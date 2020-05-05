Lam Research Woes: Blame The Misguided Timing By U.S. Government And Apple

Continued production in China instead of the U.S. or elsewhere of electronic devices by companies such as Apple are amplifying the situation.

Shortcomings and misguided timing by the U.S. government are providing significant headwinds for semi caps in the midst of COVID-19 and recessionary fears.

Just when S&P 500 stocks were beginning to rebound in April from a sharp selloff, the U.S. Commerce department initiates a plan to restrict the ability of semiconductor equipment companies to sell into China unless a licenses are requested and approved. Immediately, stocks retreated, and several such as Lam Research (LRCX), Applied Materials (AMAT), and KLA (KLAC) were hammered.

Table 1 shows the numerical magnitude of the stock prices, comparing S&P and LRCX. I show the high point in the stock prices on Feb. 20, the high point in prices for 2020 and just prior to the stock market drop due to COVID-19. I also show the bottoming of the stock on April 1 and the change from the peak to bottom. S&P dropped 27% in this period while LRCX dropped 32%.

The drop in LRCX stock was mirrored by Applied Materials (-6% on 5/1) and KLA (-8% on 5/1). The impact was based on the U.S. Commerce Department’s new export restrictions on U.S. companies doing business in China. The ruling requires export licenses for any transaction involving the Chinese military or private companies that support military end use.

In addition, the administration has significantly narrowed further export curbs for Huawei by focusing on how it can apply controls to U.S.-made equipment used to manufacture semiconductors in foreign factories.

LRCX was particularly impacted for two reasons. First, in the most recent quarter, 32% of Lam’s revenues came from China, as shown in Table 2. For FY 2019, 22% of LRCX’ revenues came from China, compared to 27% for KLAC and 29% for AMAT.

According to our report entitled Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Forecast, Market Share, total semiconductor equipment sold into China in 2019 was $13.5 billion, second only to Taiwan with sales of $17.1 billion.

In my most recent (April 27, 2020, before the government ruling) SA article and Deep Dive Semiconductor newsletter on SA’s Marketplace entitled "Lam Research: Analyzing Recent Performance to Guid 2020," I alerted readers of the articles that:

“Besides COVID-19 and the macroeconomic downturn that will impact the semiconductor semi-cap markets, Lam will face two additional headwinds: Capex spend at memory companies. NAND represented 40% of Lam sales in the recent quarter and DRAM another 16%. I have shown in previous Seeking Alpha articles that capex spend at SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and Micron Technology (MU) will be lower in 2020 than in 2019.

U.S. government restrictions on China, first as a result of placing China's Huawei on the restricted list, and second possible restrictions because of China's role in the COVID-19 pandemic.” Item 1 - Blame the U.S. Department of Commerce U.S. Commerce could have done this several years ago. Back on Nov. 29, 2017, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Restricting Semiconductor Equipment Shipments Could Force The Chinese To Stop North Korea.” At the time, U.S.-North Korea negotiations were going nowhere, and I pointed out that the U.S. could strong arm Korea to facilitate the negotiations by blocking the shipment of semiconductor equipment to China. I sent this article by email to the White House and also was advised by a reader to send it to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Of course, I got no response. Below is a snippet of how it would work, and I urge readers to read the entire article: “I'm suggesting that the U.S. and its allies should re-establish a "watered down" COCOM and Wassenaar Arrangement (WA). For those of you not familiar with these terms, for simplicity sake, COCOM worked against Russia during and after the Cold War (1949-1993), and WA worked against China from 1996-2010 to keep the country from making advanced weapons. If re-established, or at least the threat of it being re-established, it could force China to convince North Korea to de-escalate its nuclear aggression. WA was directed largely at the semiconductor industry, an attempt to deny China access to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing technology. Until 2010, controls prevented the export of <90nm manufacturing technology to China and Taiwan restricted the export of <180nm manufacturing technology to China. In 2010, the WA was updated: Controls now prevent <65nm manufacturing technology from being exported to China and Taiwan signed an agreement with China that allowed the export of manufacturing technology that is two generations behind leading-edge technology. The WA focusing on China's semiconductor industry was revised in 2010 for a number of reasons: U.S. suppliers of chip-production equipment were losing out in China to overseas rivals because the US government took longer than the EU and Japan to approve equipment exports to China.

China was developing its own export control regulations and was becoming a more responsible stakeholder. This is not only in the interests of the international community, but is equally or even more so in China's interests.

Tools capable of processing 0.25-micron wafers had been the perceived limit under U.S. controls, but a number of semiconductor manufacturers in China had already announced plans for 0.18-micron and below processes. In 2004 SMIC took the bar to the 90-nanometer manufacturing node, and later it was announced that Texas Instruments (TXN) was helping SMIC develop a 90-nanometer manufacturing process for logic circuits.” Item 2 - Blame Apple (AAPL) and Other Companies Manufacturing in China In the immortal words of Chairman Wally Womper in the movie How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: “Well, I think I've got the whole picture. Now the question is what to do and who to do it to.” The topic of competitiveness with China started with the Trump Administration, escalating into the U.S. - China Trade war in 2019 that morphed into a technology war with the export restrictions on China’s Huawei. But before that, in a Nov. 23, 2016, Seeking Alpha article (just after the election) I wrote a Seeking Alpha article entitled “iPhone Production In The U.S. - Actually Straightforward And Not Expensive.” I noted in the bullets: Apple is considering the production of iPhones in the U.S. to avoid a 45% tariff that was campaign rhetoric from President-Elect Donald Trump.

Production in the U.S. is estimated to increase the cost of an iPhone by 20%, less than the 45% tariff that could be imposed on imported iPhones from China.

An entire infrastructure to support the manufacturing could be established in the U.S. in addition to assembly jobs, including transportation, construction and warehousing.

To be cost competitive and maintain market share, other smartphone manufacturers could consider production in the U.S., thereby increasing job creating even further. I presented a detailed manufacturing cost analysis for the production of iPhones in the U.S. Obviously, Apple continues to manufacture its iPhones, and most other products, in China. Investor Takeaway According to our report entitled "Mainland China’s Semiconductor and Equipment Markets: Analysis and Manufacturing Trends," Mainland China used 640 billion chips to insert into electronic gadgets such as iPhones. But they made 237 billion chips while importing 403 billion. Those 237 billion chips were manufactured with equipment from the U.S., Japan, and Europe, since they have a very limited home-grown equipment industry. There are two clear focal points I address in this article: 1. Apple is still manufacturing most of its products, and according to Chart 5, has continued to expand its Chinese supplier base. It has been since Nov. 23, 2016, that I wrote the article on Apple manufacturing iPhones in the U.S. That is three years, five months, and two weeks ago. 2. I contacted U.S. Commerce and the White House after writing the Wassanaar Arrangement Seeking Alpha article on Nov. 29, 2017. That is two years, five months, and three weeks ago. But the significant blame on Commerce is that it's expanding these regulations now, during a time when the U.S. is undergoing its headwinds from a COVID-19 standpoint and from a probable recession in 2020. In fact, U.S.-China trade in 2019 created significant problems for U.S. companies and farmers, and brought nearly all Asian and European countries to the brink of recession. Instead, they drop the proverbial “other shoe” and cause further damage in 2020. I’m not trying in this article to toot my own horn. Yes I was proactive and visionary in 2017 and 2018 with these two articles. But Apple’s Tim Cook makes as much in salary and benefits in a minute that I make in a year, and Trump and Ross have some pretty damn good benefits that I don’t have being self employed. So why didn’t Cook do anything yet and Mills nothing until now, at worse possible time?

