now affecting the business, as it seems management is having difficulty in deleveraging their fixed costs as seen by their shrinking operating income.

Finally, another observation could be made about the inefficiency of their selling expenses. The expense level of this category has remained constant throughout the years. Yet positive results haven't materialized. The result of lower revenues plus a steady level of selling expenses is shown as higher selling expenses as a percentage of revenues increasing since 2012.

Valuation

Source: seekingalpha.com

Like mentioned before, BKE is selling at cheap multiples. The company is trading below their peer group average in every valuation metric as shown above.

Given the weak fundamentals of the company and unfavorable trends, pricing the business at lower multiples from their peer group seems appropriate. Given the volatility of their top-line, we choose to value BKE using a price to sales ratio.

We believe a price to sales ratio between 0.6 and 0.9 is a reasonable range to pay for shares in BKE. The company for the past 5 years has maintained a net income margin of 10%. They have recently cut their dividend payments, but before that, they were paying around 50% of EPS as dividends for a payout ratio of 50%. If the recent headwinds due to COVID-19 are temporary, then it is safe to assume management will restart their dividend payments at the same payout ratio over the long term. Dividends were growing at a 5-year CAGR of 4.5%.

The market has priced BKE in the past using P/E multiples between 10 to 15 times. That would be the same as an earnings yield of 6% to 10%. Using the above information, we come up with our P/S multiple ranges of 0.6 to 0.9.

If we follow the consensus view, sales are expected to drop to $752M by 2022. Using our P/S multiple, we get a per-share value for BKE in a range between $9.2 and $13.8.

At the time of this writing, BKE was trading for $14.15 a share. This puts them above our valuation range and based on our estimates of intrinsic value, the shares are overvalued.

Takeaway

Retail is a tough business. Consumer taste can change rapidly. We believe BKE didn't take advantage of their tailwinds for the first half of the decade as shown by the numbers. We can't find a reasonable explanation as to why it costs more to run the business today while generating the same sales levels.

For long-term investors, we believe the biggest risk lies in the company becoming a value trap. Management needs to find a way to reduce costs, which would improve their margins. That could provide a boost to the business and the stock price. The company generates healthy amounts of cash flows, which is always a positive sign.

Still, at recent prices, and with the expected decline in sales, we feel BKE is overvalued. Cheap multiples today can become expensive if the numbers deteriorate.

There is also uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and the long-term impact on the economy. With stores closed, retail has become a high-risk sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.