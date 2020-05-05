Why I Sold All My Tesla Shares

There are a lot of uncertainties due to the Coronavirus, Q2 is going to be very challenging, and 2020 could be a disappointing year.

This is not particularly surprising as the company's earnings report is not as great as it seems.

Tesla (TSLA) had appreciated by a remarkable 70% in roughly three weeks time following my latest analysis, calling the stock a buy into earnings at around $500. The company gathered a great deal of momentum during the April rally, and it seemed likely that the company would continue to appreciate into Q1 results.

However, after the company’s earnings announcement, Tesla looks like it put in a blow-off top. Also, this appears to be for good reason, as the company’s Q1 results are not as strong as they appear on paper. Moreover, the company is very likely to experience a very difficult Q2, while the second half of 2020 is full of uncertainties. 2021 also may prove to be more challenging than many analysts expect, and even the company’s CEO believes Tesla’s shares are overvalued.

A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words

We can see that Tesla recently hit a slightly lower high than the prior double top in February. This was on the back of extremely oversold conditions, after which the stock appreciated by a remarkable 143% in fewer than six weeks. However, now we're facing a grim technical image that illustrates worsening momentum, and a likely switch to a downtrend trend from current levels.

It’s stunning, but Tesla’s market cap surged to around $175 billion post-earnings a few days ago. Moreover, at its prior peak at around $950 a share, the company’s market cap was at nearly $200 billion. I know, Tesla is not your ordinary company, and I’ve written about this extensively in the past. Nevertheless, at around $850 a share, and with a market cap of roughly $175 billion, Tesla looked exceedingly expensive. Which is why I discussed getting out of the stock on earnings day in our Marketplace investment community.

Earnings: Not Quite What They Seem

Several days ago, Tesla reported Q1 2020 earnings. The company delivered roughly $5.985 billion in revenues and adjusted EPS of $1.24. At the same time, consensus figures were projecting $5.9 billion in revenues, and an adjusted loss of 36 cents per share. Thus, the company beat adjusted earnings by a seemingly wide margin and the stock took off in after-hours trading. In my prior Tesla analysis on April 7, my estimates called for revenues of $5.983 billion and adjusted EPS of 26 cents.

Let's see how Tesla's 2020 Q1 results stack up against my recent estimates, as well as Tesla's prior earnings announcements.

Source: Authors Material

The first thing that jumps out is the substantial amount in regulatory credit revenue that the company used up in Q1. $354 million is a significant number, is far higher than any recent quarter, and is about 166% above last quarter. My revenue projections were off by only $2 million, however, I only factored in $50 million in regulatory credit revenues. While my services and leasing revenue projections were very close, the company produced substantially less in energy generation and storage revenue than I anticipated, and slightly less automotive sales revenue as well.

For objectivity, I included several sections "minus regulatory credit revenues" to better illustrate the company’s progress, production and operational efficiency over recent quarters. So, if we exclude regulatory credit revenue, the company only produced about $5.63 billion in total revenues. Additionally, as we discount regulatory credit revenue the company’s gross margin sinks considerably, from an impressive looking 20.6% all the way down to just 15.6%. This is significantly lower than my 18.5% target and is Tesla’s lowest gross margin since Q2 2019. Disappointingly, Tesla’s “true” gross margin came in quite a bit lower than it did in the prior two quarters. However, some people would not gather this, as due to regulatory credit revenue on the surface it appears like Tesla just had a 20.6% gross margin quarter, bettering prior results.

Further on, we can see that Tesla had a very efficient quarter on the operational side as operating costs were quite a bit lower than in Q4 2019, and were nearly as low as Q3 2019. However, again, if we exclude regulatory credits, Tesla’s operating margin falls from 4.73% to an unimpressive negative 1.2%. Therefore, if it wasn’t for regulatory credits, Tesla would have delivered a very wide GAAP loss of around $338 million in Q1 2020.

The Takeaway

I'm not sold on the notion that Tesla had a great quarter. My characterization of Q1 results is that they were alright. Yes, there was a small GAAP profit, but if the company did not use a massive amount in regulatory credit revenue it would have been a large loss instead.

Additionally, it’s not clear if the company will be able to continue to use up large amounts in regulatory credit revenues going forward. Q2 will likely be quite poor due to the significant Coronavirus-induced slowdown, and the company will likely need to use up a large sum in regulatory credit revenues again to illustrate stability going into H2.

A lot of unknown factors remain going into H2, thus the company may have a very difficult year in 2020. It appears like Tesla attempted to put forth a much better looking Q1 than it produced, possibly in the anticipation of a very challenging Q2, and possibly a disappointing year in general in 2020.

Why Tesla Seems Expensive Here

I’ve been long-term bullish on Tesla since I started investing in the company back in 2013, and 45 bullish articles later I remain confident that the stock will likely be worth substantially more several years down the line. However, in the short to intermediate term Tesla’s stock price has likely gotten ahead of itself. Tesla has always been difficult to value from a traditional valuation standpoint, but the main reason why I believe the stock is overvalued now is due to the enormous uncertainty going forward. Tesla is a momentum company with a momentum stock, and Coronavirus is a huge problem for the company going forward.

2020 and 2021 estimates are all over the place, but right now, at roughly $740 Tesla is trading at about 195 times this year’s consensus EPS estimates. Next year’s estimates range wildly from just $4 per share all the way up to $21.65, with a consensus figure of $11.71 per share. We see that these estimates are down substantially from pre/early Coronavirus estimates. Not many people envisioned that the carnage would be this devastating from the CV. This year’s consensus figure has been slashed in half, but next year’s is only down by about 15%. I think it could be worse, and it would not be surprising to see EPS come in at around 30% below pre-CV consensus estimates due to continued disruptions and overall worsening economic conditions.

EPS Estimates

Source: Finance.Yahoo.com

Thus, we could be looking at EPS of around $9.50-$10 in 2021. So, is 74-78 times projected 2021 EPS figures expensive to pay for Tesla in this environment? I believe that it is. We will likely get an opportunity to buy this stock at much more attractive valuations. How much lower, and at what price? In my view a far better valuation for Tesla in this extraordinarily slow growth and uncertain environment is about 40-50 times 2021 projected EPS. So, we are essentially looking at a buy in price target range of about $350 - $500.

EPS Estimate Trend

What will happen if things get particularly bad, and the stock market and/or Tesla shares overshoot to the downside?

There's a chance that the stock could fall to as low as $250 in a “worst-case” scenario. This would require Tesla to fill an unfilled gap from last October at the $300 - $250 level. If this occurs it would put the stock at about 25 times my 2021 EPS estimates, and would create a remarkable buying opportunity going forward, in my view.

