Wolf's Corona Discounts: Dominion Energy

I see the company as currently "appealingly" valued. While we can't expect 15 times earnings here, we're currently trading below historical fair value estimates.

Dominion Energy is very rarely at any kind of appealing undervaluation, necessitating highlight even at small amounts of discounts to conservative fair estimates.

I don't own many utilities outside of the EU - but Dominion Energy is one of the ones I do own.

Utilities are a great part of a dividend investor's conservative retirement portfolio. They're usually small fuss, extremely fundamental, and nicely-yielding holdings. Given the services they provide are needed across the board and are needed irrespective of any sort of financial turmoil, they can be thought of as resilient as the distribution and production of foodstuffs, or in our modern age, communications.

This is part of the logic between my massive stake in Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF). It's also the logic behind my smaller but a growing stake in the Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) company.

Let's see why I find this business so appealing.

Dominion Energy - What does the company do?

Dominion's business idea is simple. Provide customers across North America with gas and electricity. They have done this since 1898 and, today, stand as one of the nation's largest diversified utility companies with a customer base approaching 8 million in 18 states - around the population of all of Sweden.

Dominion Energy has been through a decade of massive repositioning and changes since around 2007.

This in turn has allowed it to go from a 40% regulated to a 95% regulated utility company, which has in turn grown operating earnings impressively over the past decade - nearly doubled in 14 years, in fact.

So, the company we're looking at today isn't the same Dominion Energy your grandfather grew up with. It's modernized, newer, and more optimized than before. The board has been refreshed, there is significant emission reduction, several regulated mergers - with SCANA and Questar among others - and several major projects are either slated to be or are already completed.

The company has both geographically-oriented and reportable segments. The lion's share of the company's earnings originates from regulated utility operations in 5 key states.

In these geographies, Dominion enjoys a significant advantage due to long-standing relationships with positive regulatory bodies, enabling the company's high overall profits here. The remainder comes from the company's gas transmission and storage, found in the following geographies...

...and the company's contracted generation, or Merchant power, including Millstone and solar contracts, found in the following geographies.

The above-mentioned operating segments are then split into the following reportable segments.

Dominion Energy Virginia

Dominion Energy South Carolina

Gas Transmission & Storage

Gas Distribution

Contracted Generation

These facts, together, give us this picture to show us what sort of operations the company actually has.

Dominion Energy is an appealingly diversified utility, with a clear focus on part of the east coast, but with diversification into other parts of the nation as well. It's active in many states, is the third-largest utility in terms of market cap behind Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), and, in terms of renewable solar MWs, is the 4th largest in the country.

As mentioned, the company is today, for the most part, either state-regulated, FERC-regulated, or regulated-"like", giving the company only a very small exposure to unregulated markets.

All of this gives Dominion Energy, as I see, a very appealing structure and exposure profile - namely very little exposure. Let's run through it.

The company owns gas pipelines, storage, as well as demand-driven export of natural gas in terms of its assets. It doesn't own gathering & processing or terminals, like traditional midstream companies, which results in commodity exposure to volume and price.

Customer profile, for those of us familiar with operations management, is a demand-side pull operation, rather than a push operation.

operation, rather than a push operation. There are very high barriers to enter already-regulated and contracted markets. The assets are not replicable in the same way that upstream assets bases are.

Given Dominion's lower reliance on upstream/terminals, the key drivers for Dominion, rather than gas prices, frac spreads, and crude contracts, are long-term demand for utility, as well as reliability and the ongoing de-carbonization.

The differences between Dominion and traditional midstream such as Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) are seen above. Dominion Energy points to the fact that local electric and gas utility companies could not reliably serve their customers across their service areas without Dominion's regionally-integrated gas transmission and storage networks.

So, Dominion Energy is a pretty complex operation - but it leads the charge in a change that's currently ongoing in the US utility sector, namely the embracing of both electrify and gas by many of its peers. Even without the company's current and traditional operations, where the company makes money through the reliable delivery of electricity and gas, there are some excellent opportunities found in the sector, one of the most spoken-about being the de-carbonization of coal-to-gas fuel switching of traditional coal-fired plants.

In the end, Dominion Energy is the third-largest diversified utility in the entire nation for a reason - several of the advantages are named above, and I hope this gives a sort of idea as to their operations and segments.

Dominion Energy - How has the company been doing?

The last report we have is the FY19, which definitely, as of yet, does not include any sort of corona-related expectations. The fact is that that the company recorded growth in most major segments, with a 10.3% annual growth in the important Virginia segment, as well as 9.9% CAGR growth in gas distribution, and 7.6% in the company's transmission & storage.

The company experienced some significant tailwinds from increased regulated investment during FY19, and really the only segment experiencing any sort of drop was contracted generation, on the count of selling Fairless and Manchester, as well as some Millstone outages during the year.

The company provided some total guidance for the year, likely, of course, to be affected by corona headwinds during the year, but nonetheless setting the stage for the year and specifying current state regulations to contributions by a total of ~70%.

The company has planned around $8B in CapEx for the year, with most of it planned for Virginia and the company's Gas Transmission & Storage segments. Out of the $8B, only $2.4B is maintenance CapEx, with another $5.6B planned in growth CapEx, continuing the company's trajectory of growth investments.

One of the major projects the company is currently involved in is the oft-discussed Atlantic Coast pipeline, which has added $1.8B to company debt but is expected to contribute 15-19 cents/share in EPS to full-year results, which will grow to 20-25 cents/share in 2020. The ownership of this project is divided between Duke Energy and Dominion, with 48% currently being Dominion. However, Dominion has agreed to acquire a 5% equity stake from Southern Company (NYSE:SO), bringing D's total ownership of ACP to 53% on a pro forma basis (as of February 2020).

So, all in all, 2019 was a year that continued in a strong tradition of small EPS growth, which the company has experienced on average for the past 10 years.

The company has also brought its previously high indebtedness under control over the past few years.

While currently based on a highly hypothetical NTM EBITDA, the fact is that the company's debt is less of a concern than it was a few years ago.

So - how has the company been doing? The company has been growing earnings more or less according to plan. The key theme for the company going forward is Dominion's CapEx plan, involving $26B invested between the years 2019 and 2023, with its targeted 95% regulated and regulated-like earnings secured with current 25% FERC-regulated assets providing earnings.

In short, the company has been doing, and seems to, as of FY19, fine. Fine, in this context, means that the company, for the 16th consecutive quarter, has met earnings estimates within its normal weather expectations or exceeded the midpoint of the guidance range. The company has also replaced existing debt with an equity credit at a record-low for the time - though, it might have been cheaper at a later point.

Let's move on to risks.

Dominion Energy - What are the risks?

No company is without risks - not even a utility like Dominion. Here are some of the risks I consider more significant for Dominion Energy.

Despite stable cash flows, the weather is a major factor, and climate changes are driving weather to be more volatile. While milder weather can push prices down, the fact is that volatile weather can damage company assets. Either way, the weather is a risk that always needs consideration when buying a utility.

is a major factor, and climate changes are driving weather to be more volatile. While milder weather can push prices down, the fact is that volatile weather can damage company assets. Either way, the weather is a risk that always needs consideration when buying a utility. More importantly, perhaps, regulatory risk is significant. The fact that Dominion boasts a high degree of regulatory EPS begs the question - what happens when things become de-regulated, as certain influences pushed for in the early '90s? In some ways, regulation can be argued to be rather anti-capitalistic and anti-competitive. I don't so much argue the political point, but what happens if this does change. The fact that earnings stability is tied to regulation. Regulators are appointed politically, and if these push for a lower RoE for Dominion, there's little the company can do. The SCANA deal illustrates just what regulators can do, where state, governor, and regulators threatened to kill the M&A.

risk is significant. The fact that Dominion boasts a high degree of regulatory EPS begs the question - what happens when things become de-regulated, as certain influences pushed for in the early '90s? In some ways, regulation can be argued to be rather anti-capitalistic and anti-competitive. I don't so much argue the political point, but what happens if this does change. The fact that earnings stability is tied to regulation. Regulators are appointed politically, and if these push for a lower RoE for Dominion, there's little the company can do. The SCANA deal illustrates just what regulators can do, where state, governor, and regulators threatened to kill the M&A. Perhaps important for those of us who are dividend investors, we need to realize that Dominion's forward dividend growth is likely as not to be slow. As in, glacial. The company trends towards the highest payouts in its peer group, currently coming in at an 85% NTM payout ratio, which is approaching REIT-like levels. Dominion is BBB+ rated with a safe dividend, but the sort of payout ratio we're looking at combined with high CapEx promises a dividend growth ratio that's likely to be extremely slow going forward. The company, I would say, cannot grow earnings as it has, and since 2010, the company has increased its dividend from covering 55% of earnings to today's 85%+ in payout ratio. Enjoyable for investors that bought back then, but those of us who buy now need to look forward - not back.

Dominion Energy - What's the Valuation

That being said though, we're here for the valuation, and from a historical perspective and future earnings perspective, this is looking favorable.

We can't expect Dominion Energy, even following corona, to easily dip below 15 times weighted average earnings - even corona doesn't seem to drag it down to these levels. On a 20-year basis, there was a period of 3 years following the financial recession where valuations were low and took some time to crawl back up - but this isn't the case now, and there's the question whether another drop back down will occur as we can hope for.

A nearly 6% earnings yield for Dominion is what we get - and that, as I see it, is good enough for this company and warrants an article like this. The company is BBB+ rated, with a dividend considered Safe, an over 90-year dividend streak with a 16-year growth streak. This brings it to the impressively high combined quality and opportunity score of 3.1 out of 4.2, which in terms of Utilities is pretty much unique. It loses points only due to its credit rating, earnings yield (current valuation), and the high payout ratio. It has, however, management considered Exemplary, and a moat considered Wide, echoing the company's own estimation of its moats and asset base.

This, as it happens, is a great company. And great companies don't come cheap, nor at record-level returns. What we can hope for is returns above the S&P, as well as competitive yields.

And this, given the company's very stable earnings trends and forecast, is something we're likely to get. A nearly 13% annual rate of return at relatively conservative estimates is better than most every conservative utility investment we can find today, I argue. There are more qualitative companies - Dominion Energy is "only" a class-2 stock. But these peers are vastly higher valued, still at overvaluation of 9-25% from fair value, and therefore, present negative potential returns, should they drop.

Dominion Energy is also, I argue, more qualitative than peers Duke Energy and Southern Company. Duke due to valuation, dividend streak, moat, and management as well as slightly smaller yield. Southern Company primarily due to valuation-related factors as well as a very poor dividend growth record.

The earnings forecasts provided by FactSet are usually spot on.

As such, this is a company one can depend on and trust in, if any such company really does exist. My own estimate is below its current historical P/E of ~20 and comes in at $85/share, based on a slightly conservative earnings estimate for 2020 on the lower end on the company's guidance. Compared to this target, the company is currently valued with a 12.5% upside at around ~$75/share.

This brings us to my thesis for Dominion Energy.

Thesis

That thesis is oriented around a "BUY", unsurprisingly enough. The fact that Dominion Energy is so very rarely on sale and that quality utilities are so rare in our world makes this company an excellent pick. You'd think good utility companies were easier to find - but even in Europe, good utility companies are fairly rare. I'd call Fortum good, and frankly, it doesn't share some of Dominion's more conservative characteristics.

When it comes to the larger three utilities usually covered in the NA - Dominion, Duke, and Southern - I'm frankly interested in all three, for the right price. They're all great businesses with different characteristics, but offering customers something they will need regardless of the economic climate. I choose the company that, valuation-wise, is the better-positioned pick.

For now, this happens to be Dominion. The fact that the company has an appealing asset base and according to my system, out of the three, is clearly the better according to many metrics, is just another positive.

My long-term current target for Dominion is $85/share. Under that, the company turns into a "BUY" - which means it's currently a company I buy.

You should consider doing the same for utility exposure at an excellent yield.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Dominion Energy is a "BUY" at currently attractive valuations of 17.5X P/E with a potential ~12.5% upside at a long-term fair value of $85/share.

